  1. Home
  2. Tremors in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana after 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

Tremors in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana after 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

News Network
February 22, 2023

delhi.jpg

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal on Wednesday, February 22, after which tremors were felt in Delhi, National Capital region, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and several parts of north India. 

While the epicenter of the earthquake was Nepal, the magnitude of the earthquake in Delhi NCR was around 4.4.

Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center stated today that an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Bajura at 1:45 pm today, February 22. This led to subsequent tremors in Delhi and NCR regions.

The tremors felt in Delhi and nearby regions were mild, and no casualties or damage to property has been reported till now. This earthquake comes just a few weeks after a massive earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, resulting in over 45,000 deaths as of now.

It must be noted that the tremors in Delhi and Noida were felt just a day after experts predicted that a major earthquake will be hitting India soon, with major effects to be felt in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. 

The experts from National Geophysical Research Institute predicted that after the devastations in Turkey, an earthquake of a similar scale can hit India and Nepal as well, having a major impact on northern states like Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

It is expected that the tremors felt in Delhi and NCR could not have been more than 4 magnitude on the Richter scale. More information regarding the epicenter of the earthquake and any reported damage is yet to be released.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 20,2023

jadejagala.jpg

In the wake of fresh feud between IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhoori, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said that such incidents are condemnable and action will be taken.

Roopa, currently serving as the Managing Director of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation has made 20 allegations including corruption and sending ‘intimate’ pictures to three IAS officers against Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department Rohini Sindhuri.

Reacting to the ugly spat between the two senior officers, the Home Minister said that he has spoken to the DGP and Chief Secretary and action will be taken.

“Even normal people on the streets will not speak like that and these two are behaving in such a bad manner. People see them in high esteem, but these two women’s behaviour is giving a bad name to the IAS and IPS communities. They must be punished. They are bringing a bad name to IAS and IPS. I have already spoken to the DGP and spoke with the Chief Secretary and even the CM has taken note of the incident. There are conduct rules, we will have to see whether such acts are permissible. This is not the first time, there were some incidents before between these two and were warned. But if it is not going to stop, we will have to think. According to the information I have there are some personal differences between the two, and the CM will take appropriate action,” Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his displeasure over the public spat and directed Chief Secretary Vandana Sharma and DG&IGP Praveen Sood to initiate appropriate action within the framework of the law and issue notice to them.

Based on the orders of the CM, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma is likely to issue a notice to Roopa as well as Rohini Sindhuri.

Meanwhile, Rohini Sindhuri’s husband Sudheer Reddy slammed Roopa and said that he will be filing a complaint against the IPS officer.

“Who is this Roopa? Is she Sindhuri’s senior? Or does she belong to the same department? What’s her interest in this case? I need to know what’s her personal agenda. She is nowhere related to Sindhuri. I don’t know why she is speaking personally. For me, it looks like jealousy or maybe she has some mental illness. I need to know how she got access to those photos. Whether she has hacked a phone and got these photos? She should reveal the names of the 3 people whom she claims these photos were sent. Let her name those 3 people so that we can ask them directly. We have not shared any photos with anybody. All these photos are old photos taken in 2013. These photos have been taken out of context and shared. I am going to file a police complaint against Roopa as it is a personal matter,” Sudheer Reddy said.

Roopa in her Facebook post had said that as proof to her allegations, she has submitted all documents to the government

Roopa’s husband Munish Moudgil is also a senior IAS officer in the Karnataka Government.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 9,2023

BCCI.jpg

Mangaluru: The Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) will be organising ‘Beary Mela – 2023’ in Mangaluru’s Town Hall from March 3 to 5, according to a release issued by convenors Mansoor Ahmed (Azad) and Mumtaz Ali.

The three-day grand Beary festival will present business fest, food fest, exhibition, symposium, and cultural programmes among other activities. 

A job fest will also be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last day, i.e. on March 5 wherein reputed firms can recruited eligible and qualified job seekers.

Those who want to set up business and food stalls at Beary Mela venue and those who are willing to participate in cultural programmes can immediately contact BCCI office on landline number 0824 – 4262323 or mobile number 9535563897, stated BCCI president SM Rasheed Haji. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 22,2023

nuclear.jpg

Russia says it has concluded that the United States has been in violation of the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, accusing Washington of being in non-compliance with its provisions and of trying to undermine Russia's national security.

President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday Russia’s suspension of the bilateral nuclear arms control treaty.

"There is every reason to state that US policy is aimed at undermining Russia's national security, which directly contradicts the fundamental principles and understandings enshrined in the preamble of the treaty," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

It called on Washington to refrain from actions that would prevent Russia’s return to New START, which was signed in 2010 and extended until 2026.  

Under the treaty, Russia and the US committed to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads, which accounts for 90 percent of the worlds nuclear warheads, and a maximum of 700 long-range missiles and bombers.

Russia also said it is not opposed to resuming participation in the New START should the US policy change.

"The decision to suspend participation in New START can be reversed. To do this, Washington must show the political will and make good-faith efforts for general de-escalation," the foreign ministry said.

"We are convinced that the potential of the treaty in terms of its contribution to strengthening international security and strategic stability is far from exhausted,” it added.

The Russian ministry stressed that Moscow will continue to comply with the quantitative restrictions of nuclear arms.

"In order to maintain a sufficient degree of predictability and stability in the sphere of nuclear missiles, Russia intends to adhere to a responsible approach and will continue to strictly observe the quantitative restrictions provided for by the New START treaty within the life cycle of the treaty," the ministry said.

The ministry also said it would continue to notify the United States of planned test launches of inter-continental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

The Russian president already said his country would be suspending the treaty adding that no one should have dangerous illusions that global strategic parity can be destroyed.

Putin accused the West of being directly involved in attempts to strike its strategic air bases.

The US had previously accused Russia that it was not in compliance with the New START treaty. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.