Twitter biased; listens to the govt of the day: Rahul Gandhi

Hitting back at Twitter over an alleged ban on Congress's official account and its leaders, Rahul Gandhi in a statement said that accused Twitter of interfering in India's political process.

Gandhi slammed the microblogging platform for being "biased" and listening to "what the government of the day says".

"We are not allowed to speak in Parliament. The media is controlled. And I thought there was a ray of light where we could put what we thought on Twitter. But obviously, that's not the case. It’s obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It's something that listens to what the government of the day says."

He argued that it is a very dangerous thing for investors because taking sides in the political contest has repercussions for Twitter. "This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country. This is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi... You are denying my 19-20 followers the right to an opinion," the Congress leader said.

"As Indians, we have to ask the question: are we going to allow companies just because they are beholden to the Government of India to define our politics for us? Is that what this is going to come to? Or are we going to define our politics on our own? That's the real question here," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle was suspended after he tweeted a photograph of the parents of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Delhi. The party also alleged on Thursday that its official Twitter handle as well as that of a large number of party leaders and workers have been blocked.