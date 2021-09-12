  1. Home
  2. UAE-bound Air India Express flight turns back after take-off from Kerala due to tech glitch

News Network
September 13, 2021

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 13: An Air India Express flight which took off from Kerala for Sharjah, in the UAE, on Monday morning with 170 passengers was forced to turn back shortly after taking off due to a technical glitch.

The plane, which also had a crew of six, landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport and another flight was arranged for the passengers, including five infants, to travel to Sharjah, an Air India Express (AIE) spokesperson said.

According to an official of the airport, the incident occurred at around 7 am.

The AIE spokesperson said the pilots noticed the technical glitch around half an hour after take-off and immediately decided to turn back to Thiruvananthapuram.

News Network
September 10,2021

Ghaziabad, Sept 10: Journalist Rana Ayyub has been booked by the Ghaziabad police on charges of money laundering and misappropriating donations meant for Covid patients and flood victims in some eastern states.

Other charges that journalist Ayyub faces are the criminal breach of trust and cheating by using computer resources under the Information Technology Act.

The FIR was lodged earlier this week on Tuesday on the complaint of Vikas Pandey, founder of an NGO “Hindu IT Cell.”

The police will take further legal action against the journalist only after investigating the case and finding evidence against her, city Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh said.

Ayyub’s name also figures in a recent case of circulation of a video in which a 72-year-old Bulandshahr resident had accused four men of beating him up and chopping his beard to force him to chant Jai Shri Ram.

The Ghaziabad police had, however, later found that the communal allegations made by the elderly Muslim man were false and he had made them on the instigation of a Samajwadi Party worker.

IKKU
 - 
Sunday, 12 Sep 2021

WHAT ABOUT OTHER TOP BRASS FROM BJP WHO HAD NEVER GIVEN SINGLE RS. STATEMENT OF THE FUNDS COLLECTED FOR COVID SINCE BEGINNING... WHAT POLICE DONT DARE TO FILE CASE ON THEM......

News Network
September 6,2021

Bengaluru, Sep 6: The National Investigation Agency today filed charge sheet in special NIA court here against 13 accused illegal Bangladesh nationals in human trafficking case.

An FIR was filed against the accused Bangladeshis on June 8 after conducting a raid by Ramamurthy Nagar police at a rented house in Channasandra in Bengaluru.

In the raid, police rescued seven women and one child of Bangladesh nationality from the custody of four human traffickers.

Investigation revealed that the chargesheeted accused had illegally crossed over to India from Bangladesh.

They were luring women from Bangladesh and trafficking them to India with the promise of jobs. The women were then confined in rented accommodations and subjected to sexual exploitation.

The accused had also forged identity cards and used these forged documents as genuine to obtain Indian identity cards such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card etc., for themselves and their victims.

The chargesheeted accused are: Rafik, Sobuj Shaik, Mohammad Rafikdul Islam Ridoy, Rakibul Islam, Mohammad Babu Molla, and Mohammad Alami Hossen.

Other accused are: Mohammad Dalim, Hossain Mohammad Azim, Mohammed Jamal, Enamul Haque Shuzan, Mohammad Ruhul Amin, Riday Islam, and Mohammed Milon Biswas.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

Shan
 - 
Thursday, 9 Sep 2021

Yeh Bandu Bhai Logon ko akhal mandh nahi hain.

News Network
September 4,2021

Washington, Sept 4: India and the United States are closely watching Pakistan’s actions in Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

In the limited engagement that India has had with the Taliban, the new Afghan rulers have indicated that they would be reasonable in addressing New Delhi’s concerns, the foreign secretary added.

“Obviously, like us, they're also watching carefully and we have to watch Pakistan’s actions with a fine tooth comb,” he told a group of Indian reporters at the end of his three-day official visit to Washington DC adding that the US will have a wait-and-watch policy with regard to how the situation evolves in Afghanistan.

India also has a similar policy. “That doesn't mean you don't do anything. It simply means that you have to... the situation is very fluid on the ground, you have to allow it to see how it evolves. You have to see whether the assurances that have been made publicly are actually maintained on the ground, and how things work out,” he said.

 “Our engagement with them (the Taliban) has been limited. It's not that we have (had) a robust conversation. But for whatever conversation we've had so far, they've been sort of. At least, the Taliban seem to indicate that they will be reasonable in the way they handle this,” Shringla said.

He was responding to a question about the recent meeting that India’s Ambassador in Qatar had with a senior Taliban leader in Doha.

“In our statement, we have said that we have told them that we want them to be cognizant of the fact that there should be no terrorism that emanates from their territory directed against us, or other countries; that we want them to be mindful of the status of women, minorities and so on so forth. And, and I think they have, also, you know, made reassuring... from their side,” he said.

The top Indian diplomat was in Washington DC for a series of meetings with his American counterpart and top officials of the Biden administration in addition to interaction with representations from the industry and think-tanks.

On Thursday, he had called on the Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Observing that the situation in Afghanistan is very fluid and moving fast, Shringla said that both India and the US are keeping a close watch on it. “Look on 15th of August, you had a situation where (Afghan) President (Ashraf) Ghani suddenly left. You had the Taliban come in. The situation is moving so fast it's so fluid that is difficult to comment at this point of time on anything,” he said.

Shringla said the US is watching the situation in Afghanistan very closely. “They will obviously see how different players get engaged in the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan is a neighbour of Afghanistan. They have supported and nurtured the Taliban. There are various elements there that Pakistan supported,” he said.

At the same time, he noted that the UNSC resolution on Afghanistan adopted during India’s presidency makes mention of the proscribed entities in the UN sanctions list, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba. “We do have concerns about the free ingress that these two terrorist groups have had in Afghanistan, their role and we will watch that carefully. The role of Pakistan has to be seen in that context,” Shringla said.

Responding to a question, the foreign secretary said the Americans have always said the Taliban has committed to them that they will not allow Afghan territory to be used again in any manner that is detrimental to any country outside Afghanistan.

The US has made it clear to the Taliban that they would hold them accountable if any terrorist activities are emanating from Afghanistan. The international community is on the same page, he said.

“We are obviously very much engaged with US on Afghanistan on the situation there, the role of Pakistan there, and of course looking at how the situation would evolve in that country,” he said.

