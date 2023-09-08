  1. Home
  2. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in New Delhi for G20 summit

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in New Delhi for G20 summit

News Network
September 8, 2023

UAE.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 8: The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in New Delhi, India on Friday, September 8, 2023. He arrived in the country ahead of the G20 summit set to take place in the capital.

Leaders from all over the globe have been arriving into the country for the 18th summit with its theme being 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

The UAE's participation in this year's summit as a guest country comes at the invitation of India, which is the presidency of the G20. This reaffirms the UAE's commitment to making a positive contribution to the work of the G20, with a focus on the priorities set by the Indian presidency for the summit.

As the host of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023, the UAE will focus on its pivotal role in enhancing global climate action, in line with the common goals and aspirations of the G20 and COP28.

Through its pioneering agenda in the clean energy sector and Net Zero by 2050 climate neutrality initiative, the UAE has doubled its efforts through the Sherpa meetings of the G20 Finance Tracks.

The UAE's participation in the G20 pre-summit meetings this year was notable for its presentation of case studies on the most successful and latest practices in the country related to development, public policies, systems, and legislation. These practices were published by the G20 in various fields and reports, reflecting the UAE's development across a range of sectors.

The G20 countries are the UAE's largest trading partners, accounting for 43 per cent of its non-oil exports and 39 per cent of its re-exports. They also account for 67 per cent of the UAE's commodity imports.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 1,2023

Rahul.jpg

Mumbai, Sept 1: The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday calling him “childish” over the latter's tirade against industrialist Gautam Adani and his conglomerate, and linking them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP said Gandhi should explain why the Congress-led government in office before 2014 at the Centre had given land parcels to the Adani group.

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), the state BJP said, “Rahul Gandhi who has a childish brain should tell why the Congress government before 2014 had given key land parcels to the Adani group. The earlier Congress government had given several awards to the Adani group, it should be communicated to the people.” 

“Why did (NCP founder) Sharad Pawar oppose the Congress demand for JPC (probe in Adani group affairs) which was based on Hindenberg report? Why did Congress government in Maharashtra in 2013 awarded 660 MW Tiroda power plant to the Adani group?” the party asked.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi said asked PM Modi to come clean on fresh allegations against the Adani Group and said he must order a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into them as India's reputation is at stake ahead of the G20 summit in the country.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, Gandhi said at a press conference in Mumbai this is a 'national issue' and all opposition parties are together on the matter.

Referring to the fresh set of allegations made by some top global financial dailies that there is a 'relationship' between Adani and the PM, Gandhi said this is affecting the country's global image and its reputation is at stake just before the G20 summit.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2023

vaishnav.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 28: A 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru was beaten to death with a pressure cooker by her live-partner who suspected her of cheating on him. The accused, Vaishnav, has been arrested.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in South Bengaluru's Begur. The woman died due to heavy bleeding, the police said.

According to cops, 24-year-old Vaishnav and Deva - both from Kerala - had been living in a rented apartment in the city for the last three years. Both had studied together since their college days.

"A few days back, he (the accused) had some suspicions about the woman (deceased). They used to fight over it. Yesterday the same thing happened. They fought and he hit her with a pressure cooker. We have also arrested him and interrogation is going on," senior police officer C K Baba said.

The couple, according to police, often indulged in verbal spats and certain neighbours have corroborated the same. However, the police say that no previous complaint was filed by either party.

Vaishnav, who worked as a marketing executive with a local firm, was on the run after the incident. A murder case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 8,2023

cheddiJDS.jpg

The BJP and the JD(S) have sealed their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 in Karnataka, BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa confirmed on Friday. The agreement has been for four seats, Yediyurappa said adding that Amit Shah agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats to JD(S). JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda recently met BJP chief JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah and the meeting indicated that BJP and the JD(S) would walk into an alliance -- only the details were pending.

JD(S) came into an alliance with the Congress and formed the government with HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. The government was ousted after it lost the trust vote in 2019, a year after it came to power.

According to reports, JDS wanted to contest from Mandya, Hassan, Tumakuru, Chickballapur and Bengaluru Rural. BJP reportedly agreed to let it contest on four seats -- Kolar, Hassan, Mandya and Bengaluru rural.

The move comes days after Deve Gowda claimed that his party was neither with the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) nor with the NDA. JD(S), Deve Gowda said, would fight the Lok Sabha elections independently.

Once an ally of the Congress -- though unnatural -- JDS was not invited to the INDIA meeting held in Bengaluru. "Some (Karnataka) Congress leaders did not want me... Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is my good friend (but) since Congress doesn't want me... I skipped," Deve Gowda said when the second meeting of the opposition alliance was held in the city.

A meeting was held on Wednesday at the residence of Deve Gowda to seek the opinion of the party functionaries on the prospective alliance. Most leaders have given their opinion in favour of an alliance with the BJP.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, JDS won Hassan where Deve Gowda's grand nephew Prajwal Revanna contested.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.