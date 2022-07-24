  1. Home
  2. Uddhav Thackeray camp moves Supreme Court to stay EC proceedings on ‘real’ Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray camp moves Supreme Court to stay EC proceedings on ‘real’ Shiv Sena

News Network
July 25, 2022

thakrey.jpg

Mumbai, July 25: The Uddhav Thackeray-led camp of Shiv Sena on Monday knocked the doors of the Supreme Court seeking a direction to stay the proceedings before the Election Commission of India on rebel leader Eknath Shinde’s group's plea. The Chief Minister Shinde-led group has asked the EC to recognise them as the real Shiv Sena.

The Thackeray group stated in its plea before the SC that the EC cannot proceed in the matter since several cases in related matters are pending before the top court.

The EC had last week asked the two camps led by Thackeray and Shinde to submit documentary evidence before it to prove they have the required numbers within the party to back their claims.

The poll panel asked the two camps to submit letters of support in the Shiv Sena's legislative and organisational departments and a written statement by August 8, 1 pm.

Shinde had welcomed the direction by the poll panel on its plea, stating that EC had written to them. Shinde said their camp will take their stand before the EC and added that they represent the real Shiv Sena as they have the support of 50 MLAs and 2/3rd of the party's MPs.

Uddhav camp's Sanjay Raut, however, said Delhi - apparently referring to the BJP-led Union government - is trying to destroy the Shiv Sena. He asserted that Uddhav Thackeray is the only leader of Shiv Sena, which was formed by Balasaheb Thackeray more than 50 years ago.

Shinde's rebellion led to the collapse of the Thackeray government last month and he took oath as CM on June 30. The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as deputy CM.

Since then, Shinde's faction has cemented its place and managed to get representatives from its camp to become the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the floor leader of the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 14,2022

park.jpg

The government of the United Arab Emirates and the private sector of the United States will invest in a $2 billion project to set up agricultural parks in India with technical support from Israel.

The project is likely to be announced at the first I2U2 summit which will be held later on Thursday. The summit will see the leaders of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States exploring joint initiatives to contribute to food security around the world amid disruptions in the global supply chain for agricultural products due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, will virtually join President Joe Biden of the US and Prime Minister Yair Lapid of Israel for a summit, which will launch a new four-nation bloc called I2U2. The leaders of the four nations will discuss cooperation in agricultural technology as well as for ensuring global food security.

 “There will be a significant announcement around food security and agricultural technology, which is an area where all four countries can come together to help deal with an immediate crisis facing the entire world,” Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, told journalists aboard the ‘Air Force One’, the special aircraft of the US president, en route to Tel Aviv.

The food prices around the world skyrocketed over the past few months as Russia deployed warships to block grain exports from Ukraine’s port on the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Turkey, however, on Wednesday hosted talks among representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations. The Turkish government later claimed to have made some progress towards resuming supply of grains from the ports of the East European nation.

Biden is on his maiden tour to Israel after taking over as the US president in January 2021. He and his host Lapid will later in the day virtually join Modi and Mohamed bin Zayed for the first I2U2 (Israel, India, US, UAE) summit.

“And we’ll have a $2 billion project, which the UAE is helping to fund, for agricultural parks in India, which is focused on the food security challenge, among some other things that will be announced,” a senior US official said, adding: “We’ll have some more details about it tomorrow (July 15). Israel is lending some of its technological expertise apart from some support from the US private sector.”

The I2U2 was conceived when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in October 2021 and joined his then counterpart in the Government of Israel, Yair Lapid, to hold a virtual meeting with Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister of the UAE.

Lapid later took over as the Prime Minister on July 1 last, succeeding Naftali Bennett.

Sullivan cited India’s long-standing ties and engagement in the Middle East when he was asked by a journalist why the US wanted the South Asian nation to be a part of the new bloc being informally called the “West Asian Quad”. He also referred to India’s relationships not just with the Gulf countries, but also with Israel. “And, so just as the United States can play a critical and central role in helping deepen Israel’s integration into the region, India has a role to play in that as well.”

“So bringing together Israel, India, and the United Arab Emirates, especially around an issue where the four countries have unique capacities on agricultural technology, leading to greater food production and an alleviation of the food security challenge — this is the kind of thing that really fulfils the President’s (Joe Biden’s) vision of a more integrated, more globally engaged Middle East across the board,” said the US National Security Advisor.

He also added that the US was keen to take its engagement with Israel and the rest of Middle East beyond the one focussed only on terrorism and wars. “This is a different kind of approach, and it’s about expanding partnerships, expanding the geography rather than contracting or narrowing it,” said the US NSA.

He said that the I2U2 could become a feature of the broader region, just as the Quad had become a central pillar of the Indo-Pacific strategy of the US.

The Quad is a coalition forged by India, Australia, Japan and the US to counter China’s expansionist aspirations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The I2U2 is aimed to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in New Delhi on Tuesday, adding: “It intends to mobilise private sector capital and expertise to help modernise the infrastructure, low carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies”.

India's move to join the US, the UAE and Israel in the new bloc reflected its keenness to take advantage of the Abraham Accords to deepen engagement with Israel without risking its relations with the Arab nations of the Persian Gulf. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 11,2022

New Delhi, July 11: Fourteen children, including one student from Karnataka, have secured 100 percentile in the JEE Mains exam, the National Testing Agency said Monday.

Of the fourteen, Boya Haren Sathvik from the OBC category is the lone face from Karnataka, while Telangana had four toppers, and Andhra Pradesh had three. Assam, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh had one topper each. 

Sneha Pareek from Assam was the only girl among the toppers. There were two from the OBC category, and ten from the general category. Two of the ten were from the EWS category.

While as many as 8.72 lakh students registered for the test, 7.69 lakh appeared for it. This included 2.2 lakh girls, 5.47 lakh boys and three from the third gender. 

The NTA conducted the test across 588 examination centres in 407 Cities, This included 17 cities outside India – Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis and Bangkok.

Over 558 observers, 424 city coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, 369 deputy or independent observers and two national coordinators were involved, the testing agency said. 

The examination was conducted in 13 languages – Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

Meet toppers

JASTI YASHWANTH V V S
SARTHAK MAHESHWARI
ANIKET CHATTOPADHYAY
DHEERAJ KURUKUNDA
KOYYANA SUHAS
KUSHAGRA SRIVASTAVA
MRINAL GARG
SNEHA PAREEK
NAVYA
PENIKALAPATI RAVI KISHORE
POLISETTY KARTHIKEYA
BOYA HAREN SATHVIK
SAUMITRA GARG
RUPESH BIYANI

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 20,2022

girldeath.jpg

Udupi, July 20: A 7-year-old girl was choked to death after gulping the chocolate in Bijur village near Baindur town in Udupi district today. 

The deceased schoolgirl has been identified as Samanvi, a 2nd standard student of Vivekananda English Medium School. According to police, the incident took place when the girl was boarding the school bus near her house.

Samanvi was not willing to go to school on Wednesday. However, the parents and family members convinced her to go to school. Her mother, Suprita Poojari also gave a chocolate to persuade her.

Seeing the school van coming, the girl in a hurry gulped the chocolate with the wrapper into her mouth, police said.

When she ran, the girl swallowed the chocolate with the cover which choked her to death. The girl collapsed at the door of the school bus. The family, friends and driver of the vehicle attempted to revive her and also shifted her to a private hospital immediately.

However, the doctors declared her dead and sent the body for postmortem.

Police say that the exact cause of death will be known once they receive the postmortem report. The school authorities have declared a holiday in the school. Baindur police are investigating the case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.