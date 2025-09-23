Unemployment, Corruption Will Grow If Vote Thieves Remain in Power: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday warned that unemployment and corruption will continue to rise if elections are manipulated. He asserted that India’s youth will no longer tolerate “job theft” or “vote theft.”

Linking the country’s growing unemployment to alleged electoral malpractice, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of staying in power through “stolen votes” and of keeping institutions “captive,” while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preoccupied with PR, celebrity endorsements, and “the profits of billionaires.”

“Breaking the hopes of the youth and pushing them into desperation has become the hallmark of this government,” he said in a post on ‘X’, sharing a video montage contrasting lathi-charges against protesting job-seeking youth with Modi planting saplings, feeding peacocks, and practicing yoga.

Highlighting the government’s duty to provide employment, Rahul Gandhi said, “When any government comes to power with the trust of the people, its first responsibility is to create jobs and opportunities for youth. But the BJP does not win elections honestly.”

He added, “That is why unemployment has reached its highest level in 45 years. That is why jobs are declining, recruitment processes are collapsing, and the youth’s future is being pushed into darkness. Every exam paper leak and recruitment scandal is linked to corruption.”

The Congress leader stressed that the youth of India, who “work hard, dream, and struggle for their future,” now understand that the fight is not just for jobs but also against electoral malpractice.

“Until elections are free and fair, unemployment and corruption will continue to rise. The youth will no longer tolerate the looting of jobs or the theft of votes. Freeing India from unemployment and vote theft is now the greatest form of patriotism,” he said.