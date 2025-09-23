  1. Home
  Unemployment, Corruption Will Grow If Vote Thieves Remain in Power: Rahul Gandhi

News Network
September 23, 2025

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday warned that unemployment and corruption will continue to rise if elections are manipulated. He asserted that India’s youth will no longer tolerate “job theft” or “vote theft.”

Linking the country’s growing unemployment to alleged electoral malpractice, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of staying in power through “stolen votes” and of keeping institutions “captive,” while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preoccupied with PR, celebrity endorsements, and “the profits of billionaires.”

“Breaking the hopes of the youth and pushing them into desperation has become the hallmark of this government,” he said in a post on ‘X’, sharing a video montage contrasting lathi-charges against protesting job-seeking youth with Modi planting saplings, feeding peacocks, and practicing yoga.

Highlighting the government’s duty to provide employment, Rahul Gandhi said, “When any government comes to power with the trust of the people, its first responsibility is to create jobs and opportunities for youth. But the BJP does not win elections honestly.”

He added, “That is why unemployment has reached its highest level in 45 years. That is why jobs are declining, recruitment processes are collapsing, and the youth’s future is being pushed into darkness. Every exam paper leak and recruitment scandal is linked to corruption.”

The Congress leader stressed that the youth of India, who “work hard, dream, and struggle for their future,” now understand that the fight is not just for jobs but also against electoral malpractice.

“Until elections are free and fair, unemployment and corruption will continue to rise. The youth will no longer tolerate the looting of jobs or the theft of votes. Freeing India from unemployment and vote theft is now the greatest form of patriotism,” he said.

Udupi: The coastal district is set to make history as Padur in Udupi will soon house India’s first private strategic petroleum reserve (SPR). Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has won the government bid to design, build, and operate the massive underground oil storage facility with a capacity of 2.5 million metric tonnes (MMT).

The project, estimated at ₹5,700 crore, will be developed on a 214-acre site in Padur, where a government-run SPR of equal size already exists. Once operational, the reserve will be capable of storing enough crude oil to help strengthen India’s energy security and reduce its dependence on volatile global markets.

How the Project Was Awarded

The Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL), a government-owned body, floated the tender in December 2024. Megha Engineering reportedly outbid two competitors by seeking viability gap funding (VGF) slightly below the ceiling of ₹3,420 crore (60% of the project cost).

The winning bidder will not only construct the underground cavern but also finance, develop, operate, and manage the facility under a long-term concession agreement. ISPRL is expected to sign the deal soon and formally hand over the land for construction.

A Boost to India’s Oil Security

At present, India’s total strategic oil storage stands at 5.33 MMT, spread across Visakhapatnam (1.33 MMT), Mangalore (1.5 MMT), and Padur (2.5 MMT). These facilities together provide just 8–9 days of crude import cover—far less than the reserves held by the United States (727 million barrels) and China (1,200 million barrels).

The new Padur project will add significantly to India’s capacity, bringing the total closer to meeting long-term targets. Once complete, the facility will be operated by Megha Engineering for 60 years.

Dual Role: Business and National Safeguard

Under the terms of the agreement, Megha Engineering will be able to lease storage capacity to oil companies or the government and also trade crude oil stored in the reserve. While leasing offers steady revenue, trading carries greater financial risk.

However, the government will retain first rights over the stored oil during emergencies, ensuring the facility doubles as both a commercial asset and a national safeguard.

The project also includes construction of pipeline and port-linked infrastructure to enable crude loading and unloading. Filling the reserve with crude oil is expected to cost around ₹11,020 crore ($1.25 billion) at current global prices.

A Long-Term Vision

The Union Cabinet had approved private participation in SPRs back in 2018, paving the way for the Padur project in Udupi and another planned reserve at Chandikhol in Odisha.

With a five-year timeline, the Udupi facility is poised to play a key role in India’s energy resilience strategy, placing the coastal Karnataka district at the center of a critical national security project.

It was dusk on September 16, 1982. In the narrow alleys of Beirut’s Sabra and Shatila refugee camps, the bodies of men, women, and children lay scattered. For 43 relentless hours, the Phalange militia—backed by Israeli occupying forces—turned the camps into a slaughterhouse.

Israeli troops lit the night sky with flares, guiding the militias as they hunted down civilians. From September 16 to 18, nearly 3,500 Palestinians—mostly women, children, and the elderly—were massacred. The killings began at 6 p.m. on Thursday and did not end until 1 p.m. Saturday.

“The stench lingered for more than six months. It was unbearable,” recalled Najib al-Khatib, a refugee who lost his father and ten relatives. Rescuers were unable to recover countless decomposing corpses; bulldozers dug mass graves instead.

One survivor, Umm Abbas, described the horror: “A pregnant woman—her baby was torn from her womb. They sliced her in half.”

Eyewitnesses told of rape, mutilation, and children butchered in front of their families. The United Nations condemned it as an “act of genocide.” A UN commission later concluded that Israeli forces were “involved, directly or indirectly.”

Even Israel’s own Kahan Commission found Ariel Sharon, then defense minister, “personally responsible” for allowing the massacre. Yet Sharon went on to become Prime Minister in 2001.

How the Massacre Was Set in Motion

Between 1947 and 1949, Israel destroyed more than 500 Palestinian villages, displacing 750,000 people. Many ended up in Lebanon’s refugee camps.

In June 1982, Israel invaded Lebanon under Sharon’s command to crush the PLO. By September 1, the PLO withdrew after the US promised that refugees left behind would be protected. A multinational force was deployed but withdrew early on September 10, leaving the camps defenseless.

When Lebanese president-elect Bachir Gemayel was assassinated on September 14, the Phalangists sought revenge. Israeli forces swiftly surrounded Sabra and Shatila, sealing them off. The militias entered with Israeli coordination, and the massacre began.

Reports later revealed Israeli and Phalangist leaders had pre-planned the killings. Afterward, officials even met to strategize how to hide Israel’s role.

America’s Complicity

The Kahan Commission records reveal that the US was fully aware the PLO had left Beirut. Yet Washington ignored Sharon’s lie that “2,000 terrorists” remained and greenlit Israel’s entry into West Beirut.

The US not only supplied Israel with the weapons used but also broke its written guarantee to protect Palestinian civilians. Secret annexes later exposed that Washington knew the camps were defenseless and that massacres would follow if the Phalangists were allowed in.

The Legacy of Ethnic Cleansing

Four decades later, the echoes of Sabra and Shatila remain. Survivors still live with unhealed trauma.

Today, the pattern continues. Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza—armed and shielded diplomatically by the US—has killed more than 41,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

As with Sabra and Shatila, the world watches. The names change, but the brutality endures.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision upholding the state government's invite to Booker prize winner Banu Mushtaq as chief guest for inauguration of the upcoming Mysuru Dasara festival.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta declined to consider the plea filed by Bengaluru resident H S Gaurav against the High Court's September 15 judgment, saying it is a State event and the State can't distinguish between A, B and C.

"What is the purpose of filing this plea," the bench asked senior advocate P B Suresh, appearing for H S Gaurav. He said it affected his rights under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The court questioned the counsel as to what the Preamble of the Constitution is. He said it is secular but the religious activities cannot be interfered with.

The bench dismissed the petition, saying, "This is a state programme...how can state distinguish between A, B And C."
The counsel contended that the right under Article 25 of the Constitution would be violated as the programme not just comprised of inauguration but performing Puja as well.

He submitted that the puja inside the temple was not a secular activity. It is part of the ceremony. It is a purely political decision, there was no reason they should be brought inside the temple for religious activity.

The counsel further sought to highlight statements made by Banu Mushtaq, which he claimed was against the religion. "You can't invite such people, inauguration was not a problem, see what, she has said," the senior advocate said.

The court, however, rejected the plea.

The Karnataka High Court had on September 15, 2025 rejected the plea against the decision of the Siddaramaiah government.

The plea contended that the involvement of a non-Hindu in rituals such as deepa lighting, puja, and pushparchane at the Chamundeshwari Temple infringed upon Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, hurt Hindu sentiments, and threatened the religious sanctity of the event.

"Mushtaq, belonged to the Muslim community and was therefore a non-Hindu. As such, she cannot perform rituals before the deity, which is against established Hindu religious and ceremonial practices," it said.

The plea said the inauguration by a non- Hindu is against the basic rules of Agama Shastra and the Agama rules, a part of Hindu religious faith and any departure of the traditional rules of worship would result in the disturbance of purity of the ceremony and the divine spirit of the deity and the belief system of the entire Hindu community.

The petitioners claimed, Mushtaq, in her speech at the literary event had said that the state had kept her away from Kannada by giving the status of goddess (Bhuvaneshwari) to Kannada language. This is a clear indication that she does not have any faith in worshipping a Hindu goddess.

