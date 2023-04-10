  1. Home
  2. ‘Unfit for humans; contains harmful bacteria’: IVRI warns against cow urine consumption

‘Unfit for humans; contains harmful bacteria’: IVRI warns against cow urine consumption

News Network
April 11, 2023

urine.jpg

Bareilly (UP), Apr 11: Cow urine, which has been touted as a miracle medicine for decades by a section of Hindus, has now found to be unsuitable for direct human consumption as it contains potentially harmful bacteria.

Research carried out by Bareilly-based ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), the country's premier animal research body, has found that the urine of buffalo was more effective on certain bacteria.

The study led by Bhoj Raj Singh of the institute along with three PhD students, found that urine samples from healthy cows and bulls contained at least 14 types of harmful bacteria with the presence of Escherichia coli, which can cause stomach infections, most commonly detected.

The findings of the peer-reviewed research have been published in online research website, Researchgate.

Singh, who heads the department of epidemiology at the institute, said, "Statistical analysis of 73 urine samples of cow, buffaloes and humans suggest that antibacterial activity in buffalo urine was far more superior than cows. Urine of buffalo was significantly more effective on bacteria like S Epidermidis and E Rhapontici."

He explained, "We collected urine samples of three types of cows -- Sahiwal, Tharparkar and Vindavani (cross breed) from local dairy farms -- along with samples of buffaloes and humans. Our study, carried out between June and November 2022, concluded that a sizeable proportion of urine samples from apparently healthy individuals carry potentially pathogenic bacteria."

The urine of some individuals, irrespective of sex and breeder species, might be inhibitory to a select group of bacteria but the common belief, that cow urine is antibacterial, cannot be generalised.

He further said, "In no case can urine be recommended for human consumption. Some people put forth the contention that distilled urine does not have infectious bacteria. We are carrying out further research on it."

Notably, cow urine is widely sold in the Indian market without the food safety and standards authority of India (FSSAI) trademark by many suppliers. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 4,2023

worldbank.jpg

The World Bank on Tuesday said it has lowered its forecast for India's economic growth in the current fiscal year that started on April 1 to 6.3 per cent from 6.6 per cent.

Due to shrinkage in consumption on back of slower income, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth will likely moderate to 6.3 per cent in FY2024, said a report by the World Bank on Tuesday.

The India Development Update by World Bank stated that the country’s retail inflation will see a moderation from 6.6 per cent to 5.2 per cent in FY2023-24. The World Bank update added that India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) expected to be at 5.2 per cent in FY24.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 7,2023

Cov.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 7: Amid rising cases of Coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and be prepared for Covid-19 management. 

In the meeting with state health ministers and principal and additional chief secretaries held virtually, Mandaviya stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

Along with enhancing genome sequencing and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples, he also emphasised on creating awareness about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Centre and the states need to continue working in collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for Covid-19 prevention and management, Mandaviya said.

He also urged the state health ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 9,2023

police.jpg

Uttar Pradesh Police have revealed that some of the senior members of the All India Hindu Mahasabha slaughtered cows themselves to incite communal violence in Agra during the Ram Navami procession. Regional police said that the names of several office-bearers of the Bharat Hindu Mahasabha have also surfaced in the cow slaughter plot. 

Four men of the Hindu Mahasabha have been arrested after they slaughtered cows in Agra in an apparent bid to implicate Muslim men against whom they had a grudge.

Uttar Pradesh has a stringent anti-cow slaughter law, providing a maximum rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh for the offence.

The cow slaughter allegedly took place at Gautam Nagar which is within the jurisdiction of the Itimad ud Daulah police station area of Agra, on the eve of Ram Navami, March 29.

Members of the All India Hindu Mahasabha reached the area on the day, claiming that beef had been recovered from the caves. A police complaint was filed by one Jitendra Kushwaha.

Locals Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nakim and Mohammad Shanu were named in the FIR.

Hindutva activists gheraoed the police station to demand the arrest of the accused. Two of the men – Imran Qureshi, a fourth suspect, and Shanu – were arrested the next day.

However, police said that during interrogation it was revealed that the arrested had had nothing to do with the slaughter of cows and that the national spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Sanjay Jat, was the main conspirator.

Police said that Shanu, Imran and others were in a dispute with Nakeem, Bijjo and Rizwan. The last three are brothers. Nakeem is a Municipal Corporation employee and had earlier allegedly conspired to send some of them to jail.

Holding a grudge against Nakeem, Shanu and Imran had allegedly conspired to ensnare him in a cow slaughter case. They allegedly collaborated with the original complainant Khushwaha, along with several others and the Mahasabha spokesperson Jat who pointed fingers at Nakeem and the others.

“Jitendra was found to have lied to us during the interrogation. He, Sanjay and a few others were near the spot of the cow slaughter, call records suggest, not those they named in the police complaint. Call records also show that the accused persons had not gone to that spot in over a month,” a police officer said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.