  1. Home
  2. Union Cabinet approves bill to repeal 3 contentious farm laws

Union Cabinet approves bill to repeal 3 contentious farm laws

News Network
November 24, 2021

New Delhi, Nov 24: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the repeal of three contentious agricultural laws that were passed last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in an address to the nation on November 19 that the farm laws would be withdrawn in the coming Winter Session of Parliament, which will begin on November 29.

Demanding the withdrawal of the laws, agitating farmers sitting at three sites on Delhi's borders since November last year had said they will stay put till Parliament repeals them.

News 18 reported that a single bill, Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, would be introduced and passed in the Winter Session, invalidating the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Zee News reported “The Union Ministry of Agriculture is said to have finalised this bill after holding consultations with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 23,2021

suraj.jpg

Hassan, Nov 23: One more member of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's family is entering electoral politics, with his grandson Suraj Revanna finding a place in the JD(S) list of candidates announced on Wednesday for the December 10 Legislative Council polls.

Suraj, a doctor, son of Gowda's elder son HD Revanna, is the JD(S) candidate from Hassan local authorities’ seat, which is the family bastion. This marks the entry of the eighth member from Gowda's family into politics.

Revanna is a former minister and MLA from Holenarsipura, while his wife Bhavani was a member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat. Suraj's brother Prajwal is a member of Parliament from Hassan Lok Sabha segment. Gowda, who is the JD(S) supremo, is also a member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, while his other son, HD Kumaraswamy, is a former CM and MLA from Channapatna.

Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha is the MLA from Ramanagara segment, and his son Nikhil, who is the JD(S) youth wing president, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mandya. If Suraj wins this poll from Hassan, the Gowda family will have its members in all four major houses of public representatives — Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 local authorities' constituencies for 25 seats, due to the retirement of sitting members, will be held on December 10. However, JD(S) has fielded only seven candidates for the polls.

The candidates other than Suraj are N Appajigowda (Mandya), Anil Kumar R (Tumakuru), CN Manjegowda (Mysuru), Vakkaleri Ramu (Kolar), HM Ramesh Gowda (Bengaluru Rural) and HU Isak Khan (Kodagu).

Speaking to reporters after the list of candidates was released, Kumaraswamy said that the party has fielded candidates only in select seats, as it cannot concentrate on all the seats in a short period of time. "Based on the suggestions from our local leaders and workers, we have decided to field candidates for seven MLC seats. We wanted to contest only in these seats, give a fight and see to it that we win them. Last time, we won in four seats and this time, our aim is to increase that tally," he said.

The election is necessitated as the term of office of the 25 MLCs is going to end on January 5, 2022. The BJP and Congress have already announced their candidates. Tuesday (November 23) is the last date for filing nomination papers, and scrutiny will take place on November 24. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26, and the counting of votes will take place on December 14.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 20,2021

New Delhi, Nov 20: Om Raj excitedly shows his small diary carrying details of all the friends he made at Singhu border, while Manak Singh says he will miss the protest site which witnessed their daily hardship for over a year to convince the Centre to repeal the farm laws.

Sitting with his friends on a cot near temporary tents set up at Ghazipur border, Raj (85) said the protest venue now feels like home and that the agitating farmers have developed a deep bond with each other.

The farmer, a native of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, shows his diary in which he has meticulously maintained details of all the protesters he has befriended in the past one year.

"See this is my tenth diary and there are hardly any pages left. I have maintained details of all the farmers I met here and became friends with over the period. We all stay in touch. The bond that we developed here has only become stronger. I also plan to visit them,” Raj says enthusiastically.

At Ghazipur border, one of the three prominent venues of the anti-farm laws agitation, protesters were filled with excitement following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of repealing the controversial farm laws.

Another protestor says he will definitely miss the venue after he will return to his village.

Asked if he ever went to his hometown during the last one year, Raj recalled that he visited his native place on just two to three occasions and returned within a few days.

Since the last two months, the elderly farmer has set up a small venture which he starts at around 10 am and closes by 5 in the evening. He says the intention behind it was just to have some ‘gupshup’ (conversation) and pass the time with other farmers.

He also showed the spread of the products for sale -- bidis, matchboxes, badges and flags.

"When the farmers get bored, they sit here and pass time. I sell bidis and matchboxes which usually fetches me around Rs 100 a day,” he said.

Manak Singh (77), a native of Amroha district in Punjab, says, "This spot has become our place for chit-chat. We will stay here until all the laws are repealed as per legal procedure. We will not go unless all our listed seven demands are met by the central government. This announcement by the Centre could have also been done with upcoming elections in mind."

Having braved severe weather conditions and other hardship during their protest, the farmers say this has only made their brotherhood and will power stronger.

"If the government would have made this announcement earlier, we would not have suffered so much," a protester rues.

Meanwhile, a few tents away, 68-year-old Ram Kumar Sharma, hailing from Nithari village in Noida, had been serving ‘langar’ (free meals) from morning till night, at the protest site for nearly a year now.

Sharma, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, says he comes around 10 am and leaves at night after the last langar is served.

“I have been organising the langar with the spirit of social service. I will miss the farmers after they will leave the site,” he says.

“I do not want to see anyone going back with an empty stomach. I am myself a farmer and do not want to see anyone hungry,” he adds.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 13,2021

kangu.jpg

Mumbai, Nov 13: Under attack for describing India’s Independence as "bheek", a combative Kangana Ranaut on Saturday asked which war took place in 1947 and said she would return her Padma Shri and apologise too if anyone could answer her question.

The actor, known for her provocative and often inflammatory statements, posted a series of questions on Instagram, also bringing in partition as well as Mahatma Gandhi and alleging that he let Bhagat Singh die and did not support Subhas Chandra Bose.

She shared a passage from a book quoting freedom fighters, including Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Aurobindo Ghosh and Bipin Chandra Pal, and said she knew about the "collective fight for freedom” of 1857 but nothing about a war in 1947.

"Just to set the records (sic) straight... 1857 first collective fight for freedom along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji.

"...1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this (sic)," the 34-year-old actor wrote in a lengthy post in English in her Instagram Stories.

Ranaut had kicked off a major row with her comments at an event organised by a news channel on Wednesday evening, declaring that India attained "real freedom" in 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power, and saying Independence in 1947 was "bheek", or alms.

The controversial statement, two days after she was presented the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind, led to outrage from several quarters, including politicians from across the spectrum, historians, academics, fellow actors and others, with many saying she should return her award.

On Saturday, she kept up the discussion.

Referring to her 2019 period movie "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", in which she played the role of freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai, the actor said she had done extensive research on the 1857 struggle.

"... nationalism rose so did right wing... but why it died a sudden death? And why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die... why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji's support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man... ? instead of celebrating freedom why Indians killed each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers (sic)," she asked.

Saying that the British had looted India to the “point of saturation”, she went on to claim that even a “small fight by the INA” would have got us freedom and Bose could have been prime minister.

"Why freedom was placed in the begging bowl of congress when right wing was prepared to fight and take it... Can someone please help me understand (sic)," she wrote.

The ever defiant Ranaut went on to say she would return her Padma Shri if anyone could help her find answers to the questions and could prove that she had disrespected martyrs and freedom fighters.

The actor also clarified the part of her statement where she said the country gained "freedom in 2014".

"As far as Aazadi in 2014 concerned I specifically said physical Aazadi we may have but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014... a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wings and now roaring and soaring high...”

Leaders from the BJP are among those who have demanded action against the actor.

In Jodhpur, the Mahila Congress filed a complaint against her on Friday. In Indore, a group of freedom fighters set on fire an effigy of the actor, demanded an apology and submitted a memorandum at the Indore divisional commissioner's office. And in Mumbai, NSUI workers held a protest outside her home.

Political leaders, including BJP MP Varun Gandhi, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, are among the host of people who criticised Ranaut for her statement.

"#KanganaRanaut may think India got Independence in 2014 but this cannot be endorsed by any true Indian. This is an insult to millions of freedom fighters who gave up their lives so that present generations can live a life of self-respect & dignity as free citizens of a democracy," Times Now said on Twitter on Friday. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.