  1. Home
  2. US indirectly defends treating Indian student like terrorist as Congress urges Modi to raise issue with Trump

US indirectly defends treating Indian student like terrorist as Congress urges Modi to raise issue with Trump

News Network
June 10, 2025

indianstudnt.jpg

New Delhi: The United States has reiterated that while it welcomes legitimate travelers, it "cannot and will not tolerate" illegal entry or misuse of visas. 

The statement comes amid outrage over a video showing an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the floor at Newark Liberty Airport, allegedly before being deported.

Indirectly defending the action against the student, the US Embassy in India said in a post on X:

"The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law."

Congress Demands Modi Speak Up

Following the incident, the Indian National Congress has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a firm stand and appeal to then-US President Donald Trump to stop the "mistreatment and atrocities" against Indian citizens in the United States.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh criticized the Modi government for what he described as repeated failures to uphold the dignity of Indians abroad.

"For the first time, a US head of state has declared a ceasefire between India and Pakistan from Washington DC. President Trump continues to claim credit for pressuring India, while Prime Minister Modi remains silent—not just on this but also on the growing number of atrocities against Indians in the US," Ramesh posted on X.

He added,

"We demand that Prime Minister Modi speak directly with President Trump and intervene to protect Indian students and citizens facing fear and mistreatment in the US."

‘Too Painful to Watch’

Congress Media and Publicity Department chairman Pawan Khera also weighed in, sharing a post by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who had posted the video of the student’s treatment at the airport.

Khera said:

"This is too painful, too humiliating, and too distressing to watch. As a nation, why should we tolerate such humiliation?"

He compared the current scenario to the 2013 Devyani Khobragade incident, when India had strongly protested the treatment of one of its diplomats by US authorities.

"From standing up to the US then, to now watching our citizens being treated like criminals—have we lost all global goodwill?" he asked.

In his original post, Kunal Jain described witnessing the scene firsthand:

"I saw a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night—handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing a dream, not to cause harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy."

The Indian Consulate in New York has stated that it is in touch with local authorities regarding the incident.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 3,2025

doctor.jpg

Shivamogga: A 23-year-old medical intern was found dead in her hostel room at Subbaiah Medical College in Shivamogga on Monday, June 2, in what appears to be a case of suicide.

The deceased, identified as Vishnu Priya, hailed from Bengaluru and had recently completed her MBBS degree. She was in the final days of her internship, which was part of her graduation requirement.

According to sources, her parents are currently residing abroad. On the day of the incident, Vishnu Priya was alone in the hostel as most of her classmates had already left the campus. Concerned friends reportedly tried calling her multiple times. 

When she failed to respond, they informed the college authorities. The tragic discovery was made after the hostel staff unlocked her room around 11 a.m. and notified the police.

Her body was sent to the district general hospital for a post-mortem. Police sources suspect personal or family-related issues may have contributed to her death, although the exact cause is still under investigation.

Shivamogga Rural Police have registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint filed by her relatives.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available: Call or message the mental health helpline at 8277946600, or visit a Neravu Kendra. Support is available in Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 4,2025

Udupi/ Mangaluru, June 4: A 65-year-old cancer patient from Belle village in Kaup taluk, Udupi district, passed away at a private hospital in Manipal on Tuesday, June 3. The patient, who was undergoing treatment for cancer, was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive during his hospital stay.

Officials from the revenue and health departments visited the deceased's home to raise awareness about Covid-19 precautionary measures and urged villagers to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The patient's last rites will be conducted on Wednesday as per Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, in Dakshina Kannada, three female Covid-19 patients aged 64, 57, and 29 years who had tested positive in May have fully recovered and been discharged from care.

Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. H.R. Thimmaiah emphasized that the current Covid variant is mild and the public need not panic. As per government guidelines, all severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases and 5% of influenza-like illness (ILI) cases will be tested for Covid-19. All positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

To streamline testing, all hospitals in the district, including private institutions, are required to send samples exclusively to the laboratory at Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru. A district-wide dry run to demonstrate Covid preparedness will be conducted on Wednesday.

Dr. Thimmaiah assured that government hospitals are fully equipped with adequate medicines, oxygen beds, cylinders, ICUs, ventilators, masks, test kits, PPE kits, and functional oxygen plants to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 10,2025

The Congress leadership has decided to conduct a re-enumeration of caste data in Karnataka, responding to concerns raised by socially, economically, and politically influential communities who claimed they were excluded from the previous caste survey conducted a decade ago. The Lingayats and Vokkaligas are among those contesting the findings of the earlier survey.

The decision was made during a high-level party meeting, which also addressed the Bengaluru stampede incident that claimed 11 lives on June 4.

The meeting, attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, focused on the caste census as a major state issue.

Briefing the media afterward, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal stated:

"The caste census was discussed. While the Congress supports the Karnataka government's previous caste survey in principle, concerns have been raised by certain communities regarding how caste data was counted."

Venugopal emphasized that the existing caste data is outdated, prompting the Congress to recommend a fresh enumeration within 60 to 80 days.

This decision follows the Centre's recent announcement of the schedule for a national census with caste enumeration, adding significance to Karnataka’s move.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.