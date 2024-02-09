  1. Home
  2. Uttarakhand: 2 dead, 250 injured in violence after demolition of masjid, madrasa; shoot-at-sight orders issued

News Network
February 9, 2024

Haldwani, Feb 9: Two people died and 250 were injured in widespread violence over the demolition of a madrasa and an adjoining mosque in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday. The city has been placed under curfew, with shoot-at-sight orders issued against rioters and internet services completely shut down.

The confrontation reached a boiling point when a team of government officials, accompanied by policemen, attempted to raze the structures following a court order. The madrasa and mosque had been declared illegal by the administration, leading to their demolition. However, this move was met with fierce resistance from residents in the Vanbhulpura area of Haldwani.

Earlier it was reported that four people had died in the clashes but the district magistrate later revised the death count to two. 

The clash led to injuries to over 50 policemen, with several administration officials, municipal workers, and journalists also caught in the crossfire. The large group, described as "unruly elements," threw stones at the officials, prompting the police to retaliate with tear gas. The violence escalated as vehicles outside the police station were set on fire.

The demolitions carried out with heavy police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) presence, aimed to clear government land allegedly encroached upon by the madrasa and the mosque. The demolitions complied with a court order, said senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena.

As the bulldozer razed the structures, enraged residents, including women, took to the streets in protest. As they broke barricades and clashed with the police, the situation escalated rapidly. Mobs then hurled stones at cops, municipal workers, and journalists, resulting in injuries and damage to property. More than 20 motorcycles and a security bus were set ablaze.

"Police did not provoke anyone. Despite that, they were attacked, a police station was vandalised and the rioters tried to burn police personnel inside the station," said Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a team had been dispatched to the area to carry out the demolition after a court order. The Chief Minister stressed that "anti-social elements" in the area had clashed with the police. Additional police and central forces are being deployed to restore order. Mr Dhami has appealed to the public to maintain peace.

Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay claimed that the madrasa and namaz site were illegal, highlighting that the Haldwani civic body had previously seized three acres of nearby land and sealed the structures. The Chief Minister, in a meeting with senior officials, discussed prohibitory orders and the necessity for a shoot-at-sight policy against rioters to control the escalating unrest.

As a precautionary measure, a curfew has been imposed across Haldwani; shops and schools have been closed in the affected areas. The situation remains tense, with the Chief Minister urging officials to deal sternly with "anarchic elements." The injured are being treated in hospital, with many suffering head and face injuries.

The Uttarakhand High Court had a hearing on Thursday on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to halt the demolition. The court, however, did not grant relief, and the demolition continued. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 14.

News Network
February 1,2024

Udupi, Feb 1: A middle aged non-resident Indian from Udupi district, who works in Kuwait, has gone missing after he reported boarded a homeward flight in Muscat around 20 days ago. 

Francis Ravi D’ Souza (55) hailing from Shankarapura, Moodabettu, Kaup taluk, had taken a month-long vacation from his company in Kuwait to visit home. 

According to his wife, who has approached Kaup police, D’Souza had informed her on January 9 that he had started his journey from Kuwait to Muscat. 

He was supposed to take another flight to Dubai and then return India. However, on January 10 he informed his wife that he missed the Dubai-bound flight from Muscat and asked her to buy a new ticket for his travel to India.

She booked a new ticket for him on January 11 and had also informed his wife that he had indeed boarded the flight from Muscat. However, he has not reached home and has gone missing ever since.

Francis Ravi D’Souza is five feet nine inches tall with a wheatish complexion. He is able to converse in Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Hindi, English, Malayalam, Arabic and Tamil languages. 

Those who get to know his whereabouts are requested to inform Kaup police station over phone on 0820-2551033 or Kaup police circle inspector's office on 0820-2572333, DSP office: 08258-231333, SP's office: 0820-2534777 or police control room 0820-2526444, stated a press release from Kaup police sub-inspector. 

News Network
January 30,2024

The Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, who had attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has said that those who hate him should go to Pakistan. 

The pro-Sangh Parivar imam, has claimed he has been receiving threat calls since the evening of the Ram Mandir event. He also claimed that a fatwa was issued against him. 

The Imam added, "Those who love me, love the nation - will support me. Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan."

He also alleged that a conspiracy has hatched against him and a group of people are trying to create an "environment of hatred" against him.

'BIGGEST DECISION OF MY LIFE'

Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said that after receiving the invitation from the Temple Trust, he contemplated it for two days, after which he decided to go to Ayodhya. The cleric also said it was the biggest decision of his life and he went "for harmony and for the country".

"I was invited in the capacity of Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, and I was heartily welcomed there. After attending the ceremony, I said that our beliefs can be different, but our biggest religion is humanity," Ahmed Umer Ilyasi said.

"They are giving death threats to me and my family, but I want to tell them clearly that India is not an Islamic nation where all these tactics will work. If they don't like the message of love and brotherhood I am spreading, they should go to Pakistan," he added.

He further said he would neither apologise nor resign for going to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and that he did not commit any crime. "I have given a message of love," added Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi has filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Delhi Police, the Home Secretary, and the Home Minister Amit Shah in response to the threats against him.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir was held on January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals. The focus of the festivities was the consecration of the 51-inch tall idol of Ram Lalla at the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Since the consecration ceremony, almost 19 lakh Ram bhakts have visited the newly inaugurated temple in Ayodhya.

News Network
February 7,2024

A US report says 32 captives held by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip have been killed in Israeli bombings as the occupying regime continues its brutal war on the besieged territory.

Citing a document compiled by Israeli intelligence officers, the New York Times reported on Tuesday that 32 of the 136 captives held by Hamas have died since Israel began its bombing campaign against Gaza in early October.

Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday that 31 of them were pronounced dead.

The daily newspaper, citing four military sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported that Israel is also assessing unconfirmed intelligence indicating that at least 20 other captives may have also been killed by the bombings.

The Israeli military also told the New York Times that it was “deploying all available resources to locate and retrieve as much information as possible” regarding the captives currently held by Hamas.

The latest development comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a tour in the region, purportedly seeking a new deal on a truce and the release of captives.

Back in November, Hamas and Israel reached an agreement with Israel on a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.

Under the prisoner swap deal, which was mediated by Qatar and Egypt, during the four-day truce in Gaza, at least 50 Israeli captives were expected to be freed. In exchange, 150 Palestinian prisoners were to be released, all women and children.

Hamas has already said any ceasefire deal in Gaza must entail the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces and the lifting of the regime’s blockade of the territory.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,585 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 67,000 others.

Israel has imposed a “complete siege” on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

