Veteran journalist Vinod Dua, 67, passes away

News Network
December 4, 2021

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua on Saturday passed away, confirmed his daughter Mallika Dua on social media. 

The 67-year-old journalist, a Hindi broadcast journalism pioneer with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV, was last recently moved to the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital on the advice of doctors.

Vinod Dua and his wife were in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second Covid wave was at its peak. The journalist's health has suffered ever since and he has been in and out of hospitals. 

News Network
November 29,2021

The Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a "very high" global risk where Covid-19 surges could have "severe consequences" in some areas, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

The UN agency, in technical advice to its 194 member states, urged them to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups and to "ensure mitigation plans are in place" to maintain essential health services.

"Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic," the WHO said. "The overall global risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron is assessed as very high."

Further research is needed to better understand Omicron's potential to escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines and previous infections, it said, adding that more data was expected in coming weeks.

"Covid -19 cases and infections are expected in vaccinated persons, albeit in a small and predictable proportion", it added. 

News Network
December 4,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 4: Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa exuded confidence that JD(S) would back BJP in local authorities constituencies of legislative council polls where it has not fielded candidates.

Speaking to media persons at Aangodu village in Davangere taluk on Saturday, he said BJP is facing the council polls in 20 constituencies out of 25. "I am hopeful that JD(S)would back BJP in the polls".

When questioned on cabinet expansion, he said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai may do it. 

On a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Midi and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in Delhi, he said that there was no need to attach political meaning to it. 

On Chitradurga-Davangere legislative council polls, he said BJP nominee KS Naveen has lost the polls twice. There is sympathy for him. He is likely to win this time. 

News Network
November 27,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 27: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday said Congress will face the MLC elections solo and will not ally with any political party.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah alleged an alliance between JD(S) and BJP not only in MLC elections but in the recently concluded bypolls, too. BJP has fielded Lakan Jarkiholi from Belagavi.

Congress workers work for Congress but there is confusion among BJP members, he commented.

For a query about Kodagu polls, he said, BJP and Congress will face each other. It is noteworthy that BJP leader A Manju's son Mantargowda is the Congress candidate in Kodagu. Siddaramaiah also denied Manju joining Congress. "We will not take him into the party."

