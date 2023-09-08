'Victory of I.N.D.I.A': Opposition bags 4 seats as BJP settles for 3 in bypoll

  1. Home
News Network
September 8, 2023

Bypoll results in seven seats in six states gave the Opposition I.N.D.I.A enough reasons to look at future with more confidence with the bloc overcoming tough battles in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi and Jharkhand’s Dumri with ease, while sending signals for a realignment in West Bengal.

The Samajwadi Party retained Ghosi and JMM once again won Dumri where I.N.D.I.A parties stuck to each other, while in West Bengal’s Dhupguri, the Trinamool Congress overcame the challenge by Congress-backed CPI(M) and the BJP, a result which it will use to convince the Congress to leave its alliance with the Left.

The CPI(M) had the worst performance among the I.N.D.I.A partners, losing both Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura to the BJP despite support from the Congress, while it lost Kerala’s Puthupally to the grand old party. In Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar, the BJP retained its seat.

Altogether, BJP won three seats and lost one, Congress retained its Kerala seat, Trinamool added one seat by defeating the BJP, JMM showed it still has the zeal to win, and the Samajwadi Party hung on to its seat despite its sitting MLA shifting loyalties.

The most watched fight was in Ghosi where the I.N.D.I.A alliance was tested with Congress and RLD announcing support to the SP candidate and BSP calling to vote for NOTA.

With its MLA Dara Singh Chouhan resigning and fighting from the BJP, it was a prestige battle for the SP whose candidate Sudhakar Singh extracted revenge by defeating Chouhan by 42,759 votes, binning the saffron party’s gamble. Singh polled 1.24 lakh or 57.19 per cent while Chouhan got 88,688 (37.54 per cent).

Interestingly, the number of NOTA votes was only 1,725, appearing to indicate that a section of BSP voters preferred the SP candidate. In the 2022 polls, BSP polled 54,248 votes.

Dumri saw a tough battle initially but JMM fielded Bebi Devi, the widow of sitting MLA Jagarnath Mahto whose death necessitated the bypolls, getting the better of AJSU’s Yasodha Devi.

The BJP’s calculation was that the coming together of AJSU and the saffron party would help them conquer the seat. One thing that will comfort the combine will be the decrease in margin by half from 34,000 to 17,153 votes.

The Dhupguri victory will be a shot in the arm for the Trinamool Congress as it wrests the seat from the BJP defeating its candidate Tapasi Roy by 4,313 votes. Its candidate bagged 46.28 per cent votes while CPI(M) got 6.52 per cent, a statistic that the Trinamool will surely highlight to the Congress to dump the Left.

In Tripura, BJP won both the seats, wresting one from the Congress-backed CPI(M), which had boycotted the counting alleging wide-scale rigging, and retaining its sitting seat.

BJP's Tafajjal Hossain, the first Muslim MLA for the party, defeated CPI(M)'s Mizan Hossain by 30,237 votes. The BJP nominee bagged 34,146 or 87.97 per cent of the votes in the minority dominated seat while CPI(M) got just 3,909 votes or 10.07 per cent votes.

In Dhanpur where Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation necessitated the bypoll, BJP's Bindu Debnath won by a margin of 18,871 votes. He bagged 70.35 per cent votes while his CPI(M) rival Kaushik Chanda got 26.12 per cent.
Though Tipra Motha did not announce support for anyone, the meeting of its top leader Pradyot Burman with Home Minister Amit Shah was seen by the Opposition as a tacit understanding.

In Kerala’s Puthupally where Congress and the CPI(M) came face to face, the former’s Chandy Oommen retained his father former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's seat by a record margin of 37,719 seats. Congress in Kerala is projecting a vote against the CPI(M)-led government. BJP's Ligin Lal managed to get only 6,558 votes and lost his deposit.

Uttarakhand Bageshwar was retained by BJP’s Parvati Dass, who defeated Congress’s Basant Kumar by 2,405 votes. Though Congress supported SP in neighbouring Ghosi, SP did not reciprocate it in Bageshwar but could bag only 637 votes.

News Network
August 28,2023

MP.jpg

Bhopal, Aug 28: A Dalit teenage Dalit boy was beaten to death, and his mother was subjected to public humiliation by a mob numbering in the hundreds in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday. The attack was prompted by a sexual harassment case that had been filed by the victim's sister in 2019. Tragically, the young man's sister was also assaulted when she attempted to shield her family from the aggressors.

Nine people have been charged with murder and three will face charges under the stringent Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Act. Eight people have been arrested, informed Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey.

According to the 18-year-old victim's sister, pressure was being exerted on her to withdraw her case, ultimately leading to the brutal attack on her family.

"They thrashed him a lot. He couldn't survive. Hume beparda kar diya. I was stripped. Then the cops arrived and I was handed a towel. I stood there in a towel until they got me a saree," said the young man's mother.

She said the mob also ransacked and vandalized their home. "None of the household items are left intact. Even the pucca roofs were broken," she wept.

Then they went to another house in search of her other two sons.

The victim's aunt said a mob barged into her house too and threatened her husband and children. "They would have killed my children and husband too. They even checked our fridge," she claimed.

The situation remains tense in the village with heavy police force deployed after the incident.

The victim's family performed his final rites after the district collector assured them of help under government schemes and informed them of the arrests, police said.

In 2019, the victim's sister had filed a case against four men, accusing them of threatening and beating her. All four were arrested in the case that is now in the courts, said the police.

The incident triggered a political row in election-bound Madhya Pradesh, with the opposition Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party slamming the BJP government. 

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Dalit and tribal oppression continued unabated in Madhya Pradesh, which is due for polls this yearend.

He claimed the state has the highest rate of crimes against Dalits and that "the BJP has made Madhya Pradesh a laboratory of Dalit atrocities."

State Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded financial assistance for the victim's family and claimed the accused had links with the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh denied the allegations, claiming the crime was a fallout of a dispute. He accused the Congress of politicising the incident.

News Network
September 2,2023

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Two persons have been duped after they were promised returns under the Prime Minister’s scheme under the limits of Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district. 

A senior citizen from Kodiyala village in Sullia taluk alleged that he was cheated by a man who claimed to be a bank employee. 

In a complaint, Radhakrishna Gowda, 67, said that on May 20, when he was at the bus stand, a person introduced himself as a bank employee. He said that the miscreant told him that due to Covid-19, under the prime minister’s relief fund, select individuals are being provided with Rs 1.07 lakh and to get that money, beneficiaries have to deposit Rs 7,000. 

Since the complainant did not have the money, he gave away his 5.5 gram gold ring. When the accused failed to return the money or the ring, a case was filed under IPC section 420.

In a similar incident, a woman lost Rs 31,000. According to the police, Leelavathi, 55, from Kudmar village in Kadaba in a complaint said that on August 17, when she was at home, a man aged around 45 years, visited her home. 

He said that he was a bank employee and under the prime minister’s scheme, Rs 1 lakh had been deposited to her account. However, to get that amount, she would have to deposit Rs 31,000. The woman complained that she was cheated and a case in this regard was filed.

News Network
September 2,2023

aqsa.jpg

The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas has warned against any incursions by illegal Israeli settlers and the regime's troops against the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds' Old City.

"The Palestinian nation will not allow the Zionist enemy to violate the al-Aqsa Mosque ['s sanctity]," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told a rally held in support of the mosque in western Gaza on Friday.

"Any encroachment on and invasion of the al-Aqsa Mosque during the [upcoming] Jewish holidays is tantamount to opening the door to an all-out war on all fronts," Qassem said.

According to an agreement signed between Israel and the Jordanian government in the wake of Tel Aviv’s occupation of East al-Quds in 1967, non-Muslim worship at the compound, which is Islam's third-holiest site, is prohibited.

Israeli settlers, however, regularly break into the compound under strict protection provided for them by Israeli forces.

Qassem said Israeli troops and illegal settlers would have no security as long as the regime keeps up its aggression and illegal construction activities upon the Palestinian land.

He said no one was capable of stopping Palestinians' resistance operations in the occupied West Bank, which have witnessed a surge in retaliation against the regime's incessant and regularly deadly violations against Palestinians.

The remarks came a day after the latest of the operations that took place in the West Bank city of Ramallah, killing an Israeli soldier and wounding several others.

And a day earlier, Palestinian resistance fighters set off an explosive device in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, injuring four Israeli forces. 

