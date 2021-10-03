  1. Home
  2. UP violence: 15 including union minister’s son booked; Priyanka Gandhi detained on way to meet aggrieved families

News Network
October 4, 2021

Lakhimpur, Oct 4: The Uttar Pradesh Police have filed a case against a Union Minister's son, 14 others over the death of eight, including four farmers, during violence at Lakhimpur on Sunday, according to multiple media reports. 

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained early morning today by the Uttar Pradesh police as she headed to meet the families of four farmers killed in the wake of violence during an anti-farm laws protest in the state the previous day.  

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, officials said.

The security outside former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg has been beefed up ahead of his scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri. 

Reports said the violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over four anti-farm law protesters over a statement made by Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, who was on his way to his village after a programme for UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in Lakhimpur city.

After the incident, angry farmers who were present at the spot, allegedly torched a vehicle belonging to the minister’s convoy.

UP DGP Mukul Goel said a total of eight persons died in the incident. “Out of the eight, four were farmers and the remaining four were others who were in the vehicles,” he said, assuring that action would be taken against the culprits.

News Network
September 27,2021

ustad.jpg

Chikkamagaluru, Sept 27: The incident of a Muslim cleric being assaulted for defective number plate and threatened with gun came to light in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, following which the police department swiftly apologised for the police excesses towards the victim and assured action against the officer.

The police have also assured that such incidents would not be repeated.

The incident took place on September 25, when Imtiyaz Maulana, a religious teacher in a Madrsasa, was stopped by Chikkamagaluru police for having defective registration number plate on his two-wheeler.

"I had got my wife discharged from the hospital. I was suppose to take classes. I was in a hurry. I asked the police to let me go. I was asked to speak to the sub-inspector inside the police station. I repeatedly asked him about what is the issue about defective number plate," the Maulana said.

"Since there was no response, I started asking others that how could they just say it is defective registration number plate, that's when a policeman dragged me further inside the police station and hit me with a stick for about 25 to 30 times," he said.

"The police officer took out his gun and threatened me. Later, I was kept in the station for an hour. Afterwards, I paid Rs 500 fine and the police let me go," he said.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) reacted strongly to the incident. Afsar Kodlipet, the General Srcreatary of SDPI condemned the incident on social media. He stated that the incident had taken place close on the heels of a sub-inspector who asked a Dalit youth to drink urine. That SI was arrested. "Police atrocities are on the rise in Karnataka and Home Minister should initiate action in this case," Kodlipet said.

Kodlipet said that Hakay Akshay Machindra, the Superintendent of Police has called and apologised for the incident. "The SP assured of action against the police officer and also assured that such incidents won't be repeated in future. We are happy with the response," he said.

News Network
September 25,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 25: Passengers had to face hardships after two Manglauru-bound flights from the Middle East were diverted to Calicut International Airport today morning. 

Airport officials confirmed that the flights coming from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam and UAE’s Dubai had to be diverted due to unfavorable weather conditions on Saturday morning here.

The two flights that were scheduled to land at the Mangaluru Airport around 5 am on Saturday morning were diverted to Calicut owing to bad weather conditions.

Another flight from Dubai is scheduled to land at the airport around 3 pm, according to Indian Airlines Station Manager, Pradeep.

News Network
September 24,2021

congprost.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 24: Stepping up their protest against the rising prices of fuel and essential commodities, Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and the party’s state president D K Shivakumar, arrived at the Vidhana Soudha in a tonga on Friday .

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP-led Union government of “failing” to tackle the rising prices of fuel and essential commodities. “We will continue our protest against the state and Centre on the issue, both inside and outside the assembly,” he said.

The protest is part of the Congress’s ongoing campaign to pressure the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government to reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel, and other essential commodities that have added to the burden of the state’s population who are severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.

“People are frustrated with the steep increase in petrol and other essential commodity prices, and waiting for this government to end the term. People fear about cases being slapped on them if they voice their frustration against the government. People will teach BJP a good lesson in the upcoming elections and will send their leaders back to home,” the former chief minister said

DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Congress, said that the increase of prices of energy and other essential commodities was the doing of the BJP which was “pickpocketing” the state’s population. This government is thick sink and unable to bring down the prices and not controlling the pandemic.

