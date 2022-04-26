  1. Home
  2. ‘Wasn’t excise duty on fuel during UPA govt much lower?’ Cong hits back at PM Modi after he blames non-BJP states

April 27, 2022

The Congress on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he attacked the opposition-ruled states for not reducing the Value Added Tax(VAT) on petrol and diesel, saying the excise duty during the UPA government was much lower than what it is under the Modi regime and asked the PM to roll back the hike.

"Modiji, no criticism, no distractions, no Jumlas! Excise Duty during Congress Government - Petrol - Rs 9.48/litre and Diesel - Rs 3.56/litre. Modi Government - Petrol - Rs 27.90/litre and Diesel - Rs 21.80/litre. Please roll back the excise hike of Rs 18.42 in Petrol and Rs 18.24 per litre in Diesel," Surjewala said on Twitter.

Coming down hard on the Opposition-ruled states, Modi on Wednesday said some states did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the cut in excise duty by the Centre last November.

He said the states had done "injustice" to the people by not transferring the benefits of the cut to them.

Speaking at an interaction with chief ministers on the emergent Covid-19 situation in the country, Modi said he wanted to flag the challenges being faced by the people due to the war.

"The situation of war which has arisen, has affected the supply chain, and in such an environment, the challenges are increasing day by day," Modi said in an apparent reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"This global crisis is bringing many challenges. In such a situation, it has become imperative to further enhance the spirit of cooperative federalism and coordination between the Centre and states," he said.

April 17,2022

Palakkad, Apr 17: The two back-to-back murders of an RSS and a PFI leader in the last couple of days in the district were part of a pre-planned conspiracy, police said on Sunday.

ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Sakhare, who reached Palakkad after the murder of RSS leader S K Srinivasan (45), told reporters here that "there is a conspiracy behind both murders. We will find out who is behind it. The killers were only foot soldiers."

He also refuted the allegations that the police failed to prevent the RSS leader's murder, on Saturday, despite there being a possibility of retaliation after the killing of Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Subair (43) on Friday. Sakhare said it was "very very difficult" to prevent a planned murder and both the killings were 'well planned.'

Speaking to PTI, the senior police officer said it cannot be said whether the killings, especially that of the PFI leader, were politically motivated, but the murder of the RSS leader is believed to be a retaliatory killing. He further said that while no one has been arrested in connection with the two cases, several suspects were in custody of the police, who were questioning them, and based on the outcome of the interrogations, arrests would be made.

He also said that two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted to probe the murders and the police has some good clues and leads in the cases. Several schemes and plans have been formulated to prevent any further such incidents in the district and these would be implemented during the day, he added.

Srinivasan, a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop in Melamuri near here on Saturday, barely 24 hours after Subair was hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home along with his father after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon.

A local RSS leader, Sanjith, was murdered in the same area, as was Subair, five months ago allegedly by SDPI workers. PFI, on Friday, had alleged that Subair was murdered by RSS workers.

The back-to-back killings involving BJP/RSS and SDPI/PFI is the second such incident in the past few months in Kerala. In December last year in Alappuzha, a leader of SDPI and a leader of BJP were murdered within 24 hours.

April 14,2022

CMuttarakhand.jpg

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the first step towards introducing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand has been taken as the state cabinet has given its nod to set up a committee to draft it.

Addressing the 63rd foundation day of the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) here which coincided with Ambedkar Jayanti, Dhami said there is a provision for UCC for all citizens in Article 44 of the Constitution and even the Supreme Court has endorsed its introduction in its rulings from time to time.

"Keeping our pre-poll promise, we cleared a proposal to constitute a committee to draft Uniform Civil Code at the very first meeting of our cabinet," the chief minister said.

The committee consisting of legal experts and other stakeholders will take into consideration everyone's view and coordinate with all sections before drafting it, he said.

"We need Uniform Civil Code as we share our borders with two countries. Every family in Uttarakhand has someone in the armed forces. Uttarakhand is also a cultural and spiritual centre," he said.

Dhami said every institution in Uttarakhand will have to play a role in making it one of the leading states in the country by 2025 when it will celebrate 25 years of its existence and suggested that the IIP adopt 10 border villages and contribute to their development.

He also praised the institute for its "brilliant" work during the Covid crisis when it set up more than 100 oxygen plants across the country.  

April 16,2022

Bhopal, Apr 16: Some members of the Muslim community on Saturday said they have decided to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court against the “selective” demolition drive launched by the BJP government in the state, under which it has started razing the houses of those who were accused of involved in the recent violence in Khargone city and a few other places.

Stating that the demolition drive has rendered several people homeless, a Muslim cleric asked why the government was punishing the family members of those who were allegedly involved in the riots.

The state government has launched the drive against “illegal” properties allegedly belonging to those involved in the stone-pelting and other forms of violence that broke out during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. Several Muslim religious leaders in the state have earlier alleged that members of the community were being unfairly targeted by the authorities following the violence, and houses were demolished in some cases without due process.

“I have asked the advocates from our community to move the high court against the selective demolition drive going on in the state. We are certainly going to move the high court against this unilateral drive,” Bhopal Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaque Ali Nadwi told PTI over phone on Saturday.

When asked how many houses belonging to Muslims have been demolished in Khargone so far, he said that it will be known once the curfew was lifted.

“The society is run by law. A person who commits a crime should be punished, not his family. Why are houses being demolished if one member of a family commits some mistake,” the cleric said, adding that many families were rendered homeless as a result of the government’s drive.

He also said that CCTV cameras are being installed in mosques across the state, especially in Bhopal, having a large population of Muslims after a stone was allegedly thrown at a Ram Navami procession sparked off violence and communal tension in Khargone.

Earlier, Nadwi had said that CCTV footage will show from where stones were thrown during such incidents. He had also said that the demolition of ‘illegal structures’ of those allegedly involved in violence in Khargone was totally wrong.

Earlier this week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had warned that his government will not spare anyone found indulging in riots and also justified the demolition of ‘illegal structures’ belonging to those allegedly involved in Khargone.

Taking a cue from the MP government, the BJP dispensation in Gujarat also used bulldozers on Friday to remove “illegal” structures as well as some vegetation in Khambhat town where a Ram Navami procession had allegedly come under attack last Sunday. 

