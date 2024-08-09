  1. Home
  2. Wayanad landslides: Search operations continue for 10th day: 226 confirmed dead; 138 missing

Wayanad landslides: Search operations continue for 10th day: 226 confirmed dead; 138 missing

News Network
August 8, 2024

wayanad.jpg

Wayanad (Kerala): Search operations in the landslides-hit areas of this north Kerala district continued for the 10th day with more cadaver dogs being pressed into service on Thursday to look for remains buried deep under the debris that cover the disaster sites.

Using Air Force helicopters to drop special search teams to inaccessible areas along the Chaliyar river and deploying more rescuers, heavy machines and K9 dog squads in the segregated six zones of disaster-hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai continued.

Till Wednesday, the number of persons suspected to be missing in the landslides was around 138 with more than 226 confirmed to be dead.

Besides that, 192 body parts were also recovered from the disaster-hit areas and the Chaliyar river till August 7, according to figures provided by the Wayanad district administration.

As the search operations progress, the state government is also working to ensure temporary rehabilitation of those affected by the landslides.

A cabinet sub-committee, camped out at Wayanad, on Wednesday said that the rehabilitation will be carried out in three phases.

The first phase will involve immediate, but temporary settlement of the victims and survivors to vacant houses, quarters, flats and hostels within the panchayat limits of the affected areas or nearby panchayats.

Additionally, rental houses or flats will be found and provided at government expense, the committee had said.

Buildings and facilities under the government will also be utilised for this purpose, it had said.

The temporary rehabilitation is being carried out to free the schools where relief camps are being run in order to resume classes there, the committee had said.

The second phase would involve the implementation of a temporary transit home system before people are shifted to their permanent homes.

For this, suitable places will be found and accommodations will be prepared using prefab technology, the committee had further said.

The township project with all facilities, as part of the complete rehabilitation, will be implemented in the third phase, it had said.

Amidst the search and rescue operations and phased rehabilitation, the government is also working to restore the identification and other documentation as well as certificates of the people who lost all that in the landslides, the committee had said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 8,2024

gazaOIC.jpg

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s recent assassination of senior Hamas’ leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital Tehran, underlining the criminal aspects of the atrocity.

The 57-member body issued the remarks in a statement on Wednesday at the end of an extraordinary meeting that was held in the Saudi port city of Jeddah at the Islamic Republic and Palestine’s request.

It said “the illegal occupying power” was “fully responsible for this heinous attack” that claimed the lives of the Palestinian resistance movement’s Political Bureau chief and one of his bodyguards late last month.

The atrocity, the body added, “constitutes a crime of aggression, a flagrant violation of the international law and the United Nations Charter, and a serious infringement of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security of the Islamic Republic.”

It, meanwhile, warned that the regime’s ongoing crimes undermined security and stability in the region, urging immediate and effective intervention on the part of the UN Security Council.

The comments were echoed by Saudi Arabia, whose Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed al-Khereiji said Haniyeh’s assassination amounted to a “blatant violation” of Iran’s sovereignty.

Riyadh, he added, rejected “any violation of the sovereignty of states or interference in the internal affairs of any country.”

Addressing the OIC summit earlier, Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said the country had no option but to retaliate against the Israeli regime over the assassination, saying this was necessary to deter further aggression against the Islamic Republic amid inaction by the Security Council.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned of a "harsh response" to the atrocity, and reaffirmed the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the blood of the resistance leader.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has also said the assassination warranted a harsh and stinging response from the forces of the Axis of Resistance, particularly the Islamic Republic.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 8,2024

New Delhi: A bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, set for introduction in the Lok Sabha, also aims at renaming the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

The bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night ahead of its introduction.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the board to decide if a property is Waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The bill also proposes the establishment of a separate Board of Auqaf for the Boharas and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.

The bill also aims to clearly define "'Waqf' as Waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such property".

One of its objectives is streamlining the manner of registration of Waqfs through a central portal and database. A detailed procedure is established for mutation as per revenue laws with due notice to all concerned before recording any property as a Waqf property.

The Wakf Act, 1995, was brought to regulate 'Auqaf' (assets donated and notified as Waqf) by a 'wakif' (the person who dedicates a property for any purpose recognised by Muslim law as religious or charitable).

The Act was last amended in 2013.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 8,2024

New Delhi: A bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, set for introduction in the Lok Sabha, also aims at renaming the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

The bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night ahead of its introduction.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the board to decide if a property is Waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The bill also proposes the establishment of a separate Board of Auqaf for the Boharas and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.

The bill also aims to clearly define "'Waqf' as Waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such property".

One of its objectives is streamlining the manner of registration of Waqfs through a central portal and database. A detailed procedure is established for mutation as per revenue laws with due notice to all concerned before recording any property as a Waqf property.

The Wakf Act, 1995, was brought to regulate 'Auqaf' (assets donated and notified as Waqf) by a 'wakif' (the person who dedicates a property for any purpose recognised by Muslim law as religious or charitable).

The Act was last amended in 2013.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.