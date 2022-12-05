  1. Home
What Kejriwal said on Gujarat exit polls that predict AAP flop show

News Network
December 6, 2022

New Delhi, Dec 6: Arvind Kejriwal today responded to exit polls predicting an abysmal result for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, where the party had mounted a grand campaign to challenge the ruling BJP.

An aggregate of exit polls yesterday predicted an AAP sweep in the Delhi civic body election but a flop show in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"The results are positive," said the Delhi Chief Minister

"For a new party to get 15 to 20 per cent vote share, that too in a BJP stronghold, is a big deal," he remarked.

News Network
November 22,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 22: Hardline Hindutva organisations have raised objections to an interfaith couple applying for marriage at a sub-registrar's office here, accusing it to be a case of so called "love jihad".

The incident came to light after the office of registrar invited objections, if any, to the marriage as part of the normal procedure. It had given 30 days' time to register disapproval.

According to sources, the girl is a resident of Darbe near Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada and she is currently staying in Bengaluru. The man is 44-year-old Sheik Mohammad Saleem, a resident of Nyapanahalli in Bengaluru. Both had applied for marriage at a sub-registrar's office.

The development has raised concerns and there is no statement by the police as well as the parents of the girl.

News Network
November 22,2022

Riyadh, Nov 22: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued directives on Tuesday that Wednesday, Nov. 23, will be a holiday for all employees in the entire government and private sectors, as well as for students in all phases of education.

This is in line with the recommendation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to celebrate the joyous occasion of the stunning victory of the Saudi national team against Argentina in their opening game of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.

The Green Falcons defeated soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s Argentina, the two-time World Champions, 2-1 in the match held at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-DawsarI scored for the Green Falcons in the second half of the match while the lone goal of Argentina was a penalty scored by Messi.

News Network
December 6,2022

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday, December 6, claimed that the Gujarat Police has arrested its spokesperson Saket Gokhale, terming it a "political vendetta".

In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Dabha MP Derek O'Brien detailed the circumstances under which the arrest was made.

Gokhale took a flight at 9 pm from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday. When he landed, the Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. At 2 am on Tuesday, Gokhale called his mother and told her that the police were taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach that city by noon, O'Brien claimed.

"The police let him make that two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings," the TMC leader said on Twitter.

"The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence the All India Trinamool Congress and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level," he alleged.

When contacted, Jaipur airport police station SHO Digpal Singh said he had no such information.

"I have no information. Nobody informed us," he said. 

