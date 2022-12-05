What Kejriwal said on Gujarat exit polls that predict AAP flop show

New Delhi, Dec 6: Arvind Kejriwal today responded to exit polls predicting an abysmal result for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, where the party had mounted a grand campaign to challenge the ruling BJP.

An aggregate of exit polls yesterday predicted an AAP sweep in the Delhi civic body election but a flop show in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"The results are positive," said the Delhi Chief Minister

"For a new party to get 15 to 20 per cent vote share, that too in a BJP stronghold, is a big deal," he remarked.