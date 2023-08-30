  1. Home
What's on the agenda of I.N.D.I.A bloc’s Mumbai meet

News Network
August 31, 2023

india.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 31: The third meeting of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A will begin here on Thursday to discuss its strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections due next year and inclusion of new allies.

Along with talks on strategy and inclusion of new allies, unveiling of the I.N.D.I.A bloc logo and discussion on the common minimum programme (CMP) will be the highlight of the two-day deliberations.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) on Thursday and Friday at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

The third meeting of the opposition bloc is hosted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the three-party alliance of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

The alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of the brainstorming session here, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance would announce a coordination committee, which could be of 11 members from principal opposition parties.

The opposition alliance is also likely to hold discussions on whether to have a convenor or not and whether there will be some sub-groups to handle seat sharing, agitational joint programmes and communication strategy.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and CPI general secretary D Raja have already arrived in Mumbai.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will arrive on Thursday.

An informal meeting of all the leaders will take place followed by a dinner hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, where the visiting leaders will get to savour the traditional Maharashtrian food, including 'Puran Poli', and also a mix of North and South Indian dishes.

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, who is heading the organising committee of the I.N.D.I.A alliance meet, on Wednesday said the meeting in Mumbai was significant as Maharashtra has shown the country a way forward in the independence movement, industrial and social revolutions.

He said the I.N.D.I.A alliance has developmental agenda and has taken on the challenge to stop fascist forces.

The opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc has exuded confidence that it would provide a formidable alternative to bring political change in the country and asserted that it has several prime ministerial faces against BJP's only one.

The opposition alliance has also expanded its ambit to 28 parties by including two regional outfits - the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP), a Marxist political party in Maharashtra, and another regional outfit.

Mamata Banerjee on her arrival in Mumbai tied Rakhi on Thackeray and Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday.

To a query on who will be the I.N.D.I.A alliance PM candidate, Mamata Banerjee said, 'India will be our PM face. Our primary concern is to save the country,' she said.

Addressing a press conference here, NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said he has confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about a political change in the country.

He said there has been no discussion on seat sharing within the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the alliance of opposition parties belonging to different ideologies has the common objective of protecting democracy and 'Bharat Mata'.

On the I.N.D.I.A alliance PM face, Thackeray said, 'We have a lot of choices, the question is what choice the BJP has.'

News Network
August 24,2023

brics.jpg

Johannesburg, Aug 24: Leaders of the BRICS group of developing nations have invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates to join, in a move aimed at growing the clout of a bloc that has pledged to champion the "Global South". 

Expansion could also pave the way for dozens of interested countries seeking admission to BRICS - currently Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - at a time when geopolitical polarisation is spurring efforts by Beijing and Moscow to forge it into a viable counterweight to the West.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is hosting a summit of BRICS leaders, announced on Thursday that the new candidates would be admitted as members on Jan 1, 2024.

The debate over enlargement has topped the agenda at the three-day summit taking place in Johannesburg. And while all BRICS members publicly expressed support for growing the bloc, there were divisions among the leaders over how much and how quickly.

Though home to about 40 per cent of the world's population and a quarter of global gross domestic product, BRICS members' failure to settle on a coherent vision for the bloc has long left it punching below its weight as a global political and economic player.

More than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, say South African officials, and 22 have formally asked to be admitted.

They represent a disparate pool of potential candidates motivated largely by a desire to level a global playing field many consider rigged against them and attracted by BRICS' promise to rebalance the global order.

News Network
August 18,2023

violence.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 18: Three "village volunteers" belonging to Kuki tribe were gunned down by unidentified miscreants on Friday morning in Naga-dominated Ukhrul district. 

Police said the incident took place at Thowai Kuki, a Kuki village when unidentified armed men entered the village and fired at the village volunteers, who were guarding the village to thwart attack by Meiteis in the neighbouring areas. 

Ukhrul is a Tangkhul Naga-dominated district and has by and large remained untouched by the ongoing clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis. Armed miscreants belonging to Meitei community are suspected to be behind the attack but police did not pinpoint the assailant. 

Ukhrul SP Ninghshem Vashum, while confirming the development, however, said the incident was related to the ongoing clashes between the Meitei and the Kukis. Security forces rushed to the spot but the miscreants has already fled. But combing operation is underway in search of the assailants, he said. 

The three victims have been identified as Hollenson Baite, Thangkhokai Haokip and Jamkhogin Haokip. 

More than 150 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the violence between sections of Meitei and Kuki community since May 3. Many heaved a sigh of relief as no violence was reported in the last one week. But the fresh attack on Friday triggered tension and left the security agencies worried. 

News Network
August 18,2023

shabbir.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 18: An ambulance driver lost his life after the vehicle overturned at Hanchikatte near Vagga in Bantwal taluk while transporting a patient to a hospital in Mangaluru on Friday, August 18.

The deceased has been identified as Shabbir, a resident of Guruvayankere.

The ambulance which was proceeding towards Mangaluru from Belthangadi overturned in the middle of the road. 

Shabbir sustained serious injuries in the mishap and was taken to the hospital but he died without responding to the treatment.

The patient who was in the ambulance at the time of the accident was transported to Mangaluru in a replacement vehicle. Details of the patient in the ambulance vehicle and his condition is not yet known.

