When PM lacks confidence to speak in Parliament, how can INDIA have confidence in him?

News Network
July 26, 2023

New Delhi, 26: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that when he "lacks" the confidence to make a statement in Parliament, how can I.N.D.I.A have confidence in him.

Sibal's remarks came just ahead of his former party Congress filing a notice for a no-confidence motion against the government over the Manipur issue.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "No Confidence Motion. When PM lacks confidence to make statement in Parliament; keeps 'maun' on the crimes against women in Manipur till the Supreme Court comments; keeps 'maun' on Brij Bhushan; Says no territory is occupied by China. How can I.N.D.I.A have confidence in him?"

The decision for the motion was taken in a meeting attended by opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) MPs in Parliament on Tuesday.

At the meeting of the opposition leaders, it was decided after weighing various options that this would be an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the issue, one of the alliance leaders said. 

Prime Minister Modi last Thursday said the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that the law would act with its full might and no guilty would be spared. 

News Network
July 21,2023

New Delhi, July 21: Indian aviation regulator DGCA has accepted cash-strapped airline Go First's resumption plan, but subject to certain conditions.

The DGCA on Friday in a notification said that upon examination, it has accepted the proposed resumption plan dated June 28 subject to outcome of writ petitions pending before the Delhi High Court and NCLT.

The DGCA said that Go First can commence flight operatins, provided it complies with all the applicable regulatory requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate. The airline has to continue airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations.
 
The company cannot deploy any aircraft for operations without undertaking a satisfactory handling flight. "Any change in the company which has a bearing on the resumption plan submitted by the resolution professional shall be promptly notified to the DGCA," it said.

The company on Thursday informed on Twitter that due to operational reasons, all its flights have been cancelled at least until July 23, 2023. The regulator had informed earlier this month that it would conduct a special audit of the Go First facilities at Mumbai and Delhi. Go First intends to restart flights with 22 aircraft in the fleet as soon as possible.

The DGCA has asked the RP to submit the proposed flight schedule, commensurate with the available resources in terms of airworthy aircraft, qualified pilots, cabin crew, AMEs, flight dispatchers etc after making the requisite arrangements for commencing the scheduled flight operations, including the interim funding that is required the resume services.

Go First's RP Shailendra Ajmera recently invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from potential bidders for the grounded airline. The deadline for submitting EoIs is August 9 and the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be declared on August 19, according to the public notice.

The carrier has around 4,200 employees. Its revenue was Rs 4,183 crore from operations in the financial year ended March 2022. Its liabilities are about Rs 11,463 crore.

The airline operator filed for voluntary bankruptcy in early May before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker for its inability to promptly meet obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

News Network
July 12,2023

Bengaluru, July 12: Opposition BJP legislators on Wednesday staged a sit-in demonstration near Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka legislature, here against the brutal murder of Jain monk Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi.

Led by former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, the legislators sat near the statue and raised slogans against the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

The BJP said ever since the Congress came to power in May, another round of murders of Hindu figures have started and the killing of the Jain monk was a glaring example.

The opposition party has demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder case saying it required an impartial investigation.

The Jain monk heading a monastery at Hirekodi in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district was chopped into pieces and his dismembered body parts were dumped in a defunct borewell.

Two people, Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath, have been arrested in the case. Police suspect money-related matters were behind the murder.

Former ministers R Ashoka, V Sunil Kumar Dr C N ashwath Narayan and many others joined the protest.

Later, they took out a march towards Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. 

July 21,2023

A Varanasi court on Friday, July 21, granted permission for the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The petition filed in the case by the Hindu side had sought a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the entire mosque complex.

A videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex in May last year had revealed what the Hindu side claimed was a 'shivling' inside the mosque premises. The Muslim side has insisted that the structure is merely a fountain.

The Varanasi court, however, said the wuzukhana (place for ablution) where the 'Shivling' was found, should be kept out of the purview of the ASI's "scientific survey".

Report by August 4

The ASI has been directed to produce a study report before the court by August 4.

The court of District Judge A K Vishwesha further ordered the scientific survey by ASI to take place between 8am-12noon.

The court clarified there will be no restrictions on Namaz and no damage should be caused to the Gyanvapi mosque.

'Turning point in case'

Hailing the order, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel for the Hindu side, said this was a "turning point" in the case.

Jain said he had argued in court that the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute can be resolved only by an archaeological investigation of the entire mosque complex and that it was crucial to "uncover whether the current structure (Gyanvapi mosque) was built on barren land or was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple".

"It is also important to examine the age and nature of the construction of the western wall of the building and domes to check whether the top of temples existed beneath them. Besides, marks of Swastik, verses of shlokas evident on many walls and many other facts should also be examined," he told the court.

The lawyer said the situation can become clear after examining "in a modern way" the three domes of the Gyanvapi complex, the western wall of the complex and the entire complex.

