Who is Milind Makwana? Indian-American activist dies during city council hearing in California

July 24, 2023

A prominent Indian-American Dalit activist fighting against the recent caste discrimination bill in California Assembly died of a heart attack as he passionately spoke against it at a city council meeting in Cupertino, sending shock waves amongst the Hindu American community in the country.

Milind Makwana, according to his close friends and family, spoke at the City Council meeting on July 18 against SB403, the anti-caste discrimination bill in California State Assembly.

Throughout the day, the Cupertino-based activist participated in various meetings and the City Council hearing, speaking passionately against it and stating that the bill was anti-Dalit.

Tragically, he collapsed moments after the hearing at the Cupertino City Council.

"Milind had this clear conviction that Dalits and Bahujan are also Hindu. He was passionate about Justice for underprivileged communities and, at the same time, wanted mutual trust and harmony among all communities,” his wife Purvi Makwana said in a statement issued by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS).

“All his life, he had stood for Dharma. I urge the community to support and take forward Milind's dream of Justice, Harmony, and Dharma," Purvi said. This past weekend, the community started a fundraiser and raised more than $280,000.

Living, growing, and assimilating in a foreign land is a challenge for any immigrant community, and the micro-minority Hindu community is not an exception to this rule.

Milind became highly alert and concerned by California’s SB403 Bill, “Discrimination on the basis of ancestry,” that unjustly branded the Hindu-American community based on the castes, HSS said in a statement.

Milind was representative of the Hindu community and was a marginalised Hindu based on the so-called caste structure. However, he was of the firm opinion that this so-called law to protect the marginalised community was, in fact, counterproductive and regressive.

For Milind, this law was branding wrongly and a cause of potential social division among the Hindu-American community, HSS said in its statement.

Milind was an active volunteer at Sewa International USA.

"Milind's loss is a great shock to all, and a much sadder part of it is that God has taken away such a gem of a karyakarta (volunteer) so early. As we remember his life, let us also reflect on the importance of caring for our well-being. This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life,” said Arun Kankani, president of Sewa International.

As a Sewa volunteer, Milind visited Tamil Nadu in 2015 to witness and participate in relief work as massive floods hit the state. He regularly volunteered at the California Bay Area Sewa chapter, participating in various service activities and fundraising events.

He was also a member of the Ambedkar-Phule Network of American Dalits and Bahujans (APNADB), and he has written books, created creative games for children, and countless other activities over the years. 

July 23,2023

New Delhi, July 23: The Narendra Modi government has spent Rs 3,064.42 crore on advertisement and publicity for its schemes and programmes since 2018-19 with print media topping the list, though the overall advertisement budget has shown a decline.

The data provided by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Rajya Sabha last week showed that the government spent Rs 1,338.56 crore in print media, Rs 1,273.06 crore in electronic media and Rs 452.80 crore on outdoor publicity between 2018-19 and 2023-24 till July 13 this year.

According to the data, the overall expenditure has declined from Rs 1,179.16 crore om 2018-19 to Rs 408.46 crore in 2022-23. 

In 2019-20, the advertisement expenditure had slumbed to Rs 708.18 crore. It further declined to Rs 409.47 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 315.98 crore in 2021-22 but picked up in 2022-23. 

Between April and July 13 this year, the government has spent Rs 43.16 crore on advertisements.

An analysis of the data showed that the electronic media had a higher share of the advertisement pie in 2018-19 and 2019-20 over the print media, its share declined in the next three fiscals.

In 2018-19, the electronic media got advertisements worth Rs 514.29 crore against print media's Rs 429.55 crore. The next fiscal too saw a similar trend though the advertisement budget was cut substantially owing to Covid-19 pandemic -- electronic media got Rs 316.99 crore against Rs 295.05 crore.

However, the trend reversed in 2020-21 when print media got Rs 197.49 crore against electronic media's Rs 167.90 crore. Similarly in 2021-22, it was Rs 179.04 crore against Rs 101.24 crore and Rs 220.34 crore and Rs 155.27 crore respectively.

The first four months of this fiscal, however, showed that electronic media spent was higher -- Rs 17.37 crore against Rs 17.09 crore in print.

The expenditure on outdoor publicity has come down drastically from Rs 235.33 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 32.85 crore in 2022-23. This fiscal so far, the government has spent Rs 8.70 crore.

In his written reply to the query of Trinamool Congress' Abir Ranjan Biswas, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said that an independent third party agency, conducted an all India Survey/Impact Assessment Study of Multi-Media Campaigns executed by Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) covering 722 districts. 

"Findings of the study have been found to be very useful in planning effective communication strategies so as to ensure targeted information dissemination and last mile connectivity," he said.

In a similar but separate question by Congress' Syed Nasir Hussain, the Minister said the CBC releases campaigns relating to publicity/awareness about Government schemes/programmes keeping in view the factors like target audience, availability of budget etc. as indicated by the client ministries and departments.

July 12,2023

Mysuru: The police have rubbished the rumours of communal angle in the murder of 32-year-old member of Yuva Brigade during Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations earlier this week in Mysuru district. 

Six people were arrested in connection with the murder occurred on July 9. The Mysuru district police arrested the two of the accused – Manikanta alias Kole Mani and Sandesh – on Monday and the others – Anil, Shankar alias Thuppa, Manju and Harris – on Tuesday, officials privy to the developments said.

One of the accused is said to be brother of a BJP corporator in Mysuru. 

According to police officials, the victim, identified as Venugopal Nayak, a resident of Srirampura Colony in T Narasipur town, participated in a Hanuman Jayanti programme along with others on Sunday. However, during the procession, a scuffle broke out between two groups over a trivial issue, which led to the murder.

Mysuru district superintendent of police Seema Latkar said that the clash occurred between members of the same community, adding that there was no communal angle behind the incident.

“According to preliminary investigation, two reasons may have caused the murder. One possible reason might be the issue over parking vehicles, and the other over the flex board of late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The murder occurred near Haris Service Station. There is no communal angle behind the incident.”

Meanwhile, the state BJP has set up a fact-finding team, led by national general secretary C T Ravi, along with MP Pratap Simha, MLAs C N Ashwath Narayan and T S Srivatsa, among others, to investigate and “ascertain the truth”. The teams will submit its report to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah after the ground investigation.

Speaking to media persons, Ravi said that number of murders has increased in Karnataka after "Taliban mindset" government came to power in the state.

Chakravarthy Sulibele, a Hindutva leader who heads Namo Brigade in Karnataka, had visited the family and offered his condolences.

Sulibele tweeted, “Siddaramayya 2.0 expanding its tentacles. We lost one of our volunteers yesterday just because he was an active organiser of Hanuma Jayanti! He was brutally murdered by the supporters of Congress.. Karnataka burning.. Another WB soon to be witnessed.. #YuvaBrigade.”

July 21,2023

New Delhi, July 21: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Gujarat government in Rahul Gandhi’s Modi surname remark case. SC also issued notice to complainant & Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi on Gandhi’s plea and posted the matter for hearing on August 4. SC said limited question at this stage is whether the conviction deserves to be suspended.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra heard the matter.

The Congress leader had challenged the Gujarat High Court’s order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case. He was sentenced to two years in jail by Surat court over 'Modi surname' remark back in 2019.

Gandhi in his appeal said that if the Gujarat HC judgment that was passed on July 7 is not stayed, it lead to "throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement".

A bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud had on July 18 agreed had to hear Gandhi's plea after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi mentioned the matter and sought urgent hearing.

Gandhi in his appeal said that if the Gujarat HC judgment that was passed on July 7 is not stayed, it may lead to "throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement".

Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "how all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019. He was apparently referring to businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, two fugitive prominent businessmen wanted in India.

The Congress leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment.

