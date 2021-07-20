  1. Home
  2. ‘Wholly uncalled for’: Supreme Court slams Kerala for easing covid curbs during Eid

July 20, 2021

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 20, strongly slammed the decision taken by the State of Kerala to give relaxations in the COVID19 lockdown norms for three days on account of Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha)

The Court took a highly critical view of the State's decision to allow the opening of all shops in areas marked as Category D- where the COVID infection rates are critical with Test Positivity Rate above 15% - to function without any restrictions on July 19.

"The relaxation for one day to Category D areas was wholly uncalled for. In these circumstances, we direct the state of Kerala to give heed to Article 21 of the Constitution read with Article 141 of the Constitution and follow our directions given in the UP case. Also, pressure groups of all kinds, religious or otherwise, cannot in any interfere with this most fundamental right of all the citizens of India", the bench headed by Justice Nariman observed.

Since the relaxation was given for yesterday (July 19), the bench did not accept the applicant's prayer to quash the government order which allowed the same. However, the bench warned that if, as a result of this policy of the state, any untoward spread of COVID disease takes place, any member of the public can bring it to the notice of the Supreme Court.

"We may also indicate that if as a result of these policies, any untoward spread of COVID disease takes place, any member of public may bring this to the notice of this court, after which this court may take appropriate action", the bench said.

"To give in to pressure groups so that that the citizenry of India is then laid-bare to a nationwide pandemic discloses a sordid state of affairs", the bench added. The bench noted that in D category, strict restrictions similar to the weekend lockdown was otherwise in place.

"What is extremely alarming is the fact that in category D, where infection rates are above 15%, a full day of relaxation was granted, which was yesterday", the bench said. A category is places with TPR less than 5%, B with 5 % to 10% and C with 10 % to 15%.

July 15,2021

RTIvenkatesh.jpg.jpg

Bengaluru, July 15: In a horrific incident, a group of miscreants severed the leg and hand of an RTI activist in broad daylight on Thursday on the outskirts of Bengaluru and fled from the scene. The gruesome incident took place in front of the public.

The RTI activist has been identified as Venkatesh. The incident took place in Tavarekere near Bengaluru, which falls under the neighboring Ramnagar district.

Venkatesh, who was lying on the road bleeding profusely, was later shifted to a hospital where he is said to be undergoing intensive treatment.

The miscreants attacked him with lethal weapons and severed his hand and leg. Shockingly, the spot where the incident took place is just a stone's throw away from the local police station.

Venkatesh had been filing RTI applications seeking information on various departments of the state government.

Ramnagar SP Girish has formed three special teams to probe the matter. The police maintained that they are also looking into the angle of rivalry and personal enmity. Further investigation is underway.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Tuesday, 20 Jul 2021

INDIA IS A BARBARIC COUNTRY
This is a most barbaric crime and the Indian Government has failed its people.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

July 16,2021

London, July 16: More vaccinated people are dying of Covid than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died of the delta variant within 28 days of a positive Covid test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.

Here’s a simple thought experiment: imagine everyone is now fully vaccinated with Covid vaccines – which are excellent but can’t save all lives. Some people who get infected with Covid will still die. All of these people will be fully vaccinated – 100%. That doesn’t mean vaccines aren’t effective at reducing death.

The risk of dying from Covid doubles roughly every seven years older a patient is. The 35-year difference between a 35-year-old and a 70-year-old means the risk of death between the two patients has doubled five times – equivalently it has increased by a factor of 32. An unvaccinated 70-year-old might be 32 times more likely to die of Covid than an unvaccinated 35-year-old.

This dramatic variation of the risk profile with age means that even excellent vaccines don’t reduce the risk of death for older people to below the risk for some younger demographics.

PHE data suggests that being double vaccinated reduces the risk of being hospitalised with the now-dominant delta variant by around 96%. Even conservatively assuming the vaccines are no more effective at preventing death than hospitalisation (actually they are likely to be more effective at preventing death) this means the risk of death for double vaccinated people has been cut to less than one-twentieth of the value for unvaccinated people with the same underlying risk profile.

However, the 20-fold decrease in risk afforded by the vaccine isn’t enough to offset the 32-fold increase in underlying risk of death of an 70-year-old over a 35-year-old.

Given the same risk of infection, we would still expect to see more double-vaccinated 70-year-olds die from Covid than unvaccinated 35-year-olds. There are caveats to that simple calculation. The risk of infection is not the same for all age groups. Currently, infections are highest in the youngest and lower in older age groups.

Think of it as ball-bearing rain

One way to imagine the risk is as a rain of differently sized ball bearings falling from the sky, where the ball bearings are the people that get infected with Covid. For simplicity’s sake, let’s assume there are roughly equal numbers of ball bearings in each age group. In each age category, there is also a variation in the size of the balls. The balls representing the older groups are smaller, representing a higher risk of death.

Now imagine there’s a sieve that catches many of the balls. Most people who get Covid will not die (most balls get caught in the sieve). But some of the smaller balls fall through. The older you are, the more likely you are to fall through the holes. The balls that make it through the first sieve are hugely skewed towards older age ranges, represented by the smaller ball bearings. Before Covid vaccines came along, the people that fell through the holes represented the people who would die of Covid. The risk was massively skewed towards older people.

Vaccination provides a second sieve underneath the first, to prevent people from dying. This time, because we haven’t vaccinated everyone, it’s the holes in the sieve that are of different sizes. For older people who’ve had both doses, the holes are smaller, so many ball-bearings are stopped. The vaccines will save many of those who would previously have died.

For younger people the holes in the vaccine sieve are currently bigger as they are less likely to have received both doses and so more likely to fall through the sieve.

If all the filtering were just done by the second sieve (with no skew in risk of death by age, represented by the first sieve), then we might expect younger unvaccinated people to account for a larger proportion of the deaths. But it isn’t. The first sieve is so hugely biased towards older people that even with vaccination, more of them slip through the second sieve than the younger unvaccinated people.

Given the UK’s vaccination strategy (vaccinate older, more vulnerable people first), you would expect high proportions of the people who die from Covid to have been vaccinated. And that is exactly what we see in the data.

The fact that more vaccinated people are dying than unvaccinated people does nothing to undermine vaccine safety or effectiveness. In fact, it’s exactly what we’d expect from the excellent vaccines, which have already saved tens of thousands of lives.

July 13,2021

Mumbai, July 13: In a significant development in the Civil Aviation sector, Adani Group has formally taken over the management of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which runs the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The announcement was made by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

“We are delighted to take over management of the world-class Mumbai International Airport. We promise to make Mumbai proud. The Adani Group will build an airport ecosystem of the future for business, leisure, and entertainment. We will create thousands of new local jobs,” Adani tweeted.

The Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, took over the management control of the MIAL from the GVK Group following the MIAL Board meeting on Tuesday.

This follows approvals received from the Government of India, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, and the Government of Maharashtra.

The MIAL is India’s second busiest airport by both passenger and cargo traffic.

With eight airports in its management and development portfolio, AAHL is now India's largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25 per cent airport footfalls. With the addition of MIAL, AAHL will now also control 33 per cent of India’s air cargo traffic.

With India set to become the world's third largest aviation market by 2024, the addition of the Mumbai International Airport to the Adani Group’s existing portfolio of six airports, and thereafter the operationalisation of the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), provides a transformational aviation platform, allowing the Adani Group to interlink its B2B and B2C business as well as create several strategic adjacencies for the Adani Group’s other B2B businesses.

AAHL will begin the construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport next month and complete the financial closure in the next 90 days. This new international airport will be commissioned in 2024.

Adani said, “Our larger objective is to reinvent airports as ecosystems that drive local economic development and act as the nuclei around which we can catalyse aviation-linked businesses. These include metropolitan developments that span entertainment facilities, ecommerce and logistics capabilities, aviation dependent industries, smart city developments, and other innovative business concepts.”

According to him, the airport expansion strategy is intended to help converge our nation’s Tier 1 cities with the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in a hub-and-spoke model.

“This is fundamental to enabling a greater equalisation of India’s urban-rural divide, as well as making international travel seamless and smooth. I believe that the economic value that cities create will be maximised around airports and the cities of tomorrow will be built with the airport as the focal point. This is a fundamental lever for modern world development and the rapid build-out of our airport infrastructure will create multiple employment structures that generate thousands of new job opportunities,” he said.

