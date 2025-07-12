  1. Home
‘Why did you cut off fuel?’ — Haunting cockpit words in Air India crash reveal mystery behind engine shutdown

News Network
July 12, 2025

pilots.jpg

A month after the tragic Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that killed over 270 people, a preliminary investigation has revealed a chilling mid-air mystery: the aircraft’s engine fuel switches were inexplicably turned from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ just seconds after takeoff—cutting off fuel to both engines and dooming the flight within moments.

In the final moments captured on the cockpit voice recorder, one of the pilots was heard asking, “Why did you cut off?” to which the other pilot replied, “I didn’t.”

This haunting exchange is now at the centre of India’s worst aviation disaster in decades.

The 15-page report, released Saturday by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), sheds light on a puzzling chain of events aboard the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12. Data from the Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorders (EAFR) indicates that both engines’ fuel control switches were manually moved to CUTOFF within seconds of each other—an act that immediately terminated fuel supply to the engines.

Startlingly, the switches were then flipped back to RUN, suggesting the pilots tried desperately to recover the aircraft—but it was too late. The voice recorder went silent seconds later. The aircraft was airborne for just 32 seconds.

Shortly after, a panicked MAYDAY call was transmitted by one of the pilots. Air Traffic Control responded, asking for the call sign—but received no answer. Moments later, the aircraft nosedived and exploded outside the airport boundary, crashing into a hostel for medical students. Only one person aboard survived. Nearly 30 people on the ground were also killed.

The report confirms that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a highly experienced Line Training Captain with over 8,200 flying hours, was at the controls. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours. Both were certified fit and well-rested.

Investigators found no signs of sabotage but highlighted a known FAA advisory about a potential flaw in fuel control switch installations. A past bulletin warned that switches on some Boeing aircraft may be installed with a disabled locking mechanism—though it was not deemed an "unsafe condition" at the time.

The Ram Air Turbine (RAT), a backup system used in case of dual engine failure, deployed immediately after takeoff, as seen on CCTV footage—confirming total power loss. No bird strike or foreign object interference was observed.

In a chilling parallel, the report recalls a 1980s Delta Air Lines incident in which a pilot accidentally cut off engine fuel—but managed to restart mid-air due to higher altitude. The Air India crew wasn’t so lucky.

The AAIB is expected to conduct deeper forensic analysis into the fuel switch mechanism and crew inputs. Until then, one question echoes louder than ever: “Why did you cut off?”

News Network
July 6,2025

Mangaluru, July 6: In a chilling reminder of how fear and impersonation can override rationality, a Mangaluru woman was allegedly defrauded of a staggering ₹3.16 crore by cybercriminals posing as senior law enforcement officials and a public prosecutor.

This incident underscores the urgent need for public awareness about increasingly sophisticated impersonation scams, where fraudsters exploit legal jargon and fear tactics to drain victims financially.

According to a complaint filed at the CEN Crime Police Station, the ordeal began on June 5 when the woman received a call from an individual claiming to be Inspector Anu Sharma from the National Cyber Response Portal (NCRP). The caller informed her that a SIM card was allegedly purchased in her husband’s name and was being used for sending fraudulent messages and suspicious links.

The call was transferred multiple times — first to a so-called sub-inspector Mohan Kumar from ‘Sahar Police Station’ in Mumbai, who gathered personal details, and then to someone identifying himself as Public Prosecutor Deepak Venkata Ramana. The supposed prosecutor convinced the woman that her and her husband’s bank accounts were under scrutiny and needed to be “verified” through urgent fund transfers.

The complainant was threatened to maintain complete secrecy and promised that all transferred amounts would be refunded once the verification process was complete. Gripped by fear and manipulated through psychological pressure, she allegedly made a series of RTGS transfers between June 10 and June 27, totaling ₹3,16,52,142, into multiple bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Once the funds were drained, the fraudsters cut all communication and blocked the victim’s number. Only after she confided in her children did she realise that she had been conned.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Why this matters:

This case highlights a disturbing trend in digital fraud, where scammers combine technology with fearmongering and impersonation to bypass even the most cautious minds. Authorities urge the public to be extremely wary of unsolicited calls claiming to be from police, banks, or legal institutions — especially when money is demanded under the guise of investigation or legal procedure.

News Network
July 5,2025

thakrey.jpg

Mumbai, July 5: In a dramatic turn in Maharashtra politics, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shared the stage for the first time in 20 years, fuelling intense speculation about a potential political realignment ahead of key civic elections.

Reuniting under the banner of "Marathi language and identity", the Thackeray cousins sent a powerful message from a packed event at Mumbai’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Stadium in Worli on Saturday—held to celebrate the state government's rollback of the controversial three-language policy in primary schools.

While the event was not under any formal political banner, its symbolism was unmistakable. As Uddhav (Shiv Sena-UBT chief) and Raj (MNS president) walked in together, and their sons Aaditya and Amit later embraced on stage, chants of “Thackeray brand is back together” echoed through the crowd.

“We’ve removed the distance between us… We’ve come together to stay together,” said Uddhav, triggering loud applause.

“What Balasaheb couldn’t do, Devendra Fadnavis did—he brought us together,” quipped Raj, mocking the deputy CM. “You may control Vidhan Bhawan, but we have the power on the streets.”

The duo reiterated their stand on Marathi pride, vowing to protect the language and oppose the imposition of Hindi or English-centric policies. Raj didn’t hold back:

“Everyone living here must know Marathi. But don’t go beating people and making videos—let them say they were beaten. You stay silent,” he said, half-jokingly, half-threateningly.

He also slammed the lack of Marathi in judiciary proceedings, demanding systemic change:

“Why is English the only language in courts in Maharashtra? Why not in UP or Bihar?”

Uddhav echoed the aggressive tone:

“Yes, we are goondas... if goondagiri is needed for justice, so be it.”

The event marks a potential political watershed, with the cousins not just sharing a stage but indicating possible joint campaigns—starting with the BMC polls. “We will capture Mumbai and Maharashtra together,” Uddhav declared.

With Balasaheb’s legacy looming large and opposition to the BJP sharpening, the reunion could reshape alliances in Maharashtra’s complex political landscape.

News Network
July 12,2025

dreamliner.jpg

What began as a routine international flight turned tragic in less than a minute. The preliminary report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) offers a chilling, minute-by-minute reconstruction of events leading up to the deadly June 12 crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plunged to the ground just 32 seconds after takeoff, killing nearly everyone on board and several people on the ground. While the report confirms that fuel supply to both engines was cut off seconds into the flight, investigators continue to piece together the causes behind this catastrophic failure.

Here’s a detailed timeline based on the AAIB’s 15-page preliminary findings:

Minute-by-Minute Timeline of AI-171

11:17 AM – Aircraft VT-ANB lands in Ahmedabad from Delhi and logs a defect report related to the stabilizer position transducer (STAB POS XDCR), a sensor that helps control the horizontal stabilizer.

11:55 AM – Replacement crew arrives at the airport to operate the Gatwick-bound flight.

12:10 PM – Troubleshooting is carried out on the earlier reported fault; the aircraft is cleared for flight.

12:35 PM – Flight crew arrives at the boarding gate.

1:13 PM – Pilots request pushback and engine start; ATC grants approval.

1:18 PM – Aircraft leaves the bay.

1:19 PM – Pilots confirm they require the full length of Runway 23 for takeoff.

1:25 PM – Taxi clearance is granted.

1:32 PM – Aircraft transferred from Ground to Tower Control.

1:33 PM – Instructed to line up on Runway 23.

1:37 PM – Cleared for takeoff; wind reported at 240°/06 knots.

1:38 PM – Aircraft reaches maximum recorded speed of 180 knots during takeoff roll. Seconds later, fuel switches transition from RUN to CUTOFF, one after another. Engines lose thrust.

One pilot is heard asking, “Why did you cut off?”

The other replies, “I didn’t.”

1:39 PM – A MAYDAY distress call is transmitted. ATC asks for the call sign but receives no response. Moments later, controllers witness the aircraft crash beyond the airport boundary. Emergency response is activated.

1:44 PM – Crash fire tenders are dispatched from the airport.

Aircraft and Flight Details

•    Aircraft: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
•    Year of Manufacture: 2013
•    Total Flying Hours: 41,868
•    Fuel on Board: 54,200 kg
•    Take-Off Weight: 213,401 kg (Maximum allowed: 218,183 kg)
•    Dangerous Goods: None reported

Cockpit Voice and Flight Recorders

•    Voice recording captured the final exchange between the pilots and the MAYDAY call.
•    Ram Air Turbine (RAT), which deploys during dual engine or power failure, is seen activating on CCTV just after liftoff.
•    The aircraft was airborne for only 32 seconds.
•    Black boxes were recovered on June 13 and 16 and transported to Delhi.
•    Due to damage, the units required support from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to extract data.
•    Audio covers two hours and includes the entire accident sequence.
•    One flight data recorder was badly damaged and had to be opened to access the memory card.

Maintenance and Technical Notes

•    In 2018, the FAA issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) warning about the possibility of disengaged locking on fuel control switches.
•    Air India did not conduct the suggested checks, citing that the advisory was not mandatory.
•    Throttle modules were replaced in 2019 and 2023, though not for switch-related issues.
•    No recent faults were recorded with the fuel control switches.

Investigation Status

•    Wreckage was documented using drones and secured at a protected site.
•    Both engines retrieved and quarantined.
•    Fuel samples from bowsers tested satisfactory; only limited fuel recovered from the aircraft’s systems.
•    Analysis of medical findings and flight data is ongoing.
•    Statements from the surviving passenger and eyewitnesses have been recorded.
•    No immediate directives issued for Boeing or General Electric, pending further evidence.
•    Additional leads and data are being reviewed.

As investigators dig deeper into system design, crew actions, and maintenance history, the reconstructed timeline offers the clearest picture yet of how a modern aircraft, cleared and certified for flight, came down in under a minute.

