‘Will get to the bottom of Delhi blast conspiracy’: says PM Modi as he goes to Bhutan to attend King’s birthday celebrations

In his first statement after the Delhi blast that killed at least 13 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the “conspirators will not be spared” and that “all those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The comments came amid heightened security in Delhi and other parts of the country following Monday evening’s explosion near the Red Fort.

PM Modi, who arrived in Bhutan on a two-day visit, said he was attending the 70th birthday celebrations of the Himalayan nation’s fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, “with a heavy heart.”

“It was my commitment to come here and participate, but I am here with a heavy heart. The horrifying incident in Delhi has pained everyone. I understand the pain of the victims’ families. The entire country stands with them,” he said in Bhutan’s capital, Thimphu.

“Throughout last night, I was in touch with all investigating agencies and major stakeholders. We were trying to piece together the information. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi was received at Paro airport by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who posted on X: “I join the entire nation in welcoming my elder brother Prime Minister @narendramodi to Bhutan.”

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tobgay. He and the King will jointly inaugurate the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, developed jointly by India and Bhutan.

The Prime Minister will also meet the fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Before his departure, Modi said he was confident the visit would “further deepen our bonds of friendship and strengthen our efforts towards shared progress and prosperity.”

He described India–Bhutan relations as “a key pillar of our Neighbourhood First Policy and a model of exemplary friendship between neighbouring countries.”

In a post on X, Modi added that the visit would “add new vigour to our bilateral relations.” The Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday that the visit aims to “strengthen the special ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.”

Modi’s visit also coincides with the exposition of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha, sent from India to Bhutan for public veneration.