‘Will get to the bottom of Delhi blast conspiracy’: says PM Modi as he goes to Bhutan to attend King’s birthday celebrations

Agencies
November 11, 2025

In his first statement after the Delhi blast that killed at least 13 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the “conspirators will not be spared” and that “all those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The comments came amid heightened security in Delhi and other parts of the country following Monday evening’s explosion near the Red Fort.

PM Modi, who arrived in Bhutan on a two-day visit, said he was attending the 70th birthday celebrations of the Himalayan nation’s fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, “with a heavy heart.”

“It was my commitment to come here and participate, but I am here with a heavy heart. The horrifying incident in Delhi has pained everyone. I understand the pain of the victims’ families. The entire country stands with them,” he said in Bhutan’s capital, Thimphu.

“Throughout last night, I was in touch with all investigating agencies and major stakeholders. We were trying to piece together the information. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi was received at Paro airport by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who posted on X: “I join the entire nation in welcoming my elder brother Prime Minister @narendramodi to Bhutan.”

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tobgay. He and the King will jointly inaugurate the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, developed jointly by India and Bhutan.

The Prime Minister will also meet the fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Before his departure, Modi said he was confident the visit would “further deepen our bonds of friendship and strengthen our efforts towards shared progress and prosperity.”

He described India–Bhutan relations as “a key pillar of our Neighbourhood First Policy and a model of exemplary friendship between neighbouring countries.”

In a post on X, Modi added that the visit would “add new vigour to our bilateral relations.” The Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday that the visit aims to “strengthen the special ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.”

Modi’s visit also coincides with the exposition of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha, sent from India to Bhutan for public veneration.

News Network
November 1,2025

Mangaluru, Nov 1: In a decisive move to bring order to the burgeoning fleet of electric auto-rickshaws, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V has mandated that all battery-operated autos must secure valid permits to operate within the district.

The order, which took effect today, marks a significant reversal of an earlier directive from July 26, 2024, which had granted free movement to e-autos and vehicles running on methanol and ethanol. The new rule, issued under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, aims to streamline traffic, enhance passenger safety, and ensure fair competition among transport operators.

Mandatory Permits and Zone-Based Operations

The new notification establishes a clear two-zone system for operations:

Zone 1 (Mangaluru City & Ullal): E-autos registered between January 20, 2002, and October 30, 2025, must apply to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) for a permit.

Identification: These vehicles will be marked with a sky-blue, square-shaped marking and a police-issued identification number.

Operation: They must operate strictly within designated auto stands under Zone 1 limits.

Zone 2 (Rural Areas): All electric autos registered after October 30, 2025, will be considered rural permit holders.

Identification: Zone 2 autos will be distinguished by a circular yellow sticker bearing a police-issued identification number.

Operation: These vehicles are strictly prohibited from entering Zone 1 boundaries and must operate exclusively within rural limits.

Enforcement and Compliance

The DC's directive is unequivocal: "All e-autos operating without valid permits must regularise their status immediately." This push is intended to ensure "road discipline, safety, and fair competition" within the transport sector.

The new system was framed following extensive deliberations at the RTA meeting held on August 18. To ensure strict enforcement, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has been instructed to install necessary signboards, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic Division) and the Senior Regional Transport Officer have been tasked with overseeing the effective implementation of the order across Dakshina Kannada.

News Network
November 10,2025

New Delhi, Nov 10: A major explosion took place in a car parked near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing eight people. The high-intensity blast ripped through the car, leaving multiple vehicles in flames and shattering window panes.

Following the blast, police sounded a high alert in the national capital. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

"The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior official of Delhi Fire Service.

Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.

Panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged at the spot following the loud explosion.

“I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was, it was that loud,” said an eyewitness.

“A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged,” he added.

News Network
October 31,2025

Mangaluru: The Kavoor Police have arrested two individuals accused of duping several residents of Mangaluru’s Kavoor area by promising overseas jobs and collecting nearly ₹1 crore without providing employment.

City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C.H. identified the accused as Prakruthi U. (34) of Anekal taluk, Bengaluru, and Aldon Rebeiro (42) of Gangolli, Kundapura.

Acting on a complaint from multiple victims, police registered a case at the Kavoor Police Station. During the probe, officers recovered 24 passports, allegedly seized from the victims under the pretext of visa processing, along with 43 grams of gold ornaments worth about ₹4.3 lakh and two mobile phones from the accused in Bengaluru.

Both suspects were taken into custody and produced before the jurisdictional court, the commissioner said.

According to investigators, around 40 people were cheated within Kavoor Police Station limits, while another complaint was filed at Mulki Police Station by a victim claiming similar fraud. The investigation is ongoing.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of ACP (North Sub-Division) Shrikant K and led by Inspector Raghavendra M. Byndoor, assisted by PSI Mallikarjun Biradar, Head Constable Nagarathna, and Constables Raghavendra, Praveen, and Riyaz.

