Woman dies on board Dubai-Kochi flight

Mangaluru, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the coastal city on September 2 to inaugurate various projects undertaken by New Mangalore Port Authority and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, that are worth ₹3,800 crore.

Inauguration of these projects in Mangaluru is a part of Prime Minister's two-day visit to Kerala and Karnataka. On 1 September, the Prime Minister will visit Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the holy birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, at Kalady village in Kerala.

Before his visit to Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on 2 September.

4 projects of New Mangalore Port Authority

Mechanised terminal at the port

PM Modi will inaugurate the project worth over ₹280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo, undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority.

The mechanized terminal will increase efficiency and reduce the turnaround time, pre-berthing delay and dwell time in the Port by around 35 %, thus giving a boost to the business environment.

Phase I of the project has been successfully completed, adding over 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to the handling capacity, which would further increase to over 6 MTPA by 2025.

LPG and Bulk Liquid POL Facility

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of five projects worth around ₹1000 crore, undertaken by the Port.

These projects include the integrated LPG and Bulk Liquid POL(Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant) Facility, equipped with state of an art cryogenic LPG storage tank terminal. It will be capable of unloading full load VLGC (very large gas carriers) of 45,000 tonnes in a highly efficient manner.

The facility is expected to bolster Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in the region.

Edible oil refinery, bitumen storage and allied facilities

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects for the construction of storage tanks and edible oil refinery, construction of bitumen storage and allied facilities and construction of bitumen & edible oil storage and allied facilities. These projects will improve the turnaround time of bitumen and edible oil vessels and reduce the overall freight cost for trade.

Fishing Harbour at Kulai

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of the Fishing Harbour at Kulai, which will facilitate safe handling of fish catch and enable better prices in the global market. This work will be undertaken under the umbrella of the Sagarmala Programme and will result in significant socio-economic benefits for the fishermen community.

2 projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited

Prime Minister will also inaugurate two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited. One is BS VI Upgradation Project and the other is Sea Water Desalination Plant.

BS VI Upgradation Project

The BS VI Upgradation Project, worth around ₹1830 crores, will facilitate the production of ultra-pure environment-friendly BS-VI grade fuel (with sulphur content less than 10 PPM).

Sea Water Desalination Plant

The Sea Water Desalination Plant, set up at the cost of around ₹680 crores, will help reduce dependency on fresh water and ensure a regular supply of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals throughout the year. Having a capacity of 30 Million Litres per Day (MLD), the Plant converts seawater into water required for the refinery processes.