  2. Woman dies on board Dubai-Kochi flight

Woman dies on board Dubai-Kochi flight

News Network
September 11, 2022

Kochi, Sept 11: A woman passenger had fallen unconscious on a flight from Dubai on Saturday and was later declared dead at a hospital here, police said on Sunday. 

Police said Mini (56) was flying to Kochi from Dubai but fell unconscious during the flight.

"She was taken to a private hospital nearby after the flight landed but was declared dead," police said.

Airport sources said she was under treatment for some ailments.

Police have not registered any case in this matter as the death was due to natural causes. 

News Network
August 31,2022

Hubballi, Aug 31: Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations began at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan on Wednesday, which is marred by controversies much like Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet.

On Tuesday night, the Karnataka high court allowed Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations at the disputed ground, subject to certain conditions, while the Supreme Court rejected the same in Bengaluru.

An idol of Ganesh, whom a section of Hindus consider to be one of their millions of gods, was installed at the ground in Hubballi on Wednesday morning and visuals of the puja and the festivities started pouring in on social media.

K Govardhan Rao, the convener of the Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal which requested the celebrations to be held at the ground, said, “Rani Chennamma Maidan belongs to the municipal corporation, so we had requested on behalf of Samiti Mahamandal that this Ganpati Utsav should be allowed here. We'll install the Ganpati idol within half an hour.”

“Puja will be conducted in the traditional way and we are going to celebrate this festival for three days as per the direction of the municipal corporation. We are going to follow all instructions that have been given,” a news agency quoted him as saying. 

News Network
August 30,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the coastal city on  September 2 to inaugurate various projects undertaken by New Mangalore Port Authority and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, that are worth ₹3,800 crore.

Inauguration of these projects in Mangaluru is a part of Prime Minister's two-day visit to Kerala and Karnataka. On 1 September, the Prime Minister will visit Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the holy birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, at Kalady village in Kerala.

Before his visit to Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on 2 September.

4 projects of New Mangalore Port Authority

Mechanised terminal at the port

PM Modi will inaugurate the project worth over ₹280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo, undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority.

The mechanized terminal will increase efficiency and reduce the turnaround time, pre-berthing delay and dwell time in the Port by around 35 %, thus giving a boost to the business environment.

Phase I of the project has been successfully completed, adding over 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to the handling capacity, which would further increase to over 6 MTPA by 2025.

LPG and Bulk Liquid POL Facility

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of five projects worth around ₹1000 crore, undertaken by the Port.

These projects include the integrated LPG and Bulk Liquid POL(Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant) Facility, equipped with state of an art cryogenic LPG storage tank terminal. It will be capable of unloading full load VLGC (very large gas carriers) of 45,000 tonnes in a highly efficient manner.

The facility is expected to bolster Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in the region.

Edible oil refinery, bitumen storage and allied facilities

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects for the construction of storage tanks and edible oil refinery, construction of bitumen storage and allied facilities and construction of bitumen & edible oil storage and allied facilities. These projects will improve the turnaround time of bitumen and edible oil vessels and reduce the overall freight cost for trade.

Fishing Harbour at Kulai

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of the Fishing Harbour at Kulai, which will facilitate safe handling of fish catch and enable better prices in the global market. This work will be undertaken under the umbrella of the Sagarmala Programme and will result in significant socio-economic benefits for the fishermen community.

2 projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited

Prime Minister will also inaugurate two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited. One is BS VI Upgradation Project and the other is Sea Water Desalination Plant.

BS VI Upgradation Project

The BS VI Upgradation Project, worth around ₹1830 crores, will facilitate the production of ultra-pure environment-friendly BS-VI grade fuel (with sulphur content less than 10 PPM).

Sea Water Desalination Plant

The Sea Water Desalination Plant, set up at the cost of around ₹680 crores, will help reduce dependency on fresh water and ensure a regular supply of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals throughout the year. Having a capacity of 30 Million Litres per Day (MLD), the Plant converts seawater into water required for the refinery processes.

News Network
September 9,2022

New Delhi, Sept 9: Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Friday said the Supreme Court will grant bail to journalist Siddique Kappan. The journalist from Kerala was arrested in October 2020 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) when he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.

The journalist will be released after being produced before the trial court in three days. The top court asked Kappan to be in Delhi for the next six weeks and mark his presence with the local police station at Nizamuddin every week. Some other conditions have also been imposed.

After six weeks, the journalist will be allowed to travel to Mallapuram in Kerala where he shall report each week to the local police station. He has to deposit his passport before release and has been restrained from misusing his liberty by getting in touch with the witnesses, the court said.

Opposing his bail, the UP government had earlier told the top court that Kappan had deep links with the PFI and was part of a larger conspiracy to "incite religious discord and spread terror".

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had earlier rejected his bail application.

Following his release, Kappan's wife Rahyanth said that for two years, the family had suffered a lot. "We are really grateful to the judiciary. Journalist community also stood with us," Rahyanth said. Kappan's mother passed away in June 2021 while he was in jail. In February 2021, the SC had granted him five days to visit his ailing mother.

Muslim League MP ET Mohammad Basheer hailed the apex court verdict, while adding many such undertrials are languishing in jail.

"It is really good, finally he got bail. Many such undertrials are languishing in jail. Such orders will increase people's faith in judiciary," said Basheer.

He also lauded the Kerala Working Journalists' Union for vigorously pursuing the case.

The sexual assault victim had died at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after her alleged rape by four men from her village in Hathras on September 14, 2020. She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village. Her family members had claimed the cremation took place without their consent and that they were not allowed to bring home the body one last time.

