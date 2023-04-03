  1. Home
  2. World Bank lowers India’s FY24 growth forecast to 6.3 per cent

April 4, 2023

The World Bank on Tuesday said it has lowered its forecast for India's economic growth in the current fiscal year that started on April 1 to 6.3 per cent from 6.6 per cent.

Due to shrinkage in consumption on back of slower income, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth will likely moderate to 6.3 per cent in FY2024, said a report by the World Bank on Tuesday.

The India Development Update by World Bank stated that the country’s retail inflation will see a moderation from 6.6 per cent to 5.2 per cent in FY2023-24. The World Bank update added that India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) expected to be at 5.2 per cent in FY24.

March 22,2023

New Delhi, Mar 22: Awareness posters targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, put up in various parts of Delhi, have triggered a police crackdown in which dozens of FIRs have been filed and six people have been arrested. Two of the arrested men own a printing press.

In a massive operation on Tuesday, the police took down nearly 2,000 posters from several places in Delhi. Most of these posters had the slogan "Modi hatao, desh bachao (Remove Modi, save the country)".

Police said that the arrests were made for defacing public property and under the law that requires posters to have the name of the printing press. Delhi police said that they registered 138 FIRs on Tuesday, out of which 36 were for anti-Modi posters.

Some 2,000 posters, which were allegedly being delivered to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s office, were seized by the police. Cops found the posters when they intercepted a van in the IP Estate area in Central Delhi. The driver told police that he had been instructed to deliver the posters to the AAP headquarters.

He said that he had delivered a similar consignment on Monday too.

The Aam Aadmi Party, in a tweet, questioned the FIRs and asked what was objectionable in the posters. The party also said that this was the "peak of Modi government's dictatorship".

The arrested printing press owners told the Delhi Police that they had received an order to print 50,000 "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" posters. The owners have been arrested as the posters did not have the name of the printing press.

The arrests have become the latest flashpoint between Centre and AAP. The Bharatiya Janata Party accused AAP of not following the law while putting up the posters.

"AAP doesn't have the courage to say that they put up the protests. They broke the law while putting up the posters," Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, has announced a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar tomorrow to demand the ouster of PM Modi.

March 31,2023

The Gujarat High Court allowed a petition moved by Gujarat University (GU) challenging direction of Central Information Commission (CIC) asking the varsity to provide post graduate degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Right to Information Act (RTI) to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 
 
While setting aside the direction of CIC, Justice Biren Vaishnav also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi CM Kejriwal. The Delhi CM was party respondent in the case. The court refused to stay its order after a request by Kejriwal's lawyer for appealing the verdict. 
 
In 2016, GU had moved the court challenging the order passed by CIC directing it to provide information to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the graduation degree of Modi. 
 
The then information commissioner M Sridhar Acharyulu had passed the direction to the Prime Minister's Office to provide information of Modi's graduation and post graduation degrees to GU as well as Delhi University to help them in searching those documents. GU approached the court stating that CIC didn't have jurisdiction to pass such an order and pleaded the court to quash it.
 
The Delhi Chief Minister himself never filed any formal RTI application. It happened after he provided information about his electoral photo identity but criticised CIC publicly saying that it was "obstructing information on Modi's degrees." 
 
The CIC took cognisance of Delhi CM's response as an application and issued notice to PMO to provide "specific number and year" of degrees of "Narendra Damodardas Modi" for making the search for the documents easy for GU and Delhi University.
 
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had appeared for the state government-run university and argued, "Although the varsity had nothing to hide, a very short and significant question arises for consideration before the court is whether, in principle, the Right to Information Act be applied either for extraneous purpose to satisfy somebody's curiosity or to give a job opportunity to a few individuals who are misusing the provisions. So, in principle the university is contesting." 
 
Mehta had argued, "No objection so far as degree is concerned... degree is in public domain.. degree was placed in public domain in more than one forum. This particular degree nobody is hiding. But, in principle, this needs to be examined." Mehta argued that seeking education qualification of a public person has to satisfy the RTI exemption clauses that it must be in public interest. He said that "just because the public is interested, it can't be held that it is of public interest." 
 
Mehta said that elections can't be questioned on the basis of educational qualification. "Can you seek any personal information merely because you are curious about it? Can a CM seek information about the health of a PM?," Mehta argued. He gave examples of federal laws of the United States of America and the United Kingdom, which guard personal information of citizens.
 
At the end of his submission, he had told the court that the varsity's petition should be allowed with a cost. "Otherwise, we would be doing a great disservice to the Act, which is intended for something else but it is used for something else...it is used for settling political scores, used for childish jabs against opponents."
 
Appearing for Kejriwal, senior lawyer Percy Kavina responded, saying "Settling political scores and politics is inextricably linked with this matter because of the allied parties who are politically antithetical to each other. He stated that provisions under RTI are clear that one shouldn't be required to give the purpose of seeking information.
 
Kavina argued that direction is to furnish information to the public information officer (PIO) of Gujarat University under RTI Act and not the varsity itself. There is no order against the university. 
 
"The university is a statutory body which can't hold the brief for somebody else no matter how desirable it is. The commission directed the PIO of the Prime Minister's Office and Gujarat University. Why should GU spring to the defence of a person who has not chosen to challenge this order. The PIO of the PMO, public information officer of PMO, is the principal directee... he has not chosen to challenge this order," Kavina argued. He also said that instead of challenging it in the high court, an alternative remedy was available for filing an appeal against the commission's order.
 
He argued that when a candidate contesting elections discloses his or her educational qualification, he goes out of the purview of exemption under RTI Act. "An attempt was made and we inquired that a person doesn't hold qualification. It is an offence to file wrong information. Kavina also contended that no information related to the degree was available in the public domain.
 
"Entire case of the university is being pleaded for by a person who is not before the court. If the university is directed to comply with an order then it is for the person whose information is to be given to be asked yes or no. The order can be treated as a request. Do you have a problem? If you have, I will consider it...it is how the rule of law operates. Ex-US president Donald Trump and US president Joe Biden's houses were also investigated by the FBI. No one is above the law," Kavina had argued. 

March 31,2023

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.

The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.

In a statement, Trump said he was "completely innocent."

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," he said, providing no evidence. Shortly after, Trump appealed to supporters to provide money for a legal defense.

The specific charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be unsealed by a judge in the coming days. Trump will have to travel to Manhattan for fingerprinting and other processing at that point.

His lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina said they will "vigorously fight" the charges, while another lawyer, Alina Habba, predicted he would be vindicated.

Necheles said she did not know when Trump would surrender.

Bragg's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Manhattan investigation is one of several legal challenges facing Trump, and the charges could hurt his presidential comeback attempt. Some 44% of Republicans said he should drop out of the race if he is indicted, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week.

Trump's allies and fellow Republicans blasted the indictment as politically motivated, while Democrats said he is not immune from the rule of law.

The White House declined to comment.

Outside the courthouse, four protesters silently held signs criticising Trump but there was no evidence of unrest. Authorities bolstered security around the courthouse after Trump called for nationwide protests on March 18, recalling his charged rhetoric ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she received money in exchange for keeping silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006.

The former president's personal lawyer Michael Cohen has said he coordinated with Trump on the payments to Daniels and to a second woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also said she had a sexual relationship with him. Trump has denied having affairs with either woman.

"No one is above the law," Daniels's lawyer Clark Brewster said on Twitter.

Cohen pleaded guilty to a campaign-finance violation in 2018 and served more than a year in prison. Federal prosecutors said he acted at Trump's direction.

Cohen said he stood by his testimony and the evidence he provided to prosecutors. "Accountability matters" he said in a statement.

No former or sitting US president has ever faced criminal charges.

Bragg's office last year won the criminal conviction of the businessman-turned-politician's real estate company for tax fraud.

Trump also faces two criminal investigations by a special counsel appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland and one by a local prosecutor in Georgia.

Trump served as president from 2017 to 2021, governing as a right-wing populist. He was impeached twice by the House of Representatives, once in 2019 over his conduct regarding Ukraine and again in 2021 over the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. He was acquitted by the Senate both times.

Trump falsely claims that his 2020 re-election loss to Democrat Joe Biden was the result of widespread voting fraud.

He leads his early rivals for his party's nomination, holding the support of 44% of Republicans in a March Reuters/Ipsos poll, compared with 30% support for his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce his candidacy. Biden is expected to seek re-election.

Trump in 2018 initially disputed knowing anything about the payment to Daniels. He later acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for the payment, which he called a "simple private transaction."

Cohen testified before the Manhattan grand jury, as did David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer. The tabloid publication bought the rights to McDougal's story about her alleged relationship with Trump for $150,000 but never published it, a method known as "catch and kill" used to bury damaging information about a third party.

In the case that led to the conviction of the Trump Organization on tax fraud charges, Bragg declined to charge Trump himself with financial crimes related to his business practices, prompting two prosecutors who worked on the probe to resign.

Among Trump's ongoing legal woes are a criminal investigation led by Fani Willis, the Democratic district attorney in Georgia's Fulton County, into whether he unlawfully tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in that state.

Special counsel Jack Smith is separately investigating Trump's handling of classified government documents after leaving office and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

