A year after declaring bankruptcy, Anil Ambani’s offshore dealings worth $1.3 bn leaked

News Network
October 4, 2021

A year after declaring bankruptcy to a UK court, the Pandora Papers report showed that Reliance ADAG chief Anil Ambani, along with his representatives, has at least 18 offshore companies located in Jersey, Cyprus and other companies, securing wealth in tax havens across the world.

The Indian Express, in a joint investigation led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, reported that of these 18 companies set up between 2007 and 2010, seven have received loans from bank guaranteed by Reliance/Anil Ambani and invested nearly $1.3 billion.

Batiste Unlimited and Radium Unlimited, Ambani’s companies in Jersey, were incorporated between December 2007 and January 2008 and are owned by Reliance Innoventures Pvt Ltd.

Other Jersey companies Summerhill Ltd and Dulwich Ltd are owned by a “representative of Anil Ambani”. Laurence Mutual; Richard Equity Ltd and German Equity Ltd are also based in Jersey and linked to Ambani.

News Network
October 1,2021

Bihar's main opposition party RJD on Friday mocked Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into the Congress, saying that the former JNU student is like "another Navjot Singh Sidhu" who would "destroy" the grand old party.

Ridiculing the Congress by calling it a sinking ship, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said that Kumar's joining won't make any difference to the party.

Referring to the CPI turncoat's statement that "Congress is a big ship that needs to be saved", Tiwari said, "He is just like another Navjot Singh Sidhu who will further destroy the party."

"Kanhaiya Kumar's induction won't make any difference. He can't save the party. Congress is a sinking ship and it has no future," the RJD leader told reporters.

RJD sources said that the party is unhappy with the fact that Kumar was inducted into the Congress without consulting the Tejashwi Yadav-led party.

The Congress is a part of the RJD-led opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan that fought the 2020 Bihar assembly elections against the NDA.

Bihar Congress leaders declined to comment on the matter.

News Network
September 24,2021

Washington, Sept 24: US Vice President Kamala Harris, during her maiden meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has "suo moto" referred to Pakistan's role in terrorism, saying that there were terror groups working in the country and asked Islamabad to take action so that it does not impact on America and India's security.

Prime Minister Modi held the meeting with Vice President Harris at the White House on Thursday during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

“When the issue of terrorism came up, the Vice President suo moto referred Pakistan's role in that regard (of terrorism),” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters when asked if the issue of Pakistan's role in terrorism came up during her meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

According to Shringla, Harris said that there were terror groups that were working in Pakistan.

"She asked Pakistan to take action so that this will not impact on US security and that of India. She agreed with the Prime Minister's briefing on the fact of cross-border terrorism, and the fact that India has been a victim of terrorism for several decades now and on the need to rein in, and closely monitor Pakistan's support for such terrorist groups,” Shringla said.

Harris said that it is incumbent on the two nations to protect democracies in the best interests of the people.

"As democracies around the world are under threat, it is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world. And that we maintain what we must do to strengthen democracies at home and it is incumbent on our nations to of course protect democracies in the best interests of people of our countries,” she said.

Their meeting comes a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meeting between Modi and President Joe Biden and the Quad Leaders' Summit at the White House on Friday. 

News Network
October 3,2021

Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur-Kheri district on Sunday, October 3, after a vehicle of Union minister Ajay Mishra's cavalcade knocked down several farmers while the latter were protesting against the farm laws.

Farmer leaders claimed that two farmers were killed while around a dozen others were injured after being knocked by a vehicle, which, they alleged, was being driven by Ajai Mishra's son Ashish Mishra.

Meanwhile, Ajay Mishra said that three BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death by "some elements" in the protesting farmers after a car in which they were travelling turned turtle following pelting of stones.

He claimed that two farmers had died after coming under the car.

The Union minister of state for home said neither his son nor he was present at the site when the incident occurred.

He said the incident happened when some BJP workers were going to receive UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who had come to attend an event at Lakhimpur Kheri.

"Some elements in farmers, who were protesting, showed black flags and pelted stones on the car which turned turtle. Two farmers came under the car and died.

"Three BJP workers and the driver of the car were beaten to death by some people present there," he said, adding he was on his way to get their postmortem done.

Mishra said his son was not present at the spot as alleged by some farmer leaders and he has photographic and video evidence to prove it.

"My son was present at the venue of the (deputy chief minister's) event and thousands of people, officers of the administration and police were present there. All through, I was accompanying the deputy chief minister," he said.

