Yemen court rejects NRI nurse’s appeal against death sentence; mother in Kerala seeks clearance to go there

November 18, 2023

The Supreme Court of Yemen has rejected Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's appeal against the death sentence. Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse, was sentenced to death in Yemen over murder charges in 2017. She was convicted of murdering Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi.

The Centre had on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court about Yemen's Supreme Court's verdict rejecting Nimnisha Priya's appeal.

Priya was convicted of killing Mahdi by injecting him with sedatives in an attempt to recover her passport from his possession. The Centre further submitted that the ultimate authority to make the final decision now rests with the President of Yemen.

On Thursday, the Delhi HC gave the Centre a week's time to decide on a request from Priya's mother to travel to Yemen given the travel ban for Indian nationals due to the ongoing civil war in the country.

Priya's mother sought permission to travel to Yemen to negotiate "blood money," a form of compensation paid by the offender or their kin to the victim's family, as a means to save her daughter from execution. The petitioner emphasized in court the urgency of negotiating with the victim's family to save Priya's life.

The 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council' had approached the HC last year, seeking direction to the Centre to "facilitate diplomatic interventions as well as negotiations with the family of the victim on behalf of Nimisha Priya to save her life by paying blood money in accordance with the law of the land in a time-bound manner". The court then declined to direct negotiations but advised pursuing legal remedies against the conviction.

In a previous petition, it was alleged that Mahdi had forged documents to falsely claim marriage to Priya, subjecting her to abuse and torture.

November 16,2023

At least 50 people have been killed and dozens of others injured as the Israeli regime's warplanes targeted a mosque in Sabra neighbourhood in the center of the Gaza Strip amid the regime's genocidal war.

The attack was carried out during prayers, when the mosque was full of worshipers, reports said on Wednesday evening.

Another Israeli strike on telecommunications towers in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip killed at least one child.

Israel has encouraged Palestinians to move from northern Gaza to the south for their safety, but Palestinians say Israel bombs everywhere and nowhere is safe now.

So far, at least 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, have been killed, and around 32,000 others wounded since October 7, when the regime started bringing the blockaded coastal territory.

Also on Wednesday, head of the Orthopedic Department at al-Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital, which was raided by the Israeli forces on Wednesday, said Israeli bulldozers and tanks invaded the facility, and demolished parts of the premises.

Earlier, Ahmed al-Makhalati, head of the Burns Unit at al-Shifa, also announced that bulldozers had made their way into the hospital through its southern entrance, saying they had started excavating parts of the facility and destroying vehicles.

According to the Gaza-based Palestinian Administration's Information Office, the occupation forces opened fire at anyone, who could try to leave the hospital, saying the facility had turned into a "real graveyard."

Speaking to Qatar's Al Jazeera television network, Khaled Abu Samra, one of the hospital's doctors, said the facility's water reservoir had been depleted. The physician also refuted claims that the Israeli army had provided medical aid to the facility.

"Moving between the buildings of al-Shifa Complex is very dangerous and may lead to loss of life of whoever tries to do so," he said.

The Israeli regime has alleged that the hospital houses a "command center" belonging to Hamas, a charge strongly denied by the Palestinian resistance group.

 Hamas has called on the United Nations to form an investigative team in order to debunk Tel Aviv's allegations concerning the hospital.

November 14,2023

Mangaluru, Nov 14: P B Abdul Razzak, a social worker and philanthropist from coastal city of Mangaluru, passed away at Aster Hospital in Dubai last night after a brief of illness. He was 67.

He was the president of Mangaluru city unit of Jamiyyatul Falah. He had also served as the president of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Jamiyyatul Falah. 

He was the founder president of Nurul Huda Education Trust in Katipalla. He was also a trustee of Al Wafa and ACE Academy. 

He was the proprietor of city based clothing store called ‘Infashion’. A native of Katipalla, Abdul Razzak had relocated to Kulshekar area in Mangaluru. He had flown to Dubai around a month ago. 

It is learn that he was hospitalized due to cerebral haemorrhage. However he breathed his last late last night without responding to any treatment. 

Abdul Razzak is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter and a large number of relatives and friends.  The last rites will take place in Dubai, according to his family sources.

November 18,2023

