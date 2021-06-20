  1. Home
Yoga a ray of hope as the world fight covid: PM Modi’s Yoga Day message

Agencies
June 21, 2021

New Delhi, June 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said yoga remains a "ray of hope" as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that in these difficult times it has become a source of inner strength.

Addressing the 7th International Yoga Day programme, Modi also said that in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), India has taken another important step and now the world is going to get the power of M-Yoga application, which will have many videos of yoga training based on Common Yoga Protocol available in different languages of the world.

This will help us in making the 'One World, One Health' motto successful, he said.

"At a time when the whole world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope," Modi said.

The prime minister noted that there may not have been any major public events in countries around the world and in India for around a year and a half, but the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished.

For most of the countries of the world, Yoga Day is not their age-old cultural festival and in this difficult time, people could have forgotten about it and ignored it, but on the contrary, people's enthusiasm for yoga has increased, he said.

"When the unseen coronavirus knocked on the doors of the world, no country was prepared for it in terms of resources, capability and mental state. We all have seen that in such difficult times, yoga has become a great source of inner strength," he said.

Yoga shows us the way from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity, he asserted.

Modi noted that the medical science focuses as much on "healing" as on treatment, and said yoga plays a role in healing.

Many schools now begin their online classes with yogic exercises like pranayam, he said, adding that this prepares children physically to deal with Covid.

The prime minister expressed confidence that yoga will continue playing its preventive, as well as promotive role in healthcare of masses.

June 18,2021

KappanSiddeeq.jpg

The mother of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan’s mother passed away on Friday, June 18, according to local media reports. 

Kappan and three PFI men were booked on apparently false charges of breach of peace after being arrested in October 2020 while they were on their way to the Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village to meet the family of the Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and murdered. He has been in prison since then. 

Two days after the arrest, the UP Police had filed another case against them on various charges, including sedition and the stringent UAPA. The police later booked four more persons in the case.

In April this year, the police filed a charge sheet against all eight persons, including Kappan, in a local court in Mathura, charging them with sedition and conspiring to incite caste violence, among others.

In February, the Supreme Court had allowed Kappan to meet his ailing mother Khadeeja Kutty.

On Tuesday, a local court of Mathura had dropped proceedings against all four of them.

The sub divisional magistrate dropped the proceedings as limitation of the proceedings under section 116 (6) CrPC expired, Defence Counsel Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi said. 

“The accused denied the charges levelled against them. Recently, I moved an application in the court of sub-divisional magistrate, Maat, RD Ram requesting that the proceedings against the accused be dropped as the police, in the prescribed period of six months, could not produce evidence in support of their case. The court discharged the accused on technical grounds today,” the lawyer said. 

June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: A decision on further relaxing lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21 when the current curbs come to an end, will be taken on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

"The situation is improving. There is also a possibility of a third wave in the future, but despite that we will have to give some relaxations. We will discuss it at a meeting tomorrow evening, and take a decision," Yediyurappa told reporters on Friday. 

According to official sources, the government may announce relaxations in 11 districts where lockdown measures have continued, while further relaxations in terms of movement of people and opening of businesses may be announced in the remaining 19 districts from June 21.

The government had last week issued fresh guidelines extending the Covid-19-induced lockdown in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, where citizens were allowed to buy essentials between 6 am and 10 am.

Some relaxations were announced in the remaining 19 districts from June 14, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 am to 2 pm, and the movement of people till 7 pm.

It had also imposed a Covid-19 curfew (daily) from 7 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

The 11 districts where strict lockdown measures have continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days 'close-down' from April 27 but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the Covid-19 cases continued to spike. Citing lockdown yielding results and experts' advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister along with a few ministers today held discussions with officials on precautionary measures to be taken in case of the flood situation, due to monsoon rains in the state.

Yediyurappa said Maharashtra's irrigation minister will be visiting the state on Saturday and will hold discussions with him.

The release of excess water from dams in Maharashtra during heavy rains there usually causes a flood-like situation in the bordering districts of the state.

Yediyurappa said he will also hold a meeting via video conference on Saturday with Deputy Commissioners of 20 districts regarding monsoon preparedness and preventive measures to be taken in case of floods there.

Noting that the state is receiving good rains and farmers are involved in sowing activities, he said measures have been taken to ensure the availability of seeds and fertilisers without any shortage.

June 10,2021

Patna, June 10: Covid-19 death toll in Bihar was on Wednesday revised drastically upwards by the state health department which put the total number of fatalities caused by the pandemic at 9,429.

According to the department, which had till the previous day stated the number of deaths to be under 5,500, as many as 3,951 deaths have been added to the toll after verification.

However, it was not specified as to when these additional deaths took place though a breakup was provided for all 38 districts.

Going by the fresh figures, the number of lives lost in the second wave is close to 8,000 and a nearly six times increase in the death toll since April.

Patna district bore the brunt of the outbreak, accounting for a total of 2,303 deaths. Muzaffarpur was a distant second with 609 fatalities.

Patna also accounted for the highest number of 1,070 "additional deaths reported after verification", followed by Begusarai (316), Muzaffarpur (314), East Champaran (391), and Chief Minister Nitish Kumars native Nalanda (222).

Altogether 7,15,179 people have been infected in the state so far of whom more than five lakhs caught the contagion in the last couple of months.

The health department has also revised the number of recovered persons from 7,01,234 on the previous day to 6,98,397.

The recovery rate, which was 98.70 per cent on the previous day, has also come down to 97.65 per cent following the revision in statistics which could provide fresh ammunition to the opposition, which has been alleging that the government was fudging figures to hide its failure in handling the pandemic.

Nonetheless, the state seemed to be doing well after more than a month of lockdown as, according to the health department, only 20 deaths and 589 fresh cases were reported on the day.

At present, there are 7,353 active coronavirus cases in the state.

The situation could improve further with the recent wave on the wane and vaccination drive picking up. More than 1.21 lakh people got their jabs during the day taking the total number, so far, to 1.14 crore. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Thursday, 17 Jun 2021

COVID-19, DEATH IN INDIA
India is not equipped, organised and genuinely disciplined to account for the true number of dead. The leaders and the executives of India lack the courage, education and moral to stand up before the International Community of the Nation and tell the whole truth. The number of death reported by India is questionable because most leaders and executives are dishonest.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

