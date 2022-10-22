  1. Home
  2. Young doctor couple, married months ago, found dead; geyser issues suspected

October 22, 2022

In a shocking incident reported from Hyderabad capital Telangana, a young doctor couple died allegedly due to suspected electrocution at their apartment. The couple, who was in their 20s, married few months ago.

It is suspected that electric shock, triggered possibly by a faulty wire connection to a bathroom geyser, may have caused their death. The house is in Khaderbagh locality of Hyderabad.

"When we went into the house, we put off the power supply, suspecting something may have gone wrong and then entered through a window and found the couple dead,'' said the father of Umme Mohimeen Saima, 22.

Dr Syed Nisaruddin, 26, and his wife Saima had only returned on Wednesday night from Suryapet.

"This may have happened Thursday (October 20) morning. But till late evening, no one checked. Only at 11:30 pm, after we were informed, when we went in, we found them dead. It appears that the husband went to save the wife but both succumbed," investigating officer sub-inspector S Shruthi said.

Police say Saima was in the final year of medical college, while her husband Syed Nisaruddin was working at a Government Medical College in Suryapet.

On Thursday morning, Saima spoke to her father and promised to call back later. The call never came.

The father presumed that both must have gone to work. Later in the evening when calls went unanswered, the family broke into the apartment to check.

"It appears that (Syed) Nisaruddin went in to save his wife who appears to have suffered an electric shock. He got a shock himself," said the father.

The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.
 

October 20,2022

The Karnataka Police has issued orders to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act in order to ensure the compulsory use of seat belts, even by passengers seated on the rear seats of a vehicle.

In an order copy issued by R Hithendra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Road safety), all police commissionerates and SPs were asked to follow the order. The order cited a September 19 letter by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The death of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on September 4 had put the focus back on the importance of wearing seat belts. The letter by the Union ministry to all the states and union territories had come days after the fatal accident.

Mistry was seated in the rear seat with Jehangir Pandole, the director of KPMG Global Strategy Group. Neither Mistry nor Pandole were wearing seat belts and neither of them survived.

Karnataka on an average has recorded 31 deaths everyday due to road accidents in 2022 (till August end). According to the state police, about 7,634 people have died and thousands have been injured in road accidents in 2022 till August end. According to a police officer, maximum cases were recorded in Belagavi, Bengaluru city and Tumakuru districts.

What does the letter say?

In a letter written by S K Geeva, under secretary to the government of India, it is mentioned that Section 194B of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 mandates the use of safety belts.

As per the sub-section 1 of 194B, “whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a seat belt or carries passengers not wearing a safety belt shall be punishable with a fine of 1000 INR”. Rule -125(1) of CMVR, 1989 specifies that “all motor vehicles other than motorcycles and 3 Wheelers shall be equipped with a seat belt for the driver and the person occupying the front seat. 

Further Rule -125(1) (a) of CMVR indicates that M1 category motor vehicles used for the carriage of passengers, comprising G & IGP not more than eight seats in addition to the driver seat, shall be equipped with a seat belt for a person occupying the front facing rear seat. Therefore, all passengers of M1 category vehicles having front facing seats should wear seat belts. It is important to also mention that the seat covers on passenger seats should not obstruct the locking and unlocking of the seat belt.”

October 14,2022

Lucknow, Oct 14: A Varanasi district court Friday rejected a plea by four Hindutva women seeking carbon dating of a stone inside the Gyanvapi Mosque during the videography survey of the premises earlier this year, saying that it could 'damage' it. The Hindutva outfits are claiming it to be shivling.

The court, which had earlier reserved its ruling on the petition, said that it would be a violation of the Supreme Court's directive of preserving the alleged 'shivling', if it suffered damage owing to the use of ground penetrating radar during carbon dating.

The court, delivering its ruling before a packed courtroom, also said that it (possible damage to the Shivling) could also ''hurt religious sentiments'' of the people. Thereby, it deemed it improper to issue a directive to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for carbon dating.

One of the lawyers for the petitioners Madan Mohan Yadav said that they had the option of challenging the ruling in the higher court. ''We have the option of approaching the high court. We will put forth our contention before it,'' he added.

Another lawyer for the Hindu petitioners, Vishnu Jain, said that he would challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court but declined to elaborate.

Upon the women's petition seeking carbon dating of the 'Shivling' a few months ago, the court had sought clarifications on whether it could order for a scientific investigation and also if the 'Shivling' could be made part of the case. The court had also heard the Muslim parties, which had opposed the plea for carbon dating.

The Hindu lawyers had claimed that a 'Shivling' was found at a small pond after which the court had ordered the sealing of the place. Lawyers representing the Muslim parties, however, refuted the claim and said that what was being called a 'Shivling' was in fact a 'fountain'. 

The premises had been a bone of contention between the two communities for the past several decades but there was renewed clamor to ''take back'' the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises by the saffron outfits after the favourable decision of the apex court in the Ram Temple case.

Hindu petitioners contended that a part of the temple had been demolished by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century. The Muslim side contended that the mosque existed before the reign of Aurangzeb and also claimed that the same had also been mentioned in the land records.

October 10,2022

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died in Medanta hospital of Gurugram on Monday. He was 82.

Here is a timeline.

1939: Born in Saifai village of Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.

1967: Entered Uttar Pradesh assembly for the first time from Ram Manohar Lohia's Sanyukt Socialist Party.

1968: Joined Bharatiya Kranti Dal of Chaudhary Charan Singh. This party merged with Sanyukt Socialist party and Bharatiya Lok Dal was formed. After emergency (1975-1977) Bharatiya Lok Dal merged with Janata Dal.

1977: Becomes minister for the first time.

1982-1987: Becomes Member of Legislative Council and Leader of Opposition in the Council.

1996: Contests Lok Sabha polls for the first time from Mainpuri, UP, and becomes Defence minister.

1998: Becomes Lok Sabha member again from Sambhal, UP.

1999: Becomes an MP again from Sambhal. 1980: Becomes Lokdal state President.

1985-87: Becomes state president of Janata Dal.

1989-1991: Becomes Uttar Pradesh CM first time.

1992: Forms Samajwadi Party.

1993-95: Becomes UP CM second time.

2003: Became UP CM third time.

2003: Death of wife Malti Devi, marries Sadhna Gupta.

2004: Becomes MP from Mainpuri.

2007: Becomes Leader of Opposition in the UP state assembly.

2009: Becomes MP from Mainpuri.

2014: Becomes MP from Azamgarh and Mainpuri, resigns from Mainpuri.

2019: Becomes MP (seventh time) from Mainpuri.

2022: Dies at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

