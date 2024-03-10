  1. Home
  2. Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra among TMC candidates for 2024 LS polls. Here’s full list

Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra among TMC candidates for 2024 LS polls. Here’s full list

News Network
March 10, 2024

pathanmahua.jpg

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Sunday, March 10, declared its candidate list for the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year.

Banerjee's nephew and TMC general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, announced the names of 42 candidates for all the seats in Bengal.

Abhishek surprised many when he announced the name of former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur, which is the bastion of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Party leader Mahua Moitra also appears among the candidates from her usual seat of Krishnanagar.

Banerjee and her team of candidates arrived at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday afternoon as the TMC kicked off the campaign for the elections.

Banerjee also announced that the party is in talks with the Samajwadi Party for contesting in one Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Among some of the prominent names, Abhishek Banerjee will contest from Diamond Harbour, expelled Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar, Bengali film actor Dipak Adhikary from his usual constituency Ghatal, former cricketer and politician Kirti Azad from Bardhaman-Durgapur. Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha will contest from Asansol.

Before announcing the names, Abhishek slammed the Modi government at the Centre, claiming that "Modi ki guarantee" has "zero warranty". He also labelled BJP leaders as "outsiders and anti-Bengal", who only visit the state during elections.

Banerjee also asserted that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the saffron camp during the Lok Sabha elections for "withholding the state's funds".

Check out the full list of candidates here:

  • Coochbehar: Jagdish Chandra Basuniya
  • Alipurduar: Prakash Chik Baraik
  • Jalpaiguri: Nirmal Chandra Roy
  • Darjeeling: Gopal Lama
  • Raigunj: Krishna Kalyani
  • Balurghat: Biplab Mitra
  • Malda North: Prasun Banerjee
  • Malda South: Shahnawaz Ali Raihan
  • Jangipur: Khalilur Rehman
  • Baharampur: Yusuf Pathaan
  • Murshidabad: Abu Teher Khan
  • Krishnanagar: Mahua Moitra
  • Ranaghat: Mukutmani Adhikari
  • Bangaon: Biswajit Das
  • Barrackpore: Partha Bhowmik
  • Dum Dum: Sougata Roy
  • Barasat: Kakali Ghosh Dastidar
  • Basirhat: Haji Nurul Islam
  • Joynagar: Pratima Mondal
  • Mathurapur: Bapi Haldar
  • Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee
  • Jadavpur: Sayoni Ghosh
  • Kolkata South: Mala Roy
  • Kolkata North: Sudip Bandyopadhyay
  • Howrah: Prasun Bandyopadhyay
  • Uluberia: Sajdah Ahmed
  • Srirampore: Kalyan Banerjee
  • Hoogly: Rachana Banerjee
  • Arambagh: Mitali Bag
  • Tamluk: Debangshu Bhattacharya
  • Kanthi: Uttam Barik
  • Ghatal: Dipak Adhikary (Dev)
  • Jhargram: Kalipada Soren
  • Medinipur: June Malia
  • Purulia: Shantiram Mahato
  • Bankura: Arup Chakraborty
  • Bardhaman North: Dr. Sharmila Sarkar
  • Bardhaman-Durgapur: Kirti Azad
  • Asansol: Shatrughan Sinha
  • Bolpur: Asit Kumar Mal
  • Birbhum: Shatabdi Roy
  • Bishnupur: Sujata Khan

News Network
February 29,2024

himachal.jpg

Shimla, Feb 29: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday disqualified six Congress MLAs who defied the party whip to vote in favour of the government on the Finance Bill in the House.

The disqualified MLAs are Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhutoo, Ravi Thakur and Chetanya Sharma.

Addressing reporters here, Pathania, who had reserved his verdict on the disqualification of the MLAs on Wednesday, said the legislators attracted the anti-defection law by defying the Congress whip as they were elected on the party's tickets.

"These six MLAs are disqualified and cease to be members of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly with immediate effect," the Speaker said.

These MLAs had cross-voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday. Later, they abstained from voting on the budget in the assembly.

The House passed the Finance Bill by voice vote after Pathania suspended 15 BJP MLAs. The Speaker then adjourned the session sine die.

News Network
March 10,2024

lebanon.jpg

At least five people have been killed in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon, according to first responders and local media, amid exchanges of near-daily fire between the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement and Israel since the latter launched its assault on Gaza.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported that a family of four, including a father, his pregnant wife and their two sons, and another individual, were killed in the Israeli strike on a house in the al-Ain neighborhood of Khirbet Selm village in southern Lebanon early on Sunday.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, were quoted as saying that Israeli fighter jets launched two air-to-surface missiles at the residential building, reducing it to rubble.

Ambulance crew and relief teams recovered the bodies from under the debris and transported them to the Tibnin Governmental Hospital morgue.

The Israeli air raid also resulted in the injury of nine other people and caused serious damage to several surrounding houses.

Israel has been striking Lebanon since the beginning of the regime’s hostilities in the besieged Gaza Strip on October 7.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has prompted retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah in support of the Palestinians in the blockaded area. The Lebanese movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the regime continues its onslaught on Gaza.

Hezbollah fighters have recently targeted Israeli troops near the border with southern Lebanon and rained down rockets on Israeli military sites, including those in Ruwaisat al-Qarn, Zibdin, and Jabal Nader regions.

Also on Saturday, Israeli warplanes bombed a house in the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Zoun, destroying it. An Israeli drone fired a missile at an empty house in the border town of Blida as well.

In mid-February, an Israeli strike knocked down part of a building in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh, killing seven members of the same family, including a child. A boy initially reported missing was found alive under the rubble.

In a separate Israeli attack, a woman and her two children were killed in the village of as-Sawana in southern Lebanon.

The occupying regime has also killed close to 31,000 Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, most of them women and children.

News Network
March 1,2024

gazaaide.jpg

A far-right Israeli minister has hailed the regime's soldiers who killed more than 100 Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“We must give complete support to our heroic fighters operating in Gaza, who acted excellently against a Gazan mob that tried to harm them,” Itamar Ben-Gvir, the so-called “national security” minister, said in a statement on Thursday.

He also reiterated his demand to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, claiming that it “endangers” Israeli soldiers.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid near al-Nabulsi roundabout in Gaza City, killing at least 112 people and injuring hundreds of others.

The latest massacre of Palestinians by Israeli forces has been met with strong condemnation from different states and international organizations. 

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani slammed the "barbaric attack", noting that "The shame of supporting and remaining silent towards the mass killing and genocide of Palestinians by the criminal Zionist regime will be evident on the foreheads of the false champions of human rights in the United States and  Europe."

Israel waged its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed 30,035 Palestinians and injured 70,457 others.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

