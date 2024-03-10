Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra among TMC candidates for 2024 LS polls. Here’s full list

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Sunday, March 10, declared its candidate list for the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year.

Banerjee's nephew and TMC general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, announced the names of 42 candidates for all the seats in Bengal.

Abhishek surprised many when he announced the name of former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur, which is the bastion of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Party leader Mahua Moitra also appears among the candidates from her usual seat of Krishnanagar.

Banerjee and her team of candidates arrived at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday afternoon as the TMC kicked off the campaign for the elections.

Banerjee also announced that the party is in talks with the Samajwadi Party for contesting in one Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Among some of the prominent names, Abhishek Banerjee will contest from Diamond Harbour, expelled Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar, Bengali film actor Dipak Adhikary from his usual constituency Ghatal, former cricketer and politician Kirti Azad from Bardhaman-Durgapur. Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha will contest from Asansol.

Before announcing the names, Abhishek slammed the Modi government at the Centre, claiming that "Modi ki guarantee" has "zero warranty". He also labelled BJP leaders as "outsiders and anti-Bengal", who only visit the state during elections.

Banerjee also asserted that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the saffron camp during the Lok Sabha elections for "withholding the state's funds".

Check out the full list of candidates here: