  2. Yusuff Ali’s LuLu to invest Rs 10,000 crore in India over 3 years to complete ongoing projects

News Network
June 26, 2023

yusuffAli.jpg

Hyderabad, June 26: UAE-based Lulu Group will be investing Rs 10,000 crore in India on various ongoing projects over the next three years and the UAE-based conglomerate has invested over Rs 20,000 crore in the country, Lulu Chairman Yusuff Ali MA said here on Monday.

He also said his aim is to provide employment to 50,000 people in India and so far his various enterprises have given over 22,000 jobs.

Yusuff Ali also said the Lulu Group has committed about Rs 3,500 crore in investments in Telangana in the next five years in various projects including a Destination Shopping Malls (Rs 3,000 crore) here and also in other cities in the state.

"We have got an investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore in different areas including shopping malls, hotels, and food processing units (in India). We will increase this," he said.

"We have started the construction of a shopping mall in Ahmedabad. And also another one in Chennai we are coming up. A food processing plant is coming up in Noida and another one in Telangana. It is Rs 10,000 crore investments in the next three years," Yusuff Ali said when asked about the overall investments on the upcoming projects.

He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has liberalised NRI investment laws and according to that all investments by non-resident Indians are treated as domestic investments.

He said a five lakh sq ft Lulu Mall built with an investment of Rs 300 crore here will be inaugurated in August and an export-oriented modern integrated meat processing plant and state-of-the-art Destination Mall (2.2 million sq ft) will also come up.

News Network
June 18,2023

joshi.jpg

Sullia, Jun 18: A master of business administration student of a private college in Mangaluru died of illness at his home at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Friday night. 

The deceased has been identified as Sharath Joshi (21), was the son of Subramanya Joshi, an entrepreneur. He is survived by his parents and a sister.

Sharath Joshi had appeared for examination in Mangaluru on Friday morning and returned home in the evening. He fell ill and breathed his last same night, sources said.

News Network
June 15,2023

biparjoy.jpg

Around 160,000 people in India and Pakistan have been evacuated from the path of a fierce cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district by Thursday evening.

Forecasters have warned that Cyclone Biparjoy - which means "disaster" in Bengali- could destroy homes and crops.

As many as 74,435 citizens so far to safe places from eight districts of Gujarat. 4,604 in Junagadh, 34,300 in Kutch, 10,000 in Jamnagar, 3,469 in Porbandar, 5,035 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 1,605 in Gir Somnath, 9,243 in Morbi and 6,089 in Rajkot have been evacuated. 

According to officials, the cyclone has the potential to leave a trail of destruction due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. 

Giving updates on the rescue operation, relief commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said that all the targeted people, who were found to be living in the low-lying areas, have been shifted to shelter homes by evening.

He said that the cyclone is likely to make landfall by Thursday evening as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kmph as recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Pakistan, the storm is expected to strike the coast of Sindh province. Authorities have already evacuated 81,000 people from the south-eastern coast and set up 75 relief camps at schools.

Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said Karachi, the province's largest city with a population of more than 20 million, was not under immediate threat but emergency measures were being taken.

The "very severe cyclonic storm" was packing sustained winds with speeds up to 135 km (84 miles) per hour, and gusting up to 150 km (93 miles) per hour, meteorologists said. They have also warned high tides could inundate low-lying areas along the coasts.

News Network
June 12,2023

indigo.jpg

Mangaluru, June 12: The family of IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal was likely to sell between 5%-8% stake in the Indian airline's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, worth up to Rs 7,500 crore ($909.58 million), CNBC Awaaz said in a report, citing sources.

Rakesh Gangwal and his wife, Shobha Gangwal, hold 13.23% and 2.99% respectively in InterGlobe as of March 31, while their Chinkerpoo Family Trust holds a 13.5% stake, according to exchange data.

The Gangwal family will likely sell stake in block deals when the lock in for shares open on July 15, the report said.

Shobha Gangwal had cut her stake in the company by over 4% in February.

Interglobe Aviation and a representative for the Gangwal family did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company's board in Feb. 2022 and had said that he would cut his stake in the airline over five years.

Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, who co-founded IndiGo in 2006, fell out in early 2020 when the former sought to modify certain rules in the company's articles of association.

Shares of the company, which are up over 19% year to date, fell as much as 3.1% after the stake sale report.

