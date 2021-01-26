Ayodhya mosque project launched on R-Day with unfurling tricolour, planting saplings

Ayodhya, Jan 26: Unfurling of the tricolour and a tree plantation drive on India’s 72nd Republic Day marked the formal launch of the Ayodhya mosque project at Dhannipur village, 25km off Ramjanmabhoomi, exactly six months after Sunni Waqf Board constituted the mosque trust — Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation — following the 2019 apex court verdict that mandated construction of a temple at Ramjanmabhoomi and a mosque in the district in lieu of Babri Masjid.

The tricolour was hoisted by Trust chairman Zufar Ahmad Farooqui, and nine saplings were planted at the site by members of the mosque Trust amidst cheer and enthusiasm cutting across religious lines among villagers of Dhannipur, a nondescript hamlet which catapulted into fame after 5acre adjacent to a century-old Sufi shrine was allotted for the mosque.

And holding afloat Ayodhya’s secular and syncretic moorings, three members of the Hindu community, including a prominent RSS leader made generous donations for mosque construction on the occasion. While Prof RK Singh of Awadh University and his wife, Dr Sunita Sengar, donated Rs 22,000, RSS leader Dr Anil Singh, who’s also president of Ayodhya’s Muslim Rashtriya Manch, donated Rs 2,100. To recall, the first donation of Rs 21,000 for the mosque project came from a Hindu academic from Lucknow University, Rohit Srivastava, last year. Singh said, “Majority Hindus will support construction of this mosque in Ayodhya along with the temple at Ramjanmabhoomi and this is the best example of communal harmony.”

Besides mosque Trust members, chairman Zufar Farooqui, secretary Athar Hussain, Adnan Farrukh, Sheikh Sauduzzaman, Mohammad Rashid, Imran Ahmad, the Imam of Tile Wali Masjid, Lucknow, Maulana Wasifur Rehman, was also present at the foundation ceremony.

Trust secretary Athar Hussain, said, “The Trust chose January 26, 2021, for laying the foundation of the Ayodhya mosque as on this day India’s constitution came into effect more than seven decades ago. Our constitution is based on pluralism, which is also the leitmotif of our mosque project.”

The new mosque will be bigger than Babri masjid, but won’t be a lookalike of the structure which once stood in Ramjanmabhoomi premises. “The hospital will hold centrestage and will serve humanity in the true spirit of Islam as taught by the prophet 1400 years ago. The hospital won’t be a usual concrete structure, but will be in sync with the architecture of the mosque, replete with calligraphy and Islamic symbols,” Trust chairman Zufar Farooqui told.