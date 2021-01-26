  1. Home
Ayodhya mosque project launched on R-Day with unfurling tricolour, planting saplings

Agencies
January 26, 2021

Ayodhya, Jan 26: Unfurling of the tricolour and a tree plantation drive on India’s 72nd Republic Day marked the formal launch of the Ayodhya mosque project at Dhannipur village, 25km off Ramjanmabhoomi, exactly six months after Sunni Waqf Board constituted the mosque trust — Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation — following the 2019 apex court verdict that mandated construction of a temple at Ramjanmabhoomi and a mosque in the district in lieu of Babri Masjid.

The tricolour was hoisted by Trust chairman Zufar Ahmad Farooqui, and nine saplings were planted at the site by members of the mosque Trust amidst cheer and enthusiasm cutting across religious lines among villagers of Dhannipur, a nondescript hamlet which catapulted into fame after 5acre adjacent to a century-old Sufi shrine was allotted for the mosque.

And holding afloat Ayodhya’s secular and syncretic moorings, three members of the Hindu community, including a prominent RSS leader made generous donations for mosque construction on the occasion. While Prof RK Singh of Awadh University and his wife, Dr Sunita Sengar, donated Rs 22,000, RSS leader Dr Anil Singh, who’s also president of Ayodhya’s Muslim Rashtriya Manch, donated Rs 2,100. To recall, the first donation of Rs 21,000 for the mosque project came from a Hindu academic from Lucknow University, Rohit Srivastava, last year. Singh said, “Majority Hindus will support construction of this mosque in Ayodhya along with the temple at Ramjanmabhoomi and this is the best example of communal harmony.”

Besides mosque Trust members, chairman Zufar Farooqui, secretary Athar Hussain, Adnan Farrukh, Sheikh Sauduzzaman, Mohammad Rashid, Imran Ahmad, the Imam of Tile Wali Masjid, Lucknow, Maulana Wasifur Rehman, was also present at the foundation ceremony.

Trust secretary Athar Hussain, said, “The Trust chose January 26, 2021, for laying the foundation of the Ayodhya mosque as on this day India’s constitution came into effect more than seven decades ago. Our constitution is based on pluralism, which is also the leitmotif of our mosque project.”

The new mosque will be bigger than Babri masjid, but won’t be a lookalike of the structure which once stood in Ramjanmabhoomi premises. “The hospital will hold centrestage and will serve humanity in the true spirit of Islam as taught by the prophet 1400 years ago. The hospital won’t be a usual concrete structure, but will be in sync with the architecture of the mosque, replete with calligraphy and Islamic symbols,” Trust chairman Zufar Farooqui told.

Agencies
January 26,2021

New Delhi, Jan 26: India is considering easing foreign investment rules for sectors ranging from construction to animation to lure overseas capital needed to create jobs in an economy cratered by the pandemic, people with knowledge of the matter said.

A proposal to allow limited liability partnerships to invest in the construction of townships, roads, hotels and hospitals is under discussion, the people said, asking not to be identified citing rules. A plan to allow 100% foreign direct investment in animation, visual effects, gaming and comics sector may also find mention in the government’s budget to be presented Feb. 1, one of the people said.

Allowing LLPs will open a new investment avenue at a time when the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is struggling to revive the economy from its worst annual contraction on record and generate employment in a country still shedding jobs months after the pandemic-induced lockdown. The government estimates India will require investment worth $777 billion across infrastructure for development by 2022.

A finance ministry spokesman did not answer a call made to his cellphone outside of business hours Tuesday.

The construction sector received FDI inflows worth $25.7 billion between April 2000 and September 2020, government data show. The relaxation in rules is also likely to help the Modi government get closer to its target of creating affordable housing for all in urban areas by 2022 and building 100 smart cities.

Currently, foreign investors have to meet certain conditions for investing in the construction development sector such as a three year lock-in period before exiting. Allowing LLP firms will afford the sector ability to receive foreign investments more easily, the people said.

Agencies
January 14,2021

New Delhi, Jan 14: Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, the second straight day of increase in rates that took the prices to new highs.

Petrol now costs Rs 84.70 per litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at Rs 74.88, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

This is the second straight day of a price increase. Rates were hiked by 25 paise each on Wednesday after a five-day hiatus.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was increased to Rs 91.32 a litre from Rs 91.07 previously, while diesel rates went up from Rs 81.34 to Rs 81.60 per litre.

Petrol price is at a record high in Delhi and is just a shy away from the highest ever rate of Rs 91.34 in Mumbai.

Diesel price in Mumbai is at an all-time high.

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6, resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.

Rates were hiked on two consecutive days - totalling 49 paise for petrol and 51 paise for diesel - before they hit a pause button again.

The price increase cycle resumed on Wednesday, after international oil prices rose to their highest level since February 2020, before the coronavirus outbreak in China began spreading across the world, forcing lockdowns that shaved off demand.

Rates, however, eased a bit on Thursday with Brent down 11 cents to USD 55.95 per barrel while NYMEX light sweet crude was down 10 cents at USD 52.81.

The highest ever rate of diesel in Delhi was touched on October 4, 2018, when it touched Rs 75.45 a litre mark. On that day petrol was priced at Rs 84. In Mumbai, the highest level for petrol was also on the same day when it scaled to Rs 91.34.

The government had responded to the situation in October 2018, by cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre in a bid to ease inflationary pressure and boost consumer confidence. Alongside, state-owned fuel retailers cut prices by another Re 1 a litre, which they recouped later.

Though petrol and diesel rates are to be revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange, government-controlled fuel retailers have been moderating rates since the pandemic broke out.

This after they adjusted a Rs 13 per litre hike in excise duty on petrol and Rs 15 a litre on diesel, against a decrease in the retail selling price that was warranted by crude oil prices falling to an average of USD 19 per barrel in April.

Excise duty totals Rs 32.98 per litre in petrol and Rs 31.83 in diesel. VAT in Delhi totals to Rs 19.32 a litre on petrol and Rs 10.85 on diesel.

With international oil prices rebounding from the lows of April, retail rates in India too were revised. Since May 2020, petrol price has risen by Rs 15.04 per litre and diesel by Rs 12.59 a litre, price notifications of oil companies showed. 

Agencies
January 14,2021

00.jpg

Mumbai, Jan 14: Tech giant Google said it reviewed hundreds of personal loan apps in India and those who were found violating the user safety policies were immediately removed from its play store.

The company in a blog post published on January 14 said the move was based on flags submitted by users and government agencies

The post also stated that the company instructed the remaining apps, the ones which were not removed, to comply with existing norms. Failure to comply with existing laws and regulations would lead to the removal from the Play Store.

"The apps that were found to violate our user safety policies were immediately removed from the Store, and we have asked the developers of the remaining identified apps to demonstrate that they comply with applicable local laws and regulations. Apps that fail to do so will be removed without further notice," Google India said.

"In addition, we will continue to assist the law enforcement agencies in their investigation of this issue,' the company said.

In its blogpost, Google said all developers on its Play Store agree to the terms of the Google Play Developer Distribution Agreement, which stipulates that apps must adhere to applicable rules and laws, including generally accepted practices and guidelines.

Google said it wanted to clarify the actions it is taking on a personal loan app, adding that such platforms have received attention recently.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 13 announced an internal working group to study digital lending activities so that an appropriate regulatory framework can be formed.

"Recent spurt and popularity of online lending platforms/ mobile lending apps ('digital lending') has raised certain serious concerns which have wider systemic implications," the central bank said in the statement.

