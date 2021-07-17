  1. Home
  2. Dowry harassment: Kerala strengthens law, appoints district officers to end menace

Dowry harassment: Kerala strengthens law, appoints district officers to end menace

News Network
July 17, 2021

Thiruvananthapuram, July 17: In view of increasing complaints of dowry harassment in the state, the Kerala government has amended its Dowry Prohibition rules to appoint 'dowry prohibition officers' in all 14 districts as part of taking stringent measures against the menace.

State Health Minister Veena George said the post of dowry prohibition officers had already existed on a regional basis in three districts-Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode-and it has now been expanded to all districts.

The district women and child development officers would act as dowry prohibition officer in each district, she said here in a statement. As pert of the initiatives, the Director of Women and Child Development has been appointed as the Chief Dowry Prohibition officer.

"The appointment of the dowry prohibition officers is part of the government's efforts to crack down on dowry in view of increasing cases now-a-days," George said.

Noting that the first phase of the training of district officers has been completed, she said the government had already invited expression of interest from voluntary organisations for assisting women in complaints related to dowry.

Besides this, steps have been taken to set up district advisory boards and intensify awareness programmes, she explained.

Awareness classes for students on gender and rules for women are being conducted in association with colleges and National Service Schemes, the minister added.

The LDF government has come out with the series of measures to curb the decades-old practice of giving and accepting dowry as part of marriages in the wake of a series of dowry related deaths had rocked the state recently. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan recently observed a day-long fast urging people to root out the menace.

State police also kicked off a 'Say No to Dowry' campaign against dowry atrocities on women.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 16,2021

anna.jpg

Chennai, July 16: Former IPS Officer K Annamalai today assumed charge as the new President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

Mr Annamalai replaced L Murugan, who was elevated as the Union Minister of  State in the recent Cabinet expansion effected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from Mr Murugan, senior leaders, including L Ganesan were present when Mr Annamalai assumed office at the party headquarters 'Kamalalayam". A large number of BJP cadres thronged the party office on the occasion.

Earlier, Mr Murugan, on his first visit to the Chennai after becoming the Union Minister, was accorded a rousing reception at the airport.

Later, talking to reporters, Mr Annamalai said he would take the party to the next level. He also assured that he would continue to insist the Centre to allot additional doses of COVID vaccines to Tamil Nadu.

Noting that the Centre was following a uniform pattern for allocating the vaccine to the State, Mr Annamalai said the allocation was made in proportionate to the population.

He also spoke in favour of NEET exams and said it was a blessing in disguise for students coming from poor background.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 14,2021

New Delhi, July 14: As many as 38,792 more people tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,11,408 with 624 fresh fatalities.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases is now 3,09,46,074, while the active cases declined to 4,29,946.

Strongly disapproving of tourists flouting Covid-19 protocols at hill stations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic “will not come on its own” and steps need to be taken to prevent a surge in fresh infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,00,63,720. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 16,2021

New Delhi, July 16: India registered 38,949 new Covid-19 cases and 542 deaths over the last 24 hours on Friday with states like Maharashtra and Kerala alone accounting for half of the fresh infections in the country. 

The death toll in the country touched 4,12,531 while active cases remained above 4 lakh. 

The southern state of Kerala registered the most number of cases with as many as 13,773 people testing positive for the virus, followed by Maharashtra with over 8,000 cases.

More to follow...

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.