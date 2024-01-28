  1. Home
  2. 'Garbage goes into dustbin': Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya takes jibe at Nitish Kumar

'Garbage goes into dustbin': Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya takes jibe at Nitish Kumar

News Network
January 28, 2024

laluyadav.jpg

Patna: In an apparent dig at JD(U) President Nitish Kumar who resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday said the 'garbage has gone into the dustbin'.

Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, saying 'things were not working well' for him in the Mahagathbandhan he had joined less than 18 months ago and the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.

"Garbage goes back into the dustbin. Happy stinking garbage to the group," Acharya posted on 'X'.

Earlier on Thursday too she had posted controversial remarks and later deleted.

Later, the RJD had claimed that Acharya's social media posts were aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

"Comments made in another context are withdrawn when vested interests use these for political purposes," an RJD leader had told reporters when asked about the deleted posts on X, in which Acharya, who is based in Singapore, had mentioned no leader by name.

Screenshots of the deleted posts, in Hindi, had gone viral on social media. One of these spoke of 'those, who are ideologically adrift, claim to be the champions of socialism'.

This was construed as an indirect attack on the Bihar CM, the RJD's ally, who had decried 'dynasty politics' a day ago.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 28,2024

nitish.jpg

Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar on Sunday, January 28, resigned as Bihar Chief Minister after holding a party meet in Patna, paving the way for his return to the BJP-led NDA fold. 

Kumar resigned after chairing a meeting of JD(U) MLAs at his official residence. He also reportedly addressed the party workers at the meet.

Following the meeting, he visited the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

He is now likely to stake claim to form a new government with the BJP's support, according to reports.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 24,2024

rahulmamata.jpg

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has vowed to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls alone from West Bengal without any seat sharing agreement with Congress.

"I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone defeat BJP," she said as per ANI.

The TMC leader continued that she had had no discussions with I.N.D.I.A partner Congress. She added that though she is part of the alliance, nobody from the grand old party informed them of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passing through West Bengal.

The announcement comes a day after a closed door organisational meeting in Birbhum district, where the CM urged the party leaders to prepare for contesting the elections alone and not to think about seat sharing talks, according to PTI.

A senior TMC leader told PTI, "Our party supremo clearly said that we don't need to think about seat-sharing talks with the Congress. She said that the party had offered two seats to them. But the Congress at times is demanding 10-12 seats."

Recently there had been a rift among the I.N.D.I.A bloc allies over seat sharing at the state level.

The TMC supremo had criticised the Congress for delaying the discussion about seat sharing in West Bengal, citing an 'unjustified' demand for 10-12 Lok Sabha constituencies whereas, the TMC was willing to offer only two seats to the Congress.

West Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, targeting TMC and Banerjee, called the CM an 'opportunist' and that the Congress would not fight the elections at her mercy.

Chowdhury's criticism was dismissed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who said that Banerjee is 'very close' to him.

Gandhi, meanwhile, said, "The negotiations on seat-sharing are underway. I don't want to comment here. But Mamata Banerjee is very close to me and our party. Sometimes our leaders say something, their leaders say something, and it goes on. It's a natural thing. Such comments won't matter, and these are not going to disrupt things."

On January 22, when the entire nation was celebrating the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, Banerjee began an all-faith harmony rally in Kolkata on the same day.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 26,2024

narishakti.jpg

New Delhi: India ushered in its 75th Republic Day on Friday with a grand display of its women power and military might that included elite marching contingents, missiles, warplanes, surveillance gadgets and lethal weapon systems, with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent marched down the Kartavya Path, reflecting the country's growing 'Nari Shakti' (women power).

In another first, the parade was heralded by over 100 women artistes playing Indian musical instruments such as sankh, naadswaram and nagada instead of traditional military bands kickstarting the celebrations.

The parade commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she and Macron, flanked by the Indian president's bodyguards, arrived at the Kartavya Path in a 'traditional buggy'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats and senior officials were among the spectators at the biggest event on Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.

The first Army contingent leading the mechanised column was the 61 Cavalry which was raised in 1953. It was followed by 11 mechanised columns, 12 marching contingents and a fly-past by advanced light helicopters of the Army Aviation Corps.

Tank T-90 Bhishma, NAG missile systems, infantry combat vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, weapon locating radar system 'Swathi', drone jammer system, and medium-range surface-to-air missile were among the key displays by the mechanised columns.

The all-women tri-service contingent, led by Captain Sandhya of Army Military Police, with three supernumerary officers Captain Sharanya Rao, Sub Lieutenant Anshu Yadav and Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Rao drew huge applause.

Another all-women Armed Forces Medical Services contingent, headed by Major Srishti Khullar with Captain Amba Samant of the Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana of the Indian Navy and Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya of the Indian Air Force also marched down the ceremonial boulevard.

The Army's marching contingents included the Madras Regiment, the Grenadiers, the Rajputana Rifles, the Sikh Regiment and the Kumaon Regiment.

The Indian Navy's contingent consisted of 144 men and women Agniveers, led by Lt Prajwal M as contingent commander and Lt Mudita Goyal, Lt Sharvani Supreiya and Lt Devika H as platoon commanders.

It was followed by a naval tableau, depicting the themes 'Nari Shakti' and 'Sea Power Across the Oceans Through Indigenisation'.

The first part of the tableau showcased the women in the Indian Navy in all roles and ranks, while the second part depicted the very first indigenous Carrier Battle Group, comprising aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, her highly capable escort ships Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik and the Kalvari class submarine and Rukmani satellite among others.

The Indian Air Force contingent comprised 144 airmen and four officers, and it was led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur. Squadron Leaders Sumita Yadav and Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil were the supernumerary officers.

The IAF tableau was themed 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Aatmanirbhar'.

The tableau depicted LCA Tejas and Su-30 flying over the Indian Ocean Region and a C-295 transport aircraft being flown by women aircrew in the cockpit.

The GSAT-7A positioned on the tableau represented the IAF's incorporation of space technology in its operations.

The tableau showed that IAF has been at the forefront of rendering humanitarian aid, both within and across borders.

Another highlight of the parade was the veterans' tableau on the theme 'Rashtra Nirmaan: Pehle Bhi, Ab Bhi, Aage Bhi aur Hamesha'. It showcased the bravery and sacrifices of the ex-servicemen towards the nation.

In its tableau, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) displayed many home-grown critical systems and technologies developed by it.

The tableau was based on the theme of women power in protecting the nation by providing the defence shield in all the five domains of land, air, sea, cyber and space.

Outstanding scientist Sunita Devi Jena was the contingent commander, with P Laxmi Madhavi, J Sujana Choudhary and A Bhuvaneswari also present on the tableau.

The tableau displayed a man-portable anti-tank guided missile, anti-satellite missile, Agni-5, surface-to-surface ballistic missile, very short range air defence system, naval anti-ship missile'short range (NASM-SR) and anti-tank guided missile 'HELINA'.

Quick reaction surface-to-air missile (QRSAM), Astra, Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas', Uttam active electronically scanned array radar (AESAR), advanced electronic warfare system and Shakti Cyber Security systems were also on display.

The themes of the celebrations were -- 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (India--Mother of Democracy). A 95-member marching contingent and a 30-member band contingent from France also took part in the parade.

Two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French air force also featured in the celebrations.

The celebrations ended with a jaw-dropping flypast by 46 aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The IAF fleet included 29 fighter jets, seven transport aircraft, nine helicopters and one heritage plane. All these aircraft operated from six different bases.

Fifteen women pilots, including six from the fighter streams, operated the IAF platforms during the fly-past.

For the first time, indigenously-built Tejas aircraft flew in a formation of four aircraft.

There was a previous occasion of one Tejas jet being part of the Republic Day parade but this was the first time that the aircraft flew in a formation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.