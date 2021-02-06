  1. Home
Hollywood veteran Susan Sarandon supports farmers protest

Agencies
February 6, 2021

New Delhi, Jan 6: Veteran actor Susan Sarandon on Saturday extended her support to the ongoing farmers agitation and said she stands in solidarity with the protesters.

The "Thelma & Louise" star is the latest international celebrity to back the protest, after a tweet by pop star Rihanna triggered a wave of support for the protesting farmers by a number of global personalities, activists and politicians.

The 74-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a news report by The New York Times, headlined, "Why Are Farmers Protesting in India?"

"Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Read about who they are and why they're protesting below," Sarandon wrote.

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actor Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa have also supported the protesting farmers.

The government had criticised the tweets by Rihanna and other celebrities, saying facts must be ascertained before people rushing to comment on the issue, calling it "neither accurate nor responsible".

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting at three border points on the outskirts of Delhi demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws.

 

Agencies
February 1,2021

Budget 2021 Live Updates: Union Cabinet meets to approve Budget

New Delhi, Feb 1: The Union Cabinet has approved the budget 2021-22 which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today.

The meeting began at around 10:15 am ahead of the budget presentation.

Sitharaman and her team also met President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting her third budget on Monday. She was accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the Finance Ministry.

Dressed a crisp red-coloured saree with off-white detailing and gold border accompanied by Thakur and other officials from her ministry at North Block, the Finance Minister was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red-coloured cover with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it.

With the Union Budget 2021-22 set to be delivered in paperless form for the first time, Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet.

For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year due to COVID. It will be available for all as a soft copy, online.

The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday.

The Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11 per cent in the next financial year, according to the survey.

The contraction in FY21 is mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the visible damage caused by the subsequent countrywide lockdown to contain it.

The survey unveiled two days before the Union Budget is broadly in line with forecasts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which has said it expected the country's GDP to contract by 7.5 per cent in the year ending March 31.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently pegged the contraction in India's economy at 8 per cent in 2020-21. It expects a growth rate of 11.5 per cent in 2021-22 before a decline to 6.8 per cent in 2022-23 and that India will regain the tag of the fastest-growing large economy in the world in both years.

In the quarter ended June 2020, the GDP contracted by 23.9 per cent followed by a milder contraction of 7.5 per cent in the quarter ended September 2020.

Agencies
February 2,2021

New Delhi, Feb 2: Multiple factors may have contributed to India reporting higher Covid-19-related deaths per million population than other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the government said on Tuesday.

According to Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, the comparison of deaths per million might not be apt as there were factors such as varied geography, case definitions, surveillance, testing and reporting protocols.

To a question on whether it is a fact that Covid-19-related deaths per million population in India is much higher than that in other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, he said in the Rajya Sabha, "Yes. Comparison of deaths per million may not be apt as there are multiple factors that may contribute to this observation."

These factors are "varied geographies, island nation, case definitions, surveillance, testing and reporting protocols, attribution of death etc.", he said in a written reply.

Choubey said an analysis of countries that had reported higher number of cases, however, indicated that the deaths per million population in India was among the lowest.

India has recorded 112 deaths per million population, while the US has reported 1,347, the UK 1,533, Spain 1,247, Brazil 1,044 and Russia 495.

Agencies
January 31,2021

New Delhi, Jan 31: Congress in Delhi on Sunday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the president of the party with immediate effect.

"Rahul ji is the only one who can inspire Congress workers. All his predictions are coming true, from farmers issue to ills of GST. He has shown his leadership ability. So, we passed the resolution to make him Congress president again," said Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chaudhary.

Congress needs Gandhi to lead the party forcefully, to counter the communal, authoritarian and undemocratic forces, trying to take the country on the path of destruction, the resolution stated.

The grand old party had said earlier this month that Congress will have an elected president by June 2021. The Congress Working Committee had approved holding the internal election after the assembly polls.

The Central Election Authority had proposed the holding of polls for electing the party president and AICC session on May 29 and the working committee discussed the dates, but authorised Sonia Gandhi to schedule them after the assembly polls.

The CWC had in its earlier meeting decided to hold organisational elections, following a storm in the party in August last year over a letter to Sonia Gandhi by a group of 23 leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Mukul Wasnik raising these issues.

Sonia Gandhi had last month met some of these 'letter-writers' and discussed the issues raised by them.

There have been demands from a section of the Congress leaders for having a full-time and active party president and an organisational overhaul.

Sonia had taken over as the interim Congress president in August 2019 after Rahul Gandhi resigned in the wake of the party's Lok Sabha debacle in May 2019.

