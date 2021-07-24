  1. Home
  India's single-day covid cases rise by 39,742, deaths 535

News Network
July 25, 2021

New Delhi, July 25: India's tally of Covid-19 infections rose by 39,742 over 24 hours to reach 3,13,71,901, while 535 more people succumbed to the virus during the same period taking the death toll to 4,20,551, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 4,08,212.

A decline of 765 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload over the past one day.

News Network
July 16,2021

New Delhi, July 16: India registered 38,949 new Covid-19 cases and 542 deaths over the last 24 hours on Friday with states like Maharashtra and Kerala alone accounting for half of the fresh infections in the country. 

The death toll in the country touched 4,12,531 while active cases remained above 4 lakh. 

The southern state of Kerala registered the most number of cases with as many as 13,773 people testing positive for the virus, followed by Maharashtra with over 8,000 cases.

More to follow...

News Network
July 21,2021

New Delhi, July 21: The Covid-19 death toll in Maharashtra catapulted by a record 3,656 on Tuesday as the state revised the toll figures as part of the reconciliation process on the Covid portal. 

India's 3,998 daily deaths on Wednesday were largely attributed to this updard revision. The country also saw over 42,000 new Covid cases.

Maharashtra reported 147 single-day deaths on Tuesday and 3,509 old deaths were added to the day's toll, pushing the total number of deaths to 1,30,753. 

Similarly, during the day 6,910 fresh cases were reported and 2,479 cases were added, pushing the progressive total to 62,29,596. 

The total active cases in the state now stand at 94,593. 

According to the  Public Health Department, the reconciliation of the positive Covid cases and deaths has been completed up to July 10 and July 12, respectively. 

“Due to updation of previous cases and deaths by the concerned districts, the positive case tally of the state has increased by 2,479 while there is an increase of 3,509 deaths in the state's cumulative tally,” the Public Health Department said.

During updation of cases and deaths due to de-duplication and change as per residential address of cases, there is either addition or deletion of cases and deaths in some of the districts.

During the day, 7,510 patients were discharged taking the progressive total of recovered patients to 60,00,911. The recovery rate in the state is 96.33 per cent, while the case fatality rate in the state is 2.09 per cent.

Among the 4,58,46,165 laboratory samples collected so far, 62,29,596 have tested positive (13.59 per cent) for Covid-19 until date.

Currently, 5,60,354 people are in home quarantine and 3,977 people are in institutional quarantine.

News Network
July 23,2021

New Delhi, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah used the Pegasus spyware against India and its institutions, and "the only word for this is treason", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday.

Gandhi demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter. Addressing reporters at Vijay Chowk, he also demanded the resignation of the home minister.

He said all his phones have been tapped and his friends were informed by intelligence people that this is being done.

"Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The prime minister and the home minister have used this weapon against the Indian state and our institutions. They have used it politically, they have used it in Karnataka..," he told reporters.

"The only word for this is treason,” he said. The matter has to be investigated, the former Congress president said. “A judicial inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court should be conducted and the home minister must resign," he told reporters.

