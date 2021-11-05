  1. Home
  2. Muslim man threatened by Bajrang Dal for keeping Biryani shop open on Diwali

Muslim man threatened by Bajrang Dal for keeping Biryani shop open on Diwali

News Network
November 6, 2021

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR after a video emerged on social media in which a man is purportedly heard threatening a Muslim shopkeeper for opening his biryani shop in Sant Nagar area here on the occasion of Diwali, officials said on Saturday.

The police said they took suo motu cognisance of the video.

In the video, the accused introduces himself as Naresh Kumar Suryavanshi, a member of right-wing group Bajrang Dal. He is heard telling the workers of the shop that Sant Nagar is a Hindu area and threatening them against opening the shop on any festival, the police said.

The shop owner and his workers closed the shop soon after. The video was recorded around 9 pm on Thursday and later circulated on social media, they said.

After taking cognisance of the video and verifying the facts, a case was registered under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at Burari police station, a senior police officer said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the accused and nab him, the officer said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 28,2021

Mumbai, Oct 28: Kiran Gosavi, the elusive NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter, has been detained in Pune, city commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.

Gosavi, said to be a "private investigator" whose photos and videos with Aryan Khan went viral on social media after the NCB's raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, has been called an "independent witness" by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs case in which nearly 20 people, including Aryan Khan have been arrested so far.

"Prabhakar Sail is lying. All I want to request is his CDR report must be released. My CDR report or chats can be released, Prabhakar Sail and his brother's CDR reports, as well as chats, should be released, everything will be clear," Gosavi said before being detained, according to an ANI report.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 1,2021

India's daily Covid graph showed improvement today as the country logged 12,514 fresh cases, which is 2.4% lower than yesterday. During the same period, 251 related fatalities were recorded.

With 12,514 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India''s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,85,814, while the active cases declined to 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death count climbed to 4,58,437 with 251 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infection has been below 20,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 127 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.46 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the ministry said.

As Delhi schools reopen, Sisodia assures ''COVID-19 protocols being followed''

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal/Kanya Vidyalaya at West Vinod Nagar to assure that the COVID-19 protocols were being followed as the schools reopened for all students on Monday.

"Happy that schools have reopened today especially for nursery to 8th classes. We''re following all COVID protocols," Sisodia told ANI. Delhi schools reopened for all classes with 50 per cent capacity from Monday after the COVID-19 pandemic became less severe.

According to the Directorate of Education circular, heads of schools should ensure that students attend the school with parental consent only. It is to ensure that no more than 50 per cent of the students to be called to schools.

"I feel good coming here. Online education was also good. We are instructed to sanitize our hands regularly and maintain social distancing by the school authorities," Divya Sharma, a student said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 29,2021

New Delhi, Oct 29: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government over the Pegasus snooping matter citing the Israeli envoy's remarks that his country does not allow firms like NSO to sell products to non-governmental actors, and claimed that in India's case, the "buyer was certainly the government of India". 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set up a three-member independent expert panel to probe the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for targeted surveillance in India, observing the state cannot get a "free pass" every time the spectre of national security is raised and that its mere invocation cannot render the judiciary a "mute spectator" and be the bugbear it shies away from.

"After the SC's wise and bold order in the Pegasus controversy, the first skeleton has tumbled out. Yesterday, Israel's Ambassador publicly stated that Pegasus spyware was sold only to government. So, in India's case, the buyer was certainly the Government of India," Chidambaram tweeted.

Will the Minister for Telecommunications admit that the buyer of Pegasus was the government of India, he asked.

"If he remains silent, the blot on his report card will remain," Chidambaram said.

Israel's newly-appointed Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said on Thursday said Israel does not allow companies like NSO to sell their products to non-governmental actors.

"...Every export of NSO or such companies needs an export licence of the Israeli government. We grant this export licence only for exporting to governments," he had said.

"This is the only main requirement...Under the requirements, they cannot sell it to non-governmental actors. What's happening here in India is an internal thing for India and I would rather not go into your internal matters," Gilon said.

In a significant verdict over the issue of protecting citizens' right to privacy that was welcomed by legal experts, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asserted that in a democratic country governed by the rule of law, indiscriminate spying on individuals cannot be allowed except with sufficient statutory safeguards by following the procedure established by law under the Constitution.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.