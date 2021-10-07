  1. Home
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Indians entering UK from Oct 11

News Network
October 8, 2021

New Delhi, Oct 8: Indians who are fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other UK-approved vaccine will not be quarantined when they arrive in Britain from October 11, the High Commissioner to India said on Thursday, ending a row over what was perceived as unfair imposition of COVId-19 quarantine rules.

"No quarantine for India travellers to United Kingdom fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted on Thursday.

On October 1, in response to the UK quarantine rules for Indians and citizens of several nations, including those vaccinated with UK-approved Covishield, India had imposed mandatory 10-day quarantine for British citizens irrespective of vaccination status.

Described as discriminatory and even "colonialist", the UK government had faced intense backlash over its refusal to recognise visitors as vaccinated unless they received their shots in a handful of select countries.

"I'm also making changes so travellers visiting England have fewer entry requirements, by recognising those with fully-vax status from 37 new countries and territories including India, Turkey and Ghana, treating them the same as UK fully vax passengers," Britain's Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps tweeted.

"The decision was taken after close technical cooperation between our ministries taking public health factors into account," a British High Commission spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

The spokesperson said the UK keeps efficacy data and information on vaccine rollout internationally under review, and has kept visa rules under constant review throughout the pandemic to keep borders open whilst gradually and safely restarting travel.

If a person isn't fully vaccinated with one of the four UK-recognised vaccines -  Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen - or any formulation of these vaccines, including Covishield, the person must take a pre-departure test, and must take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8, and self-isolate for 10 days.

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla had called the UK rules "discriminatory" and warned that "reciprocal action" may be warranted.

News Network
October 1,2021

India has registered 26,727 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is 13.6 per cent higher than yesterday. With this, the country's case tally has touched 3,37,66,707.

The daily case count on Thursday was 23,529, which was 24.7 per cent higher than what was recorded on Wednesday.

As many as 277 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total death count to 4,48,339, according to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry.

- The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 15,914 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 3,063 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,612 cases, Mizoram with 1,170 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 1,010 cases.

-At least 85.19 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 59.54 per cent of the new cases.

-277 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total reported death count to 4,48,339.

-Maximum casualties were reported in Kerala (122), followed by Maharashtra with 56 daily deaths.

-India's recovery rate now stands at 97.86 per cent.

-A total of 28,246 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 3,30,43,144 across the country.

-India's active caseload stands at 2,75,224. In the last 24 hours, active cases declined by 1,796.

-India has administered a total of 64,40,451 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 89,02,08,007.

-A total of 15,20,899 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

News Network
October 5,2021

Lucknow, Oct 5: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday why the person behind the killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri has not been arrested yet while she has been under "detention for the past 28 hours" without any order or FIR.

She was detained in Sitapur on Monday on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died and several others were injured on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers' protest over the Centre's agri laws began last year.

Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter, which showed a group of protesting farmers being mowed down by an SUV.

"@narendramodi ji your government has detained me for the past 28 hours without any order or FIR. Why the person who ran over farmers has not been arrested yet?" she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress media and communication vice chairman Pankaj Srivastava said the party general secretary, who was detained at 4.30 am on Monday, has been in detention for the past 28 hours.

"She is not being allowed to meet her lawyers and the administration is not telling her reasons for her detention," he said.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, national secretary Dheeraj Gurjar, Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas, party MLC Deepak Singh are also under detention, Srivastava said.

He said there is anger among Congress workers due to the “illegal detention” of party leaders.

"The prime minister is coming for a celebration in Lucknow while the farmers of Lakhimpur are waiting for justice," he added.

Four of the dead were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The others were BJP workers and their driver, allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and then lynched by the protesters.

The UP Police has lodged a case against Union minister Ajay Mishra's son but no arrest has been made so far. 

News Network
October 6,2021

New Delhi, Oct 6: The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidised gas on Wednesday were hiked by ₹15 per cylinder -- the fourth straight increase in rates in less than two months.

The new rate of 5kg cylinder is now ₹502. The new rates are effective from today.

Subsidised as well as non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹899.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a report by ANI.

This is the fourth straight increase in prices in less than two months. Subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were hiked by ₹25 per cylinder on October 1.

The latest increase in subsidised LPG price now has taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to ₹205 per cylinder.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidised or below-market rates. Any quantity over this had to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.

Meanwhile, the Petrol price on Wednesday was increased by 26-30 paise per litre and diesel by 34-37 paise a litre across the country.

