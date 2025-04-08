  1. Home
Queens’ Top Junk Removal Services for Hoarders and Heavy Decluttering

Business Desk
April 8, 2025

Hoarding and excessive clutter can take over a home, making everyday tasks feel impossible. Whether it's years of accumulated belongings or large-scale clutter that has become overwhelming, professional junk removal services can help restore order. Junk removal Queens services specialize in heavy cleanouts, ensuring safe and efficient removal of unwanted items. Unlike standard decluttering, hoarding cleanouts require a sensitive approach. Many people struggle with parting ways with possessions, which is why hiring experienced professionals is the best option. Jiffy Junk is just a call away, offering full-service junk removal in Queens to help residents reclaim their living spaces. This guide will explore top-rated services, benefits, pricing, and how to choose the best option for hoarding and heavy clutter removal.

Hoarding and Heavy Clutter: Understanding the Challenge

What Defines Hoarding?
Hoarding is more than just a messy home—it’s a serious condition where people struggle to discard items, leading to an overwhelming accumulation of clutter. This can happen gradually or quickly, making a home unsafe over time. Many hoarders don’t recognize the problem, while others feel too emotionally attached to their belongings to let go. Junk removal Queens services offer a structured and professional approach to clearing out excessive clutter, ensuring items are removed in a respectful and systematic way.

The Emotional and Physical Impact of Clutter
Living in a cluttered home isn’t just inconvenient—it can be dangerous. Piles of junk create fire hazards, attract pests, and increase the risk of injuries. Dust, mold, and bacteria can accumulate, causing allergies, respiratory issues, and other health concerns. The more clutter there is, the harder it becomes to clean and maintain a safe living space.

Emotionally, hoarding can lead to feelings of shame, stress, and social isolation. Many hoarders avoid having guests over, which can lead to loneliness. Junk removal Queens services provide a way to clear out unwanted items efficiently, helping individuals regain control of their homes and mental well-being. Jiffy Junk is just a call away to assist with heavy cleanouts and hoarding situations.

Why DIY Decluttering Isn’t Always the Best Option
Trying to tackle extreme clutter alone can be overwhelming. Heavy lifting, large furniture removal, and the emotional attachment to items can make the process exhausting. Hoarded homes often contain hazardous materials, from rotting food to sharp objects, making self-cleaning unsafe.

Many people start decluttering with good intentions but get discouraged when they see the sheer amount of work required. Junk removal Queens companies have the right equipment, training, and manpower to handle even the most severe hoarding situations. Jiffy Junk is just a call away to handle all the heavy lifting, ensuring the process is smooth and stress-free.

Benefits of Hiring Professional Junk Removal Services in Queens

Efficient and Safe Decluttering
Professional junk removal teams work quickly, efficiently, and safely. They remove large volumes of clutter without damaging property, ensuring everything is cleared out responsibly. Many services also offer sorting assistance, helping separate valuable or sentimental items from the junk.

Heavy clutter often includes old furniture, broken appliances, and large boxes that are difficult to move. Junk removal Queens professionals use proper lifting techniques and equipment to remove even the heaviest objects without causing injuries. Jiffy Junk is just a call away to handle all aspects of hoarding cleanup, making the process hassle-free.

Compassionate and Discreet Services
Hoarding can feel embarrassing, but professional junk removal teams are trained to handle each job with respect and discretion. They understand the emotional weight behind each item and work with clients to make the process as smooth as possible.

Many hoarders fear judgment, which stops them from seeking help. However, junk removal Queens services prioritize a compassionate approach, ensuring every client feels supported. Jiffy Junk is just a call away for those who need a judgment-free, professional team to restore their living space.

Eco-Friendly Disposal Methods
Instead of dumping everything into landfills, many junk removal Queens companies recycle and donate as much as possible. Usable furniture, clothing, and household items often go to charities or second-hand stores, reducing waste and helping others in need.

Hazardous waste and electronic waste require special disposal methods. Professional junk removal services ensure these items are disposed of safely, preventing environmental harm. Jiffy Junk is just a call away to handle all types of junk responsibly.

Legal and Regulatory Compliance
Queens has strict waste disposal regulations, especially for bulk junk removal. Improperly disposing of large amounts of waste can result in fines or legal trouble. Hiring a professional service ensures compliance with local laws, saving time and hassle.

Many junk removal Queens companies have partnerships with recycling facilities and donation centers, ensuring that as much waste as possible is repurposed. Jiffy Junk is just a call away to help navigate waste disposal regulations and ensure everything is handled legally.

Final Thoughts
Living with excessive clutter can feel overwhelming, but help is available. Junk removal Queens services specialize in hoarding cleanup, ensuring a safe, stress-free process. Whether you need a full-home cleanout or just assistance with a few rooms, professional junk removal teams are equipped to handle the job efficiently.

Instead of struggling with DIY decluttering, let experts take care of the heavy lifting. Jiffy Junk is just a call away, providing reliable, discreet, and compassionate service for those in need. With eco-friendly disposal, donation options, and flexible scheduling, professional junk removal is the best way to reclaim your space and improve your quality of life.

If you or a loved one is struggling with hoarding, don’t wait—reach out to a trusted junk removal Queens service today.

News Network
April 1,2025

As the new financial year begins, several significant financial and tax-related changes take effect from April 1, 2025. Many of these updates were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2025 and have now been officially approved as part of the Finance Bill 2025.

Some of the key changes include income tax exemption on annual earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, deactivation of UPI for long-unused mobile numbers, and suspension of dividend payouts for individuals who haven’t linked their PAN with Aadhaar. Below is a comprehensive look at all the important updates.

1. Income Tax Exemption & New Tax Slabs
Under the revamped tax regime:
✅ Individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh per year will be completely exempt from income tax.
✅ For salaried employees, a standard deduction of Rs 75,000 raises the effective tax-free limit to Rs 12.75 lakh.
✅ To claim a rebate of up to Rs 60,000, taxpayers must file their returns on time.
✅ The new tax structure applies to income earned between April 1, 2025 – March 31, 2026, and will be reflected in ITR filings for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27).

2. Major Changes in TDS & TCS Rules
To provide tax relief and streamline transactions, several TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) and TCS (Tax Collected at Source) amendments have been introduced:
🔹 TDS on bank interest for senior citizens has doubled from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
🔹 TDS on dividend income has increased to Rs 10,000.
🔹 TCS on overseas remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) has been raised from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

3. UPI Deactivation for Inactive Mobile Numbers
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will start unlinking UPI IDs associated with inactive mobile numbers. If your number has been inactive for a long period:
🔸 Your bank may remove it from their records.
🔸 You could face disruptions in Google Pay, PhonePe, or any UPI-based transactions.
🔸 This change enhances security by preventing unauthorized access to old UPI-linked accounts.

4. New GST Rules
Several Goods and Services Tax (GST) updates take effect:
🔹 Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is now mandatory for logging into the GST portal, improving online security.
🔹 E-way bills can only be generated for documents issued within the last 180 days, ensuring better compliance.
🔹 Hotel room tariffs above Rs 7,500 per day are now classified as "Specified Premises," attracting an 18% GST on restaurant services.

5. Toll Tax Hike Across National Highways
From April 1, 2025, toll charges across various highways will increase:
🚗 Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-9: Toll for cars will rise by Rs 5 to Rs 170.
🚛 Trucks and buses will now pay Rs 580 on major highways.
🚗 Delhi-Jaipur Highway: The Kherki Daula toll plaza will maintain current rates for cars, but the monthly pass for larger vehicles will rise by Rs 20 to Rs 950.

6. End of Equalisation Levy on Digital Transactions
The Finance Act 2025 removes the Equalisation Levy, which previously imposed a 2% tax on e-commerce and 6% on online advertisements. This change aims to:
✅ Reduce tax burden on digital service providers.
✅ Attract foreign investments in India’s digital economy.

7. Positive Pay System for Cheque Payments
To prevent bank fraud, the Positive Pay System requires account holders to:
✅ Electronically submit cheque details for payments above Rs 50,000.
✅ Ensure the details match before the cheque is processed.

8. KYC Mandatory for Mutual Fund & Demat Accounts
🔹 KYC (Know Your Customer) verification is now compulsory for mutual fund and demat accounts.
🔹 Nominee details will also undergo re-verification to enhance security.

9. Major Credit Card Perk Reductions
Credit card users will see major perk reductions, particularly with SBI, IDFC First, and Axis Bank:
❌ SBI Cards will remove complimentary insurance coverage for accidents (Rs 50 lakh for air, Rs 10 lakh for rail).
❌ Reward points on SBI Cards will be slashed from 15% to just 5%.
❌ IDFC First Club Vistara cardholders will lose milestone benefits and Club Vistara Silver membership perks.
❌ Axis Bank is discontinuing Maharaja Club tier memberships and premium vouchers.

10. Minimum Balance Rules for Bank Accounts
📌 Major banks like SBI, PNB, and Canara Bank have updated their minimum balance requirements based on account location:
🏙 Urban branches will require higher minimum balances.
🏡 Rural and semi-urban accounts may have lower minimum balance thresholds.
🚨 Failing to maintain the required balance will result in penalty charges, varying by bank.

11. Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for Government Employees
The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), introduced in August 2024, takes effect:
✅ Central government employees under NPS can opt for UPS.
✅ Those with at least 25 years of service will receive 50% of their average basic salary as a monthly pension.

Final Thoughts

These changes, introduced as part of the Union Budget 2025, mark a significant shift in India's tax, banking, and digital transaction landscape. With higher tax exemptions, updated TDS & TCS rules, stricter banking security, and GST amendments, the new financial year aims to simplify compliance while improving financial security and economic efficiency.

Stay informed and ensure all necessary updates to your financial accounts to avoid disruptions.

Agencies
March 26,2025

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that he was not being given a chance to speak in the House which was being run in a "non-democratic style", and said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had made "unsubstantiated" remarks about him.

Gandhi's remarks came after Birla asked him to follow the rules of procedure that members are expected to observe to uphold the dignity of the House. It was not immediately clear what was the reason for the Speaker to make the observation.

The former Congress president said the Speaker made remarks about him and then adjourned the House without giving him an opportunity to speak.

"The Speaker just got up and left. He did not allow me to speak a word. He was speaking about me, and I don't know what he said about me, all unsubstantiated. I said, 'let me speak as you have spoken about me', but he did not say a word and just left. He adjourned the House when there was no need of it," the former Congress president said.

About 70 Congress Lok Sabha MPs, including deputy leader of Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, party general secretary KC Venugopal and party's whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, met the Lok Sabha speaker and raised the "denial" of opportunity to Gandhi to speak in the House.

Speaking with reporters in Parliament House complex, Gandhi said there is a convention that the Leader of Opposition is allowed to speak, but whenever he gets up to speak, he is not allowed to speak.

"So, in what manner is this House being run? We are not being allowed to speak. I have not done anything, I was sitting quietly, I did not speak anything. In the last 7-8 days, I have not been allowed to speak," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

In a democracy, the opposition has a place, and the government has its own place but here there is no place for the opposition, he alleged.

Gandhi said he wanted to speak on Maha Kumbh last week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a statement on it but he was not allowed to speak.

"I wanted to state that it is good that Kumbh happened, and I wanted to speak about unemployment, but I was not allowed to speak. I don't know what thinking or approach does the Speaker have but the truth is we are not being allowed to speak. It (the House) is being run in a non-democratic style," Gandhi claimed.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Speaker said members are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the high standards and dignity of the House.

"Several instances have come to my notice where the conduct of members does not conform to the high standards," the Speaker said.

"In this House, father and daughter, mother and daughter, husband and wife have been members. In this context, I expect the Leader of the Opposition to conduct himself in accordance with Rule 349 that deals with rules to be observed by members in the House," the Speaker said.

"Especially, it is expected of the Leader of the Opposition to conduct himself as per the rules," the Speaker said.

