Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal elected IUML Kerala state president

News Network
March 7, 2022

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has elected Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal as its State president. He was elected at a meeting of the party’s high power committee held here on Monday morning.

58-year-old Mr. Thangal has succeeded his elder brother Syed Hyderali Shihab, who passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He had officiated as State head of the IUML when Hyderali Shihab was under treatment for lymphatic cancer.

IUML national president K.M. Kader Mohideen announced the high power committee decision after the meeting here. He said the party followed the tradition of appointing the head of the Panakkad family as the party’s State president.

Several IUML senior leaders, including national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, and national working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, and almost all members of the Panakkad Shihab family attended the meeting.

Mr. Thangal was also elected the chairman of the IUML political advisory committee. He was Malappuram district president since 2009, the year in which his eldest brother Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal died. He was a member of party high power committee since it was formed in 2018. He had become chairman of the IUML disciplinary committee in 2016.

Born in 1964 as the fourth son of Syed P.M.S.A. Pookoya Thangal, he was actively involved in the socio-political bogey of the IUML. He was State president of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) and the Muslim Youth League (MYL) before heading the IUML in Malappuram.

He held such positions as general secretary of Jamia Nooriyya Arabic College, Pattikkad; president of the Bafaqi Yatheem Khana, Valavannur; vice president of the Maoonathul Islam Sabha, Ponnani; president of the Darussalamath Islamic Complex, Eramangalam; president of the Noorul Huda Islamic Complex, Kadanchery; State vice president of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS); executive committee member of the Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board; and chairman of the Islamic Centre, Kozhikode.

He is married to Syedath Sulfath and has three sons, Syed Azizali Shihab, Syed Shaheenali Shihab and Syed Yaminali Shihab.

News Network
February 23,2022

Mumbai, Feb 23: In a significant development, Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case. 

Malik (62), a veteran politician, is a close aide of NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar.

A key member of the strategy team of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Malik has been stonewalling the BJP attacks on the tri-party dispensation that has kept the saffron party out of power. 

There was no official confirmation from the ED.

The MVA allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have come to the defence of Malik.

“It is an absolute misuse of power…without any notice, he has been taken to the ED office. Some people are trying to trouble him. In what connection he has been taken, we are not aware,” said state NCP president and water resources minister Jayant Patil.

Reports, however, said that Malik is being probed in connection with a case of money laundering that has been registered against fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his Mumbai-based brother Iqbal Kaskar, who is under arrest. 

“The central agencies are being used by the BJP to target political opponents,” NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said. 

Senior leaders including Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and home minister Dilip Walse-Patil have not commented so far.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “Nawab Malik is a senior leader. He is a Cabinet minister. He has been taken to the ED office…Nawab Malik speaks truth and you all know that….it is a challenge offered to MVA. Let them probe, but after 2024 we will also probe.” 

Raut said that he had furnished information on various deals of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his family members, however, no action has been taken. “The ED has put that in washing machine,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said: “The central agencies - ED, IT, CBI are working at the behest of BJP. This is misuse of power. The agencies seem to be working for a political party.” 

Senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan said, "Malik has nothing to fear. Whatever the ED asks, he should reply….For everything you cannot blame the Narendra Modi government. ED, I-T, CBI are independent agencies.”

News Network
March 7,2022

The energy-sensitive rupee hit a lifetime low in early trading on Monday as a sharp surge in global crude oil prices to above $130 threatened to push up imported inflation and widen the country's trade and current account deficits.

The Indian rupee was trading nearly 1 per cent weaker at 76.92 per dollar after touching 76.96, its weakest level ever. On Friday, the rupee fell to close at 76.17 against the US dollar, its lowest closing level since December 15, 2021.

The rupee has declined against the US dollar as intensifying geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed investors to the greenback's safe-haven appeal.

The yen and the dollar were trading stronger as investors moved towards safe-haven assets. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.29 per cent to 98.93 in early Monday trade.

Forex traders said escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept crude oil prices elevated and heightened worries about domestic inflation and broader trade deficits.

Oil prices soared above $130, their highest since 2008 on Monday, after a US and European ban on Russian oil imports risk and delays in Iranian talks fuelled tight supply fears. 

What has not helped is sustained foreign fund outflows from Indian capital markets. That was reflected in weaker domestic bourses, with the Sensex crashing over 1,400 points and the Nifty below 15,850.

According to stock exchange data, foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹ 7,631.02 crore.

Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows and a lacklustre trend in domestic equities also weighed investor sentiment.

"India's traditionally non-interventionist central bank may allow further depreciation of Asia's worst-performing currency since the start of the Ukraine conflict in the hope that a weaker rupee will increase export competitiveness and assist close gaps presumably widening due to rising oil costs," said Kshitij Purohit, Lead for International and Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research.

"Unprecedented turmoil over the last few decades has shown that the odds are stacked against the local currency. The local currency was also pushed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic markets," he added. 

News Network
February 26,2022

India on Saturday abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine. Stressing on the importance of dialogues to settle differences and disputes, New Delhi voiced "regret" that the path of diplomacy was given up.

Here are 10 key points: 

–  The draft resolution demanded Russia to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all its troops. An earlier draft of the resolution had proposed moving the resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which provides the framework within which the Security Council may take enforcement action. However, this was dropped in the final version that was put to vote. The resolution sponsored by US and Albania and by about 50 countries was taken up as reports came in that Russian troops were advancing on Kyiv.

–  Eleven member countries voted in favor of the resolution. China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained. Russia, which has veto power as one of five permanent members of the council, voted against it.

–  The resolution failed to pass as Russia, a permanent member and President of UNSC for February, used its veto.

–  The matter now goes to the 193-member UN General Assembly, which the nonmembers of the Council who backed the failed resolution would be able to register their votes there. Diplomats said that the UN General Assembly would act next week on a resolution condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine. Countries do not have veto power at the General Assembly, but its resolutions are symbolic and not legally binding, as the Security Council’s are.

–  Thus far, India has refrained from condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine and in the UN, permanent representative Tirumati expressed ‘deep concern’ as Putin ordered the Ukrainian invasion. "India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," T S Tirumurti said on India's stand.

–  Abstentions by India and the United Arab Emirates, a US ally in the Middle East, came as a surprise. Both countries said they had not voted in favor of the resolution because it might have closed the door for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. India and Russia share strategic interests especially in the defence and security sectors. India reportedly abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution so it could retain the option of reaching out to all relevant sides to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy.

–  The abstention by China was not a surprise. China has taken a both-sides approach to the conflict, calling for defusing of tensions and respect for sovereignty but stopping short of condemning Russia.

–  Western nations said the resolution (and the abstentions especially from China) sought to show Moscow's isolation on the global stage for its invasion and actions against Ukraine.

–  During a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday "appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue."

–  Ahead of the UNSC vote, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that in a call to Jaishankar, he asked "India to use all influence in its relations with Russia to force it to cease military aggression against Ukraine. Urged India as a non-permanent UNSC member to support today's draft resolution on restoring peace in Ukraine."

