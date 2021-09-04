  1. Home
  Indian expatriate in UAE wins Rs 24 crore in latest Big Ticket draw

News Network
September 4, 2021

Dubai: Abu Mohammed, an Indian expatriate living in Ras Al Khaimah, has won Dh12 million (approximately Rs 24 crore) in the latest Big Ticket draw held in Abu Dhabi today. Mohammed had purchased the ticket with four of his colleagues and will be sharing his prize purse.

The winning ticket number was 027700, bought on August 30. The Big Ticket draw is held on the third of every month in Abu Dhabi.

When host Richard called him, the winner, Abu Mohammed, immediately recognised his voice. He was elated to hear about his win.

Abu Mohammed lives with his wife, mother and two daughters in Ras Al Khaimah. He works in a shipping company as an operations coordinator. He has been participating in the Big Ticket draw along with his colleagues for more than a year now.

Abu Mohammed was not watching the live show today, but one of his friends was watching it. The tearful friend, who too had a stake in the prize, was emotional when he informed Abu Mohammed about the win.

Abu Mohamned said he has not taken any decision on what the four friends will do with the prize money.

In the next Big Ticket draw, one lucky winner will walk away with Dh10 million. Other prizes include Dh1 million as the second prize. Six other cash prizes will also be given away. One lucky winner will also win a Range Rover car.

News Network
August 24,2021

Riyadh, Aug 24: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued directives to allow direct entry of fully vaccinated expatriates from countries facing travel ban, diplomatic sources said.

The diplomatic missions of the concerned countries have received the directive in this regard.

This will be applicable only to those foreigners who have left the Kingdom on exit and reentry visa after taking two doses of vaccine against coronavirus from Saudi Arabia.

Currently, the countries facing the travel ban are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

News Network
August 30,2021

Dubai, Aug 30: The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a federal law to establish a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI).

The institution aims to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms based on the provisions of the UAE Constitution, laws and legislation in force in the country, as well as relevant international conventions.

According to state news agency Wam, the NHRI will be established and headquartered in Abu Dhabi and may open additional branches and establish offices in other emirates.

It will participate in the development of a national action plan to promote and protect human rights in the country and propose a mechanism for its implementation.

It will also raise public awareness through seminars, conferences and panel discussions, and submit proposals, recommendations and advice to the relevant authorities on ways to promote, protect and pursue human rights.

The institution will also submit proposals on the extent to which national legislation and laws are compatible with international treaties and conventions on human rights to which the UAE is a party, and track human rights abuses and violations, verify their authenticity, and report them to the relevant authorities.

Participating in international and regional fora concerned with human rights is also a mandate for the institution.

Membership of the NHRI

The NHRI will have a board of trustees of at least 11 members, including the Chairperson, with at least half of the members working on a full-time basis.

The mechanism for selecting members of the NHRI will be decided by the UAE President. They will encompass advisory bodies, academics, civil society institutions and those with technical and professional expertise, while taking into account the appropriate representation of women.

The term of membership of the NHRI will be four years, renewable once, beginning from the date of the issuance of the resolution.

The Board will meet periodically at least once every three months. The Chairperson, at the request of the majority of the members, may invite the Board to an extraordinary meeting at any time.

Decisions shall be taken by a majority vote of the members present. In the case of a tie, the Chairman shall have the casting vote.

The establishment of this key mechanism stems from the UAE’s eagerness to develop its institutional structure of human rights in a way that will enhance the country’s position and highlight its role in advancing it.

In developing this law, the UAE sought advice from international organisations, most notably, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which provided legal and technical assistance to draft the NHRI law.

News Network
August 23,2021

After much effort by Riyadh based pro-bono lawyer and social worker, Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri along with senior resident and Dammam-based community worker, Yaseen Kalburgi, Dr. Ekhlaq, Polyclinic Jeddah, and active intervention of the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jeddah- especially of Mohammed Shahid Alam IFS, Consular General and his subordinates, one more distraught lady from Karnataka Mrs Jahidha Hussain Khan landed in Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on August 21. Then she reached her hometown Maddoor in Mandya district. 

She was there in Jeddah for about 7 months under the CGI shelter awaiting her departure after she left her Vakeel (visa office agent) & came to Jeddah seeking the help of the CGI. 

Mohammed Shahid Alam.jpg

Mohammed Shahid Alam IFS, Consular General

Background

Jahidha hails from economically poor family. She herself decided to work in Saudi Arabia for the better livelihood. One of her relatives facilitated visa for her from Mumbai agent. After obtaining the visa, she arrived in Saudi Arabia in 2020 to work as a housemaid on agreement visa for a Saudi family in Madinah. She was happy and comfortable in the Saudi house without any problem. 

However, after working for about 10 months, she expressed her inability to work with her Kafeel (Sponsor) due to her health condition. She was unable to work there. The sponsor, identified as Ahmed Al-Suhaimi and his family, persuaded her to revisit her ideas of going back to India. They promised that they would provide her with all medical facilities, but she didn't heed their requests.

Finally, her Kafeel considered her request and had given her a flight ticket, exit visa to return to India & also surrendered her to the local passport office (Jawazaath) to make sure that he was free from any further legal obligation & liability. 

Her Kafeel demanded the money from the local visa agent based in Madinah, who hired Jahidha from Mumbai agent to work for Mr. Al-Suhaimi. It's said that the Kafeel spent around 18000 Saudi Arabian Riyals to bring her to the KSA. 

In lieu of it, the Madinah agent planned to release her surrendered by the Kafeel from the Jawazaat showing the valid documents to the Jawazaath & caused her to work for him at his house. Although she refused to go with him initially, but she agreed to work for him upon the assurance of the Jawazaath personnel. 

Due to her ailment and his growing jobation at her, she couldn't continue at his house & finally, she got to the CGI Jeddah in Feb 2021 for seeking help. 

Involvement of social workers 

activists.jpg

Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri and Yaseen Kalburgi

Mrs. Jahidha was sheltered in an accommodation provided by the CGI Jeddah. It's almost more than 6 months since she was there in the accommodation in solitary when one Mrs. Sabiha came there. 

Sabiha from Tumakuru in Karnataka, who was harassed by her actual Kafeel in AlQurayath and was cheated by him sending her from Al-Qurayath to the King Abdulaziz International Airport as if she was provided with the flight ticket & exit visa, but actually not. Then she was advised to take the help of Jeddah CGI & was given with the same room upon advice of Adv. Padubidri.

Accordingly, both Sabiha and Jahidha were together in the same room for around one month. Then Mrs Jahidha's situation was known by Adv. Padubidri & others through Sabiha. It caused them to jump into action.

Initially, Adv.Padubidri and Yaseen Kalburgi directly contacted her Kafeel in Madinah requesting him to facilitate her to go on exit. 

The CGI also dived into active intervention including meeting the Kafeel & finally, with the good combined exerts, she got final exit as well as Tarheel (Deportation center) formalities. She touched down her home with a full relief of sighs.

Adv. Padubidri thanked CG Shahid IFS and other CGI officers for their active intervention. He also remembered the full efforts & supports of the CGI officers like VC, Mr Thakur, Faizal, Khayamuddeen. 

He also conveyed his gratitude to good Samaritans like Yaseen Kalburgi, Khobar, a social worker/senior resident, Mustaq Bengaluru, Jubail, a philanthropist, Basheer Sagar, one more philanthropist in Khobar, & Dr. Ekhlaq Mumbai in Jeddah & few others in Jeddah.

After reaching her hometown, Mrs. JAHIDHA sincerely thanked to all the concerned, especially Shahid IFS, Adv Padubidri & Yaseen Kalburgi for their efforts in getting her to her hometown.

