  2. Big relief for 8 Indian Navy veterans on death row in Qatar as court reduces punishment

News Network
December 28, 2023

New Delhi: A Qatar Court has commuted the death sentence given to eight former Indian Navy personnel in an alleged case of espionage, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced," the ministry said in a statement.

The eight former personnel of the Indian Navy, arrested in an alleged case of espionage, were given the death sentence by Qatar’s Court of First Instance in October.

The Indian nationals, all employees of Doha-based Dahra Global, were taken into custody in August 2022. The charges against them were not made public by Qatari authorities.

The eight expats were sentenced to death by a court in Qatar in October this year (2023) for allegedly spying for Israel. The Indian nationals were arrested by the Qatari intelligence agency in August 2022. 

India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the death sentence last month.

"Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities," the statement said.

Noting that a detailed judgement was awaited, the ministry said it was in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps.

"Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture," the MEA said.

News Network
December 20,2023

A Geneva-based rights group has found that 71 percent of people in the Gaza Strip suffer from extreme hunger due to Israel’s devastating war on the Palestinian territory and the regime's method of using starvation as a weapon.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor released the figure on Tuesday after it conducted an analytical study of a sample of 1,200 people in Gaza.

Some 98 percent of participants at the study said they eat insufficient amounts of food and 64 percent admitted to eating grass, fruits, immature food, and expired materials to satiate their hunger.

The study was published at a time, when Israel has come under fierce criticism for using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in violation of international law.

Reports say the occupying regime is deliberately blocking the delivery of water, food, and fuel to Gaza, impeding humanitarian assistance and destroying agricultural areas in the besieged territory. 

The Israeli blockade on top of the genocidal aggression has plunged Gaza into a humanitarian catastrophe, where lack of access to sanitation and safe water has increased the prevalence of waterborne diseases. 

The Euro-Med study also found that the rate of access to water in the Gaza Strip, including drinking, bathing, and cleaning water, is 1.5 litres per person per day. The amount is 15 liters less than the minimum amount of water required for survival.

Examining the effects of malnutrition and a lack of access to clean drinking water, the study found that 66 percent of Gaza residents have experienced diarrhea, skin rashes, or intestinal diseases in the past month.

Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas ressitance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 19,667 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 52,586 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble. 

News Network
December 14,2023

Mangaluru, Dec 14: A youth was brutally stabbed to death at Saraswati colony in the limits of Someshwar town municipal council in Dakshina Kannada last night.

The victim has been identified as Varun Gatty (28), a resident of Saraswati colony. The accused in the crime is believed to be a man named Sooraj, according to police sources.

The tragic event transpired when Varun confronted Sooraj, Raviraj and another, who were reportedly consuming alcohol near a private school late last night. 

It is learnt that, a heated argument escalated between two groups when Varun and his friend Akshay questioned the trio for throwing liquor bottles near the school. 

During the altercation, Sooraj allegedly stabbed Varun in the chest. Even though Varan was rushed to a private hospital by his brother Sharan and others, the doctors pronounced him brought dead. 

Initial investigation suggest that longstanding enmity might have fuelled the fatal confrontation. With municipal council elections scheduled for December 27, suspicions arise among locals that political tensions could be a contributing factor to the altercation, given the limited time left for nominations. 

Police have arrested Suraj and Raviraj in connection with the incident. 

News Network
December 23,2023

New Delhi, Dec 23: A Hindu temple in California was defaced with pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans. The photos of the defacement at Newark's Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha were shared on X (formerly) by the Hindu-American Foundation.

The images showed slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several walls of the temple. The organisation said that the hateful messages may have been written to traumatise people visiting the temple and also create a "fear of violence".

A case has been filed with the Newark Police Department and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

The government of India strongly condemned the incident and said that it has sought quick action.

"We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti. This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter," Indian Embassy said on X (formerly Twitter).

This is not the first time a Hindu temple has been targeted, as similar incidents have occurred in the past, both in the US and its neighboring Canada. India has earlier expressed concern over escalating activities by Khalistan supporters and clamped down on organisations and individuals trying to stoke separatist sentiment in different countries.

In August, a temple in Canada's Surrey was vandalised allegedly by Khalistani supporters. Pro-Khalistan posters were put up on the walls and the gate of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey - one of the oldest temples in British Columbia.

The posters called for Canada to investigate India's "role" in the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18.

Canada accused India of having a role in Nijjar's killing but hasn't yet provided India with evidence for the allegations. The US has also arrested an Indian for alleged involvement in a plot to murder Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

India has called the allegations false and baseless, claiming that they will investigate if the countries provide proof.

"If someone gives us any information, we will definitely look into it," Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently told the Financial Times.

"If a citizen of ours has done anything, good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law," PM Modi said. 

