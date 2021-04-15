Indian expat on visit visa in Dubai helps catch robber, recover booty

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
April 15, 2021

nri.jpg

Dubai, Apr 15: The presence of mind exhibited by an Indian expatriate in Dubai helped foil a day-light robbery attempt.

Jaffer Parapurath, 40, hailing from south Indian state of Kerala was at his uncle’s cafeteria in Deira’s Bani Yas, when he saw a man fleeing with a cover full of cash.

He was being chased by a group of people yelling ‘thief’.

As he saw the suspect run towards him, Jaffer extended his foot, making the former trip and fall face-first.

“The thief was being chased. I wanted to catch him, but realised he was running too fast. So, I just extended my foot and he tripped. My brother, Najeeb, also threw a chair in his path. The thief fell because of a combination of these two factors.”

A group of people then restrained the suspect and called the police. They handed the suspect over to the police after they arrived. The stolen amount was restored to the owner.

Jaffer said the incident happened around 2.30pm on April 12.

He is currently in the UAE on a visit visa. “I was in the UAE for nearly 20 years, but lost my job because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I have come back to try my luck and get a job as a driver,” Jaffer added.

News Network
April 12,2021

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has revealed the updated mechanism and regulations for the issuance of permit to perform Umrah as well as to perform prayer at Grand Mosque in Makkah and visit the Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the regulations, only vaccinated pilgrims and worshipers will be allowed to perform the rituals. Children will not be allowed to accompany the pilgrims and worshipers at the Two Holy Mosques. The Isha prayer permit will include performance of taraweeh (special prayers during Ramadan) prayers as well.

The ministry said that the permits will be issued for immunized persons as shown in the Tawakkalna application, and these include three categories: those immunized by taking two doses of the vaccine; those who have spent 14 days after getting their first dose of the vaccine; and those who have recovered from coronavirus.

The Ministry has set seven time periods for the performance of Umrah, and it will update the capacity around the clock according to the available and canceled reservations.

The ministry emphasized that unauthorized vehicles are not allowed to enter the Central Haram Area in Makkah. Vehicles will have to enter Makkah through various checkpoints only in the appropriate time as mentioned in the permit.

The ministry also highlighted the importance of pre-purchase of transport tickets electronically through the Eatmarna application in order to avoid the delay in transport centers.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the capacity of the Grand Mosque will be raised in order to accommodate 50,000 vaccinated Umrah pilgrims and 100,000 worshipers.

The pilgrims and worshipers will be allowed to enter the Grand Mosques strictly in compliance with the precautionary measures and preventive protocols to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Showing the permits and verifying their validity will be through the Tawakkalna application directly from the account of the permit holder in the application.

The ministry urged all the faithful to get permits issued only through the approved Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications and warned against relying on fake websites and campaigns.

Recently, the Ministry of Interior warned that hefty fines would be slapped on those who enter Makkah to perform Umrah or prayer at the Grand Mosque without a valid permit during the month of Ramadan.

“Anyone who is caught while entering Makkah to perform Umrah without a permit will face a fine of SR10,000 while anyone who enters Makkah to perform prayer at the Grand Mosque without a permit will have to pay a fine of SR1,000,” an official source at the ministry said.

According to the source, the new regulation will be in force until the end of the pandemic and till the return to normal public life. The ministry source called upon citizens and expatriates to abide by the directives to obtain a permit for the performance of Umrah and prayer at the Grand Mosque through the Eatmarna application.

“The security personnel will carry out their duties along all roads, security check posts, as well as at the sites and corridors leading to the central area around the Grand Mosque to prevent any attempt to violate the regulations issued in this regard,” the source added.

News Network
April 8,2021

Mysuru, Apr 8: As Covid-19 cases surge in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru urban, people coming to Mysuru from the state capital have been advised to get Covid negative report.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has suggested people travelling to Mysuru carry a test report. The DC said a large number of people travel between the two cities for business and other purposes.

The DC also made it mandatory for tourists to carry a negative report.

"In this regard, it is appropriate for those travelling to Mysuru district from Bengaluru to have a Covid-19 negative report (not older than 72 hours). It is hereby requested to cooperate to control the Covid-19 spread by following the advisory," it added.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Commissioner said that those going to tourist spots, convention and party halls, recreational clubs and cinema halls will have to carry Covid- 19 negative reports, from April 10 to 20 in the wake of Ugadi festivities and related holidays.

"Though we are not closing down any of the tourist places, as many tourists are coming in, wherever people gather, a negative report is to be carried," she said.

News Network
April 10,2021

mos.jpg

Madinah, Apr 10: Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that only Covid-vaccinated or immune worshippers were allowed to enter the Prophet’s Mosque in the holy city of Madinah.

According to Arab News, an official from the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the rule came in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to prevent the spread of Covid among worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan - 2021

Officials had earlier announced a slew of Covid safety protocols for the mosque. According to the Saudi Press Agency, the General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Abd Al Rahman Al Sudais, said on Saturday that the Prophet’s Mosque, or Masjid-un-Nabawi, in Madinah would hold a maximum of 60,000 worshippers at once.

As per Saudi authorities, the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque will be closed half an hour after the Taraweeh prayer and will be opened two hours before the dawn prayer.

The mosque will be open around the clock only during the last ten days of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Comments

