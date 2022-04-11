  1. Home
  2. Hajj 2022: One million pilgrims allowed; 85 percent from abroad

News Network
April 12, 2022

Riyadh, Apr 12: Foreign pilgrims will get a major chunk of 85 percent of the total number of one million pilgrims who will be allowed to perform Hajj this year. Domestic pilgrims constitute only 15 percent of the total pilgrims, Al-Arabiya channel reported quoting well-informed sources.

According to the sources, the number allocated for domestic pilgrims will not exceed 150,000, while the number of pilgrims from outside the Kingdom will reach 850,000.

The decision aimed at providing an opportunity for a maximum number of the faithful from all around the world to perform Hajj after taking into account the fact that foreign pilgrims were not allowed to perform Hajj during the last two years of 2020 and 2021 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only a limited number of domestic pilgrims was allowed to perform Hajj during the last two years.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced recently that a total number of one million domestic and foreign pilgrims would be allowed to perform Hajj this year. This will be in accordance with the quotas allocated to each country and after taking into account the recommendations of the health authorities.

The ministry has clarified that this year’s Hajj is open to those who are under the age of 65 years and have received COVID-19 vaccinations approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom are also required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result performed within 72 hours of the time of departure to the Kingdom.

The ministry has instructed that all pilgrims must follow the health instructions and comply with the necessary precautionary measures to preserve their health and safety while performing the Hajj rituals.

News Network
April 4,2022

The US dollar is dealing with some of the same challenges that the British pound faced in the early 1900s, before it went into decline, Goldman Sachs said in a research note released on Thursday. The Wall Street bank warns that the greenback could lose its global dominance.

According to the research seen by Business Insider, the move by Washington and its allies to freeze much of the Russian Central Bank’s foreign currency reserves has raised concerns that countries could start moving away from the dollar. Analysts explained the risk as due to worries about the power the dollar grants the US.

The challenges that Goldman Sachs named include the fact that the US has a relatively small share of global trade compared to the dominance of its currency in global payments. Another issue is that the country has a deteriorating “net foreign asset position,” with rising foreign debts. In addition, the nation faces geopolitical problems, such as the conflict in Ukraine.

The Goldman Sachs economists also said the nation’s large debts due to the fact that it is a big importer of goods could be a particular problem. The British pound, which was once the world’s reserve currency, was displaced by the US dollar in the middle of the 20th century. 

International investors were more reluctant to hold pounds after Britain amassed huge debts in World War II, the bank’s analysts noted. “If a reserve currency issuers’ debt is allowed to grow relative to GDP, eventually foreigners may grow reluctant to hold more of it,” they wrote.

News Network
April 7,2022

yusuffali.jpg

As many as eight Malayalis earned their spots on the Forbes' Billionaire List for 2022. LuLu group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali tops the list among Malayalis and is in the 490th position on the list. He has a net worth of $5.4 billion.

The other Malayalis on the list include Kris Gopalakrishnan ($4.1 billion), Byju Raveendran ($3.6 billion), Ravi Pillai ($2.6 billion), S D Shibulal ($2.2 billion), Sunny Varkey ($2.1 billion), Joy Alukkas ($1.9 billion), and Muthoot family’s George Alexander Muthoot, George Jacob Muthoot, George Thomas Muthoot, Sara George Muthoot ($4.1 billion).

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of $90.7 billion was yet again named the richest man in India. He is in the 10th position on the list.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani who is in the second position in India with a net worth of $90 billion comes in the eleventh position on the list. HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar comes third with a net worth of $28.7 billion. 

Cyrus Poonawalla, founder of Serum Institute of India (SII), with a net worth of $24.3 billion, and Radhakishan Damani, founder of D-Mart, with a net worth of $20 billion are the Indians who are on the list.

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk topped the list with a net worth of $219 billion. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos follows with a net worth of $171 billion.

News Network
April 10,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 10: Two young women drowned at NITK beach in Surathkal on the outskirts of the city today. 

The deceased have been identified as Trisha (17) and her sister Vaishnavi (18), both Mangaluru locals.

The incident took place when they had entered the water for bathing as a part of a ritual for which the duo, along with other family members, had visited the seashore.

A huge wave washed them away. Local swimmers and a home guard who was at the shore rushed to the rescue but they reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

