  2. 12-day war against Iran costs Israel an estimated $20 billion

12-day war against Iran costs Israel an estimated $20 billion

News Network
June 26, 2025

Israel has suffered an estimated $12 billion in direct losses from its 12-day war of aggression against Iran, with total losses potentially rising to $20 billion, according to Israeli media and economic reports.

The losses encompass military expenditures, missile strike damages, payouts to affected individuals and businesses, and infrastructure repairs.

Experts warn the final tally may reach $20 billion once indirect economic impacts and civilian compensation claims are fully calculated.

According to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the regime’s treasury has already sustained 22 billion shekels ($6.46 billion) in damages.

The Israeli military is now seeking an extra 40 billion shekels ($11.7 billion) to restock arms supplies, purchase additional interceptors and offensive weapons, and maintain reserve units, following pre-war requests of 10 billion and later 30 billion shekels.

Israel’s budget deficit is expected to rise to approximately 6 percent amid challenges to finance war expenses, building on deficits already accumulated during the Gaza war.

The move coincides with forecasts of at least a 0.2 percent economic slowdown, which would further reduce tax revenues.

Massive military spending

Israeli business daily Calcalist reported that the regime’s cabinet had spent roughly $5 billion, around $725 million per day, on offensive operations against Iran and defensive measures to intercept Tehran’s missile and drone barrages

Compensation alone is expected to cost at least five billion shekels ($1.5 billion).

TheMarker confirmed on Monday that physical damage from Iranian missile attacks has already surpassed 5 billion shekels ($1.5 billion).

Economic analysts had cautioned that prolonging the war could have pushed Israel's embattled economy to the brink of collapse.

According to property tax estimates, approximately 15,000 Israeli settlers were forced to evacuate their units due to damages caused by Iranian retaliatory operations, with many relocating to hotels across the occupied territories.

The cost of their hotel accommodation is currently estimated at around 100 million shekels ($29 million. The regime will have to pay rent for an unknown period of time to hundreds or thousands of families, some of them long-term, until the collapsed buildings are rebuilt - a process that could take years.”

So far, more than 41,000 claims have been submitted to the regime’s compensation fund, with many more expected, according to data published by the right-wing newspaper Israel Hayom.

Of these, approximately 33,000 claims were for damage to buildings, while over 8,000 related to damage to vehicles, property, and equipment. The majority of claims - around 26,000 - were submitted by residents of Tel Aviv.

Before October 7, 2023, around 6,000 settlers were receiving permanent compensation from the regime. That number rose sharply to 25,000 following the Hamas-led operation inside southern settlements.

According to TheMarker, this figure is expected to increase further in the aftermath of the war on Iran.

Calls for US support

According to a report, citing a finance ministry insider, Israel is considering asking Washington for additional financial backing, whether as aid or guaranteed loans, to mitigate war costs and fund pressing military priorities.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked aggression against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and assassinating senior military commanders and scientists along with ordinary civilians.

In response, Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones that struck multiple sensitive and strategic Israeli locations, as confirmed by Israeli media outlets.

The Israeli health ministry confirmed 29 fatalities and 3,238 injuries from the Iranian retaliatory attacks, though observers say the figure is likely to be much higher due to Israel's history of censoring casualty statistics.

The Marker characterized the missile strikes as creating “apocalyptic'” devastation, with preliminary damage assessments reaching at least 5 billion shekels ($1.4 billion).

Israel was forced to unilaterally accept a US-proposed ceasefire after incurring heavy losses and failing to destroy Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

After the ceasefire went into effect on Tuesday, Israel’s extremist finance minister Bezalel Smotrich was quoted as saying “There is no doubt that this morning leaves a bitter taste.”

News Network
June 20,2025

Tehran, June 20: In a fresh wave of Operation True Promise III, Iranian armed forces on Friday launched a barrage of missiles and drones at military targets in the south and north of occupied territories.

The spokesperson for the operation, in a statement, said the 17th phase saw the Iranian armed forces fire missiles and drones at Israeli military sites and industries command and control centers as well as the spying hubs.

The statement further noted that long-range and super-heavy missiles as well as combat and suicide drones were used in this phase of the retaliatory operation.

The spokesperson said the world must "await for our surprises," adding that the sacred defense with the support of the Iranian people will end with victory.

Despite the sweeping censorship on publication of images related to Iran's retaliatory operations, some videos were shared online showing plumes of smoke billowing up in the air at the Haifa port after one of the missiles made a direct impact there.

The port city is wearing a deserted look amid the downpour of Iranian missiles, which have been evading multiple layers of Israeli defense systems to hit the intended targets.
The barrage of Iranian long-range missiles, some of them being used for the first time, also hit military targets in other parts of the occupied territories on Friday.

On Friday, in the skies of the northern occupied Palestine, a Shahid-136 drone was also spotted making a flight quietly without being intercepted.

The headquarters of the Zionist propaganda outlet, Channel 14, was also successfully targeted on Friday after the prior evacuation warning issued by the IRGC.

In the fifteen phases of the operation so far, Iranian armed forces – led by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) – have successfully targeted and decimated sensitive and strategic Israeli military and intelligence facilities in the occupied Palestinian territories. 

Military experts say the missile and drone strikes have further exposed the ineffectiveness of the Israeli regime’s air defense systems, forcing illegal settlers and regime officials to flee their homes and seek shelter underground.

On Friday, Iran's foreign minister will be holding talks with his European counterparts in Geneva to discuss the Israeli regime's aggression against the Islamic Republic.

He has ruled out diplomatic talks as long as the US-backed aggression continues.

News Network
June 16,2025

New Delhi, June 16: The Narendra Modi-led government has officially notified plans to conduct India's 16th national census in 2027 — the first in 16 years since the last full enumeration was carried out in 2011. This upcoming census will, for the first time, include caste-based data collection across the country.

According to the notification issued on Monday, the census will be conducted with two different reference dates:

•    October 1, 2026 for snow-bound and non-synchronous areas such as Ladakh, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

•    March 1, 2027 for the rest of the country.

The government plans to deploy around 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors, supported by 1.3 lakh census functionaries, all equipped with digital devices to streamline the massive data collection exercise.

A significant update for the 2027 exercise is the inclusion of caste enumeration, a move that has long been debated in policy circles and public discourse. Additionally, the census will provide an option for self-enumeration, allowing citizens to submit their data digitally.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for the exercise on Sunday in a high-level meeting attended by Union Home Secretary, Registrar General and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, and other senior officials.

Two-Phase Operation

The census will be conducted in two distinct phases:

1.    House Listing Operation (HLO): This phase will record housing conditions, household assets, and amenities.

2.    Population Enumeration (PE): This phase will capture detailed information on demographic, socio-economic, and cultural aspects of each individual in every household.

This will be India’s 16th decennial census since the first one in 1872, and the eighth since Independence in 1947.

The government has also assured that robust data security protocols will be implemented to safeguard information during collection, transmission, and storage, addressing concerns around privacy and digital vulnerabilities.

