  125,000 settlers fled Israel between 2022 and 2024 amidst Gaza genocide

125,000 settlers fled Israel between 2022 and 2024 amidst Gaza genocide

October 24, 2025

A report says that more than 125,000 Israeli settlers moved abroad between early 2022 and mid-2024, marking the largest-ever loss of human capital in such a short period.

According to a report presented on Monday to the Immigration and Absorption Committee of the Israeli parliament (the Knesset), Israel’s net migration balance of settlers — the number of settlers leaving without intending to come back, minus the number of long-term returnees — decreased by 125,200 people between early 2022 and August 2024.

The report noted that the rise in the number of those leaving permanently during the years may have been influenced by Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The trend is believed to have persisted into 2025, as the war on Gaza continued.

“This is not a wave of emigration, it’s a tsunami of Israelis choosing to leave the country,” said committee chairman MK Gilad Kariv.

According to the report compiled by the Knesset Research and Information Center, some 59,400 Israelis left in 2022, and an all-time high 82,800 departed in 2023. In the first eight months of 2024, approximately 50,000 people left, the report said.

That’s while the average number of long-term emigrants between 2009 and 2021 was nearly 40,500 per year.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, killing nearly 70,000 Palestinians before the war came to an end earlier this month with a fragile ceasefire agreement.

October 19,2025

Mangaluru: In a major breakthrough, the Mulki Police have arrested a couple accused of cheating multiple residents of Kinnigoli and surrounding areas by luring them into fraudulent investment schemes. The total value of the alleged scam amounts to nearly ₹1.5 crore in cash and gold.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: Richard D’Souza (52), son of Patrick D’Souza and Rashmi Rita Pinto (47). Both are residents of Kavattaru village, near Kinnigoli on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The Modus Operandi

According to police investigations, the duo promised high returns on investments and convinced several people to deposit large sums of money and gold. Victims were assured that their investments would yield quick and significant profits. However, once the funds were collected, the couple failed to return the money or deliver any returns as promised.

Two criminal cases were earlier registered against the couple at the Mulki Police Station under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Evasion and Arrest

To evade arrest, the couple reportedly absconded to Mumbai, where they had been hiding for over a year. Acting on credible information, the Mulki Police launched a targeted operation, successfully tracing and apprehending the accused.

Following their arrest, both were produced before the jurisdictional court. The court has remanded Richard D’Souza to judicial custody, while further investigation into the financial trail is ongoing.

Police Advisory

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid falling prey to schemes promising unusually high or quick returns. Citizens are encouraged to verify the legitimacy of any investment plan and seek guidance from certified financial institutions before parting with their savings or valuables.

The Mulki Police have also requested anyone who may have been duped by the accused to come forward and file a complaint.

October 17,2025

Nagma Mohamed Mallick, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Japan. Mallick is presently posted as Ambassador to the Republic of Poland.

“She is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the government said, announcing the new assignment on 16 October.

Mallick joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1991. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and a Master’s degree in Sociology. She speaks English, French, Hindi, Urdu and Malayalam, according to her profile on official websites.

India's first woman Deputy Chief of Protocol

Mallick began her diplomatic career in Paris, where she served in the Indian Embassy and in the Indian Mission to UNESCO. 

She has also served in New Delhi in various capacities in the Government of India, beginning as Desk Officer in the West Europe Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and then on the personal staff of Prime Minister IK Gujral in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Mallick has also served as the first woman Deputy Chief of Protocol (Ceremonial) after her tenure at the PMO between 1997 and 1998. She served thereafter in India’s diplomatic Missions in Nepal and Sri Lanka as First Secretary and Counsellor, respectively.

Back in Delhi, she was Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs. She was then the Director in the Eurasia Division, where she oversaw India’s bilateral relations with Russia and the CIS countries. From July 2010 to September 2012, she served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy in Thailand.

She was the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia from October 2012 to November 2015. From December 2015 to December 2018, she was High Commissioner of India to Brunei Darussalam.

Educational Qualification

Mallick was born in New Delhi to Keralite parents from Kasaragod and studied at St Stephen's College and Delhi School of Economics before cracking the civil services.

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

She was head of the Policy Planning Division of the Ministry from February 2019 till January 2020 and then Additional Secretary (Africa) till August 2021, as Head of Division for relations with Eastern and Southern African nations, with supervisory duties over ties with all of Africa.

She has been the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Poland since September 2021.

October 24,2025

