  2. 14-yr-old Palestinian boy shot in the head by Israeli forces; 5th brutal murder in 2 days

14-yr-old Palestinian boy shot in the head by Israeli forces; 5th brutal murder in 2 days

July 27, 2023

Ramallah, July 27: A Palestinian teenager has succumbed to his injuries after being targeted by Israeli forces in the head during a raid by the troops against the northwestern part of the occupied West Bank.

In a statement released in early Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry identified the victim as Fares Sharhabeel Abu Samra.

The 14-year-old, the statement added, received his injuries earlier after the forces attacked the al-Naqqar neighborhood in the western part of the city of Qalqilia, sparking protests among the local Palestinian youths.

The troops responded to the protests with live ammunition, rubber-coated steel bullets, and teargas canisters as well as "concussion grenades."

The teenager was rushed to the Qalqilia Governmental Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Abu Samra was the fifth Palestinian to be killed by the Israeli military within no longer than two days across the West Bank.

Israeli forces had killed a young Palestinian man in the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday.

The official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that the shooting that led to the man's demise, took place during a confrontation between local Palestinians and Israeli troops after the latter broke into the al-Ain refugee camp, west of Nablus, and surrounded a house there.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that the victim, identified as 23-year-old Mohammed Abd al-Hakim Nada, was taken to hospital in a very critical condition, but was pronounced dead shortly after being transported there.

A day earlier, Israeli troops had gunned down three Palestinians in the same city.

The Israeli military said its forces had "engaged and neutralized" three alleged Palestinian gunmen, claiming that three assault rifles, a handgun, and other equipment had also been confiscated from their vehicle.

Israeli forces regularly launch deadly raids across the 1967-present occupied territory, particularly against Nablus and the nearby city of Jenin.

The regime has killed over 200 Palestinians so far this year, including 37 children and 11 women.

July 13,2023

New Delhi, July 13: The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".

With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and the city police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

Lt Governor V K Saxena has also called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal requested that the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released slowly and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

"The news of flooding in the capital of the country will not send a good message to the world. Together we will have to save the people of Delhi from this situation," he said.

There are two major barrages on the Yamuna -- Dakpathar in Dehradun and Hathnikund in Yamunanagar, upstream of Delhi. There are no dams on the river and, therefore, most of the monsoon flow remains unutilised, resulting in floods during the season.

Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna's water level over the past three days.

It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The river exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic. The water level breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres by 1 pm on Wednesday and the 208-metre mark by 10 pm.

Major floods in Delhi occurred in 1924, 1977, 1978, 1988, 1995, 1998, 2010 and 2013. An analysis of flood data from 1963 to 2010 indicate an increasing trend for floods occurring in September, and a decreasing trend in July, according to research.

According to the CWC, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage remained above 1.5 cusecs at night.

Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the discharge. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday, raising concern about a further rise in the water level in the rivers.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana recorded "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall over three days from Saturday. This resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services.

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. The city received an additional 107 mm rainfall in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation. The heavy rain transformed roads into gushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths and marketplaces into submerged realms.

The Yamuna river system's catchment covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi, inhabited by around 41,000 people, are considered prone to flooding. Encroachments on the river's floodplain have occurred over the years, despite the land belonging to the Delhi Development Authority, the revenue department and private individuals.

The city's northeast, east, central, and southeast districts are most affected by floods in the city. A study on 'Urban Flooding and its Management' by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department identifies east Delhi under the floodplain region and highly vulnerable to floods.

The Yamuna breached the danger mark twice in September last year, with the water level reaching 206.38 metres.

In 2019, the river witnessed a peak flow rate of 8.28 lakh cusecs on August 18-19 and the water level rose to 206.6 metres. In 2013, it reached a level of 207.32 metres.

July 25,2023

Bengaluru, July 25: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar on Tuesday ruled out any disgruntlement within the ruling Congress, amid reports that as many 30 legislators have expressed concern over non-implementation of development works in their constituencies, and said there are no such complaints.

Both of them said, the legislature party meeting has been called, most probably on Thursday, as part of a routine exercise to discuss various programmes and policies of the government, and to ensure coordination between government and party MLAs. 

"Who told you?" Siddaramaiah retorted, in response to a question that about 30 MLAs had written to him complaining about the functioning of Ministers and developmental work not taking place. Noting that he had called the legislature party meeting last week, but as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was about to chair a meeting it was postponed, the CM said he has called it again on Thursday.

"We will discuss it there. It has been just two months since the formation of the government. The Legislature party meeting had to be called, so I called. There are no complaints (against Ministers). They (MLAs) had asked for a legislature party meeting to be called, so have called," he added. The Chief Minister, however, did not want to comment about Shivakumar's claims that a plot was being hatched in Singapore to topple the Congress government in Karnataka. "About Singapore, you ask him. I don't know about it, ask D K Shivakumar." The Deputy Chief Minister's claims on Monday had created a flutter in political circles.

According to reports, Congress MLAs are said to have complained to the Chief Minister and party leadership that they had not been able to get their work done in their constituencies, and also transfers as requested, and have expressed unhappiness regarding Ministers, alleging non-cooperation. The recent statement by senior party leader and MLC B K Hariprasad, that he knows “how to make and bring down a chief minister”, has added fuel to the speculation and is indicative that all is not well within the ruling party. On his part, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President termed reports that 30-odd MLAs have written a letter complaining about the functioning of the Ministers as "false" and mere speculations. "It is all false, no one has written such a letter.

The Chief Minister and I have requested all Ministers to work taking into confidence all the legislators and lost candidates of all constituencies. All are doing their job. These are nothing but mere speculations," he told reporters here.

The Deputy CM said, "there are certain programmes, which had to be discussed, there was an Assembly session. Our five guarantee schemes, whether they are reaching people or not, are there any corruption, regarding all this we had to discuss, give guidance and information to our legislators." He said, during the Assembly session, which concluded last Friday, there was no time to call a legislature party meeting and discuss all this.

Observing that there are certain financial constraints as the government has to implement five guarantee schemes, Shivakumar said, "all the legislators have a lot of desire regarding implementing various promises they had given to people, but we are asking the MLAs to keep them on hold for some time now. In my own department legislators are seeking for implementation of works to the tune of Rs 10 crore, 100 crore, 200 crore or 300 crore." As the government, due to financial constraints is not in the position to spend such huge amount, the MLAs are being requested to keep things on hold and have some patience, he said. "MLAs, especially freshers, have been asked to go to the constituencies, remain with the people as there is rain and flooding in some regions; where there is drought like situation in other places. We have to make legislators understand this."

Responding to a question, the Deputy CM said, all Ministers are touring various districts and are doing their job. "What work has not been done to legislators, who have their own rights and responsibilities? Regarding transfers within the time limitations, Ministers have done, rest is left to the Chief Minister," he said. "There is no disgruntlement, it is only media creation".

July 25,2023

Mangaluru, July 25: As torrential rains continue to batter many parts of Karnataka hampering normal life, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he and his Cabinet colleagues will be touring different parts of the state in teams to assess the situation.

The Chief Minister has convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of all districts and Zilla Panchayat CEOs on Wednesday evening via video conferencing, to assess the weather and crop condition in the state.

"There has been rain in many places across the state. In June there was deficit rain, but in July it is slightly above normal," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he will review the situation in Haveri district today and added that he and the other Ministers will be touring in teams in districts, which have received heavy rains and there was flooding, in the days to come. 

"I will go to Udupi, Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada), Uttara Kannada and other districts. Krishna Byre Gowda (Revenue Minister) has gone to Kodagu, Agriculture Minister (N Cheluvarayaswamy) is accompanying me," he added.

Responding to a question on reports that money is being collected from women during the registration for "Gruha Lakshmi" scheme, which promises Rs 2,000 per month to women head of the family, Siddaramaiah said, it is free for everyone, and if anyone is collecting money and if there is evidence for it, a criminal case will be booked against them. 

