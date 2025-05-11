  1. Home
1,500 blind, 4,000 at risk of blindness amid Israeli war: Gaza Health Ministry

May 11, 2025

Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has warned that around 1,500 citizens have lost their eyesight due to the war and another 4,000 are at risk of blindness because of severe shortages of medications and medical equipment.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in a report on Sunday said that the eye care services in Gaza have been facing a catastrophic collapse because of the genocidal war.

“The health sector is witnessing a critical shortage of consumables and medical equipment for eye surgeries, which is leading to an almost total collapse of surgical services, particularly for retinal diseases and diabetic retinopathy with internal bleeding,” said Dr. Abdelsalam Sabah, director of Gaza’s Eye Hospital.

“The Eye Hospital currently has only 3 worn-out surgical scissors in use, which greatly increases risks to patients’ lives and prevents effective treatment,” he added.

The majority of eye injuries are caused by shrapnel from ordnance explosions and need medical materials such as Healon and fine sutures, which are almost impossible to find in the Strip due to the blockade.

Unless immediate and urgent intervention is made by relevant bodies and international organizations, the Eye Hospital will be unable to provide any surgical services in the near future.

The siege has forced hospitals and medical centers in Gaza to ration medications such as painkillers, provide less effective treatment, or turn patients away.

Hospitals and medical centers have run out of surgical supplies such as anesthetics, pediatric antibiotics, and medicines for chronic conditions.

Since March 18, when the Israeli regime broke its ceasefire agreement with Hamas, it has killed around 1,900 Palestinians and wounded several thousand more, most of whom are children and women. 

May 8,2025

US President Donald Trump says he is willing to reach an agreement with Iran that allows Washington to “blow up” Tehran’s nuclear energy facilities.

“It’s that simple,” he said during an exchange with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, on Wednesday.

“I would much prefer a strong, verified deal where we actually blow them up…,” Trump said, referring to Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Deal’s outcome: Either ‘Nice aggression’ or ‘vicious aggression’

The 78-year-old former president added that there were only two possible outcomes, namely “blowing them up nicely or blow them up viciously.”

This is not the first time, Trump and other American officials have urged “total dismantlement” of Iran’s nuclear energy program. The US president had last made the insistence during comments on the NBC's "Meet the Press" program.

Observers said such statements underline the US administration's continued aggressive approach towards the Islamic Republic and its nuclear energy program.

The adversarial standing comes while Washington and Tehran have been engaging in indirect talks since March. The talks’ initiation marked drawn-out absence of such engagement between the two sides that had been caused by Washington’s illegal and unilateral withdrawal from a historic nuclear deal between Tehran and others in 2018.

Most recently, Trump’s regional envoy Steve Witkoff said, “The president wants to see this solved diplomatically if possible, so we’re doing everything we can to get it going."

Trump’s remarks, though, diagonally contradict Witkoff’s statement about the president’s alleged interest in a diplomatic solution.

Trump also said potential American aggression against Iran’s nuclear sites had to result in “de-nuking them.”

The US and its allies have for long been trying to accuse the Islamic Republic of pursuing “nuclear weapons,” despite the country’s repeated avowal not to either pursue, develop, or stockpile such weaponry as per moral and religious imperatives.

Tehran’s peaceful nuclear policy has been verified unexceptionally by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which has never found any indication of such pursuit, as it has put the country's nuclear activities under the most extensive investigative processes compared to any other member of the United Nations nuclear agency.

The Western narrative, though, has been used extensively to try to justify escalating sanctions, military threats, and covert operations targeting Iran and its nuclear infrastructure.

Nevertheless, the Islamic Republic has invariably vowed to deal effectively with attempts on the part of the US, its allied states, or proxies at engaging in military adventurism against the country.

The assertion was last reiterated by Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's permanent ambassador to the United Nations, who underscored on Monday that the country would unquestionably defend its sovereignty against any threat or use of force.

April 29,2025

Mangaluru, Apr 29: In a shocking development, the city police have made significant progress in the investigation of the brutal assault that led to the death of an unidentified individual near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu. 

A total of 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, and further arrests are expected. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal shared the details of the case during a press conference on Tuesday.

Discovery of the Body and Initial Investigation

The tragic incident came to light on April 27 at around 5:30 PM when the Mangaluru Rural Police Station received a call reporting the discovery of a body near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu. Upon arriving at the scene, local police officers, senior officials, and forensic teams began a detailed inspection of the area.

While no obvious signs of major injuries were found on the body, the police decided to conduct a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. The body was moved to Wenlock District Hospital for an autopsy. A case of Unnatural Death with suspicion was registered at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, and efforts were immediately launched to identify the deceased.

Clues Unravel the Truth: A Brutal Assault During a Cricket Match

Through extensive efforts, including the circulation of the victim's photograph and an analysis of CCTV footage and mobile tower data, investigators uncovered shocking details about the victim's final moments. On April 27, at approximately 3:00 PM, a group of individuals viciously attacked the victim during a cricket match held near the temple grounds.

The assault was carried out using fists, sticks, and kicks. Despite bystanders attempting to intervene, the attackers continued their brutal onslaught. Tragically, the victim did not survive the attack. Preliminary findings from the post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was internal bleeding and shock caused by multiple blunt force injuries to the back, coupled with a lack of timely medical assistance.

A Breakthrough in the Investigation

The breakthrough in the case came when a complaint was filed by Deepak Kumar (33), a resident of Kulshekar. Based on his complaint, police registered a case and began working diligently to identify the perpetrators.

During the investigation, it was revealed that more than 15 individuals were involved in the deadly assault. Police have arrested 15 suspects so far. The arrested individuals, all residents of Kudupu and surrounding areas, include:

Sachin T (26)

Devadas (50)

Manjunath (32)

Saideep (29)

Nitesh Kumar alias Santosh (33)

Dheekshith Kumar (32)

Sandeep (23)

Vivian Alvares (41)

Sridatta (32)

Rahul (23)

Pradeep Kumar (35)

Manish Shetty (21)

Dhanush (31)

Dheekshith (27)

Kishore Kumar (37)

More Arrests Expected: Over 25 Suspects in Total

According to Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, the police suspect that more than 25 individuals were involved in the assault. Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects listed in the First Information Report (FIR) as well as those identified through further investigation.

The investigation into this brutal attack continues as the police work tirelessly to bring all those responsible to justice. The case has sent shockwaves through the community, and authorities are determined to ensure that no one involved in this horrific crime escapes the law.

With the number of arrests likely to rise in the coming days, the city’s police force is fully committed to uncovering the full truth behind this senseless act of violence.

April 28,2025

India has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, which collectively boast 63 million subscribers, for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, government sources confirmed. The ban was enforced following recommendations from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The banned channels include those affiliated with prominent news outlets such as:

Dawn

Samaa TV

ARY News

Bol News

Raftar

Geo News

Suno News

Additionally, channels operated by journalists:

Irshad Bhatti

Asma Shirazi

Umar Cheema

Muneeb Farooq

Other banned channels include:

The Pakistan Reference

Samaa Sports

Uzair Cricket

Razi Naama

Government sources indicated that these channels were responsible for spreading provocative content, false narratives, and misinformation targeting India, its army, and its security agencies. The action follows the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 25 tourists and a local Kashmiri. These channels were accused of fueling tensions between India and Pakistan, exacerbating the already strained diplomatic relations.

When attempting to access these channels, users are met with the following message: "This content is currently unavailable in this country due to an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report (transparencyreport.google.com)."

The ban comes as part of India’s broader response to Pakistan, which is suspected of playing a role in the Pahalgam terror attack. In retaliation, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and visa services for Pakistani nationals. Pakistan has responded by stating its right to suspend all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that those responsible for the attack on April 22 would face unimaginable consequences. He emphasized that India would identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers, stating that the spirit of the country would remain unbroken.

"From Kargil to Kanyakumari, there is grief and rage. This attack was not just on innocent tourists; the country’s enemies have shown the audacity to attack India’s soul," Modi said. "The time has come to demolish whatever remains of the terror haven. The will of 140 crore people will break the back of the masters of terror," he added.

In a related development, the Indian government has issued a warning to the BBC over a controversial headline in its coverage of the Kashmir attack. The headline, which read "Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack on tourists," was criticized for implying that India was responsible for the killings of the tourists. Several social media users highlighted the issue, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs' External Publicity Department to convey the government's displeasure to Jackie Martin, BBC’s India head. Sources indicate that a formal letter was also sent to the BBC regarding its use of the term "militants" to describe the terrorists involved in the attack. The government has stated that it will closely monitor future BBC reporting on the issue.

