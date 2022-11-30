  1. Home
  2. 2 brothers among 5 Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

November 30, 2022

Ramallah, Nov 30: Five Palestinians, including two brothers, have been killed by Israeli fire during separate incidents in the occupied West Bank.

The two brothers killed on Tuesday were identified by the Palestinian WAFA news agency as Jawad and Dhafr Rimawi, aged 22 and 21. Wafa said they had been killed by Israeli fire during confrontations with troops near the village of Kafr Ein, west of Ramallah.

Hundreds of people turned out for the funeral procession before their bodies were taken for burial. In Ramallah, people held a general strike to show solidarity with the latest victims, sources said.

Palestinian Authority civil affairs minister Hussein Al-Sheikh described the killing of the two brothers as an “execution in cold blood”.

The Israeli military said troops who were in the village came under attack from suspects throwing rocks and firebombs, and soldiers returned fire. It said it was reviewing the incident.

Separately, a Palestinian man named by the Palestinian health ministry as Mufid Khalil was killed by Israeli soldiers during a military raid near Hebron.

Khalil was shot in the head, and at least eight others were injured, according to the health ministry.

The Israeli military said soldiers had shot at Palestinians who threw rocks and improvised explosive devices at them during the raid. The Israeli army said the Palestinians also shot at the troops, and that two army vehicles got stuck due to mechanical issues.

A fourth Palestinian died after being shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers on Tuesday afternoon during confrontations north of Ramallah, the health ministry said.

Wafa named the man killed near Ramallah as Raed Ghazi Al-Naasan.

Later on Tuesday, Israel’s emergency services said they treated a young woman who was seriously injured after being hit by a car in what the military said was a ramming attack near the Kochav Yaakov illegal settlement outside occupied East Jerusalem. Police shot and killed the alleged attacker.

Israeli military raids have long been a regular occurrence in the occupied West Bank, leading to injuries or killings of unarmed Palestinians.

This year marks the highest number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the West Bank since 2006.

Since the start of 2022, Israeli forces have killed at least 205 Palestinians, including 47 children, in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the beseiged Gaza Strip.

Close to 8,900 others have been wounded by the Israeli army this year until November 7, in the West Bank alone, the United Nations has reported. 

coastaldigest.com news network
November 16,2022

Kalaburagi, Nov 16: A teenage college student was brutally beaten to death on Tuesday, November 15, by a group of miscreants in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Muddassir, 19, a resident of Kalaburagi city. He was a student of the Sharnbasva University. 

It is learnt that the group attacked Muddassir with lethal weapons near the Aamir Gulshan Function Hall in Bauli Gully of Chota Roza Layout.

Muddassir was rushed to the Manur Hospital where he breathed his last around 10 p.m. without responding to any treatment. 

A case has been registered at the jurisdictional police station and investigations are on. 

News Network
November 17,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 17: With Congress accusing him of being involved in major electoral data theft, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he would order a detailed inquiry, even as he described as “baseless” the allegations made by the Opposition.

“Let there be an inquiry and let the truth come out. We’re not shying away from an inquiry,” Bommai said, adding that he had asked BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath to file a case.

Bommai explained that the Election Commission of India (ECI) tasks local bodies such as the BBMP to take up Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes for which nonprofits are roped in. “Earlier, too, when the Congress was in power, NGOs were involved,” he said.

“It has come to light now that one NGO misused its position. I will see to it that the entire episode is comprehensively probed,” he said.

Bommai rubbished the Congress’ demand for his resignation. “It’s laughable. I’m astonished at how Congress has gone bankrupt with ideas. There’s not even a remote connection (with me). And, if this is the yardstick, then the Congress CM should have resigned 100 times,” he said.

According to Bommai, the claim that voter data was stolen is unsubstantiated. ”What’s the proof that private information was given or taken? There’s nothing wrong there on paper. It’s a baseless allegation,” he said. 

News Network
November 30,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 30: Acclaimed Yakshagana and Talamaddale artiste and former MLA Kumble Sundar Rao passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday. He was 88.

Rao was an exponent of Thenkuthittu style of Yakshagana and the MLA serving Surathkal (present Mangalore City North) constituency from 1994 to 1999.

As an artiste, he had served in Surathkal and Dharmasthala yakshagana mela. Known for distinct style of dialogue delivery, he had carved a niche for himself in the performance art Yakshagana. 

Sundar Rao had served as president of Karnataka State Yakshagana Academy.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters. The mortal remains of Sundar Rao will be kept for public to pay tributes at his residence near Pumpwell in Mangaluru. 

