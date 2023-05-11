  1. Home
  2. 3 more killed as Israel continues airstrikes on residential areas in Gaza; toll mounts to 24

3 more killed as Israel continues airstrikes on residential areas in Gaza; toll mounts to 24

News Network
May 11, 2023

strike.jpg

Gaza Strip, May 11: The Israeli regime has staged more airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip for a third consecutive day, killing three Palestinians, including a top commander of the Palestinian resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad.

The strikes targeted a building in Hamad Residential City, near Khan Younis in southern Gaza strip early on Thursday.

"Ali Ghali... commander of the rocket launch unit... was assassinated in the south of the Gaza Strip along with other martyrs," said a statement from the al-Quds Brigades, the resistance group's armed wing.

The Israeli regime has been staging back-to-back aerial assaults against the blockaded Palestinian enclave since Tuesday.

At least 24 Palestinians have been martyred and dozens of others injured as a result of the incessant aggression.

The fatalities include three other senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad as well as their wives and children.

On Wednesday, Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza fired a new batch of retaliatory rockets towards Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, in response to the regime's deadly air raids.

Gaza's joint command of Palestinian resistance groups said in a statement that it had fired “hundreds” of rockets towards the occupied Palestinian territories in an operation codenamed “revenge of the free.”

"The resistance will remain in all fronts of the homeland as one unit, a sword and a shield for our people, our land and our holy sites,” the statement said.

"The resistance is ready for all options, and if the occupation persists in its aggression and arrogance, black days await it,” it added.

Tel Aviv has admitted that the at least 400 rockets were fired towards the territories from the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Israeli regime's massacre of civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip as "unacceptable".

The UN chief urged the occupying regime to "immediately" stop the bloodshed, said Farhan Haq, deputy UN spokesperson.

"Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations," Haq said.

Also on Wednesday, the Arab League regional grouping's Council condemned the "barbaric Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, which targeted civilians, children, and women in residential neighborhoods while they were sleeping safely in their homes."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2023

Bengaluru, May 11: The Election Commission (EC) rejected the Congress's claim on Thursday that the electronic voting machines used in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa and asked the party to "publicly expose" the sources that spread such false information.

In a letter addressed to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, the EC said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited for the polls in the southern state.

In a letter written to the poll panel on May 8, the Congress had raised concerns and sought clarifications regarding the "re-use" in the Karnataka election of EVMs previously used in South Africa and that too, without going through the process of revalidation and re-verification

The poll panel asserted that neither EVMs were sent to South Africa nor does that country use those machines.

Citing records, it said the Congress had specific knowledge that only newly ECIL-produced EVMs would be used in Karnataka.

The EC said Congress representatives had participated in each stage of the EVM movement and commissioning for the Karnataka polls.

The poll panel has asked Congress to ensure that such sources of false information with a serious potential of rumour mongering are "publicly exposed". It has also sought confirmation of the action taken by the Congress by 5 pm on May 15.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka polls will be taken up on May 13. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 27,2023

saudiarabia.jpg

Saudi Arabia has introduced a temporary work visa earlier this month wherein foreign job seekers, especially Indians, can work for up to six months.

Temporary work visa

The temporary work visa enables companies in Saudi Arabia to issue a temporary work visa, where holders can work for three months from the date of entry in Saudi Arabia. The permit can be extended for a similar period, allowing the employee to work in Saudi Arabia for up to six months.

The visa also does not require the company to issue a separate work permit and residency for the worker for the duration of the job.

The visa is issued electronically and is valid for one year from the time of being issued. Companies can apply for the visa through the Qiwa platform.

Qiwa platform

Qiwa is the newly launched digital platform that provides services related to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, which allows employers in Saudi Arabia to digitally create and authenticate employee contracts.

The platform also allows employees to approve, reject or request changes to their contract through their account on Qiwa.

Once both parties agree to the contract, it is considered authenticated and approved by the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Employers and employees can access the platform through the website – qiwa.sa

The platform is available in six language options - Arabic, English, Bengali, Hindi, Tagalog, and Urdu.

How companies can apply for the visa

According to Qiwa, the request must be submitted by the companies through their Qiwa account. However, they need to fulfil certain criteria, including the fact that the company has a valid commercial registration (if the company’s business activity requires it to have one) and there are no existing remarks from the wages protection system on the establishment.

Companies can apply for a temporary work visa for a foreign worker through the Qiwa platform by following these steps:
1. Log in to your company account.
2. Choose ‘temporary work visa service’ from e-services.
3. Click on submit temporary work visa request.
4. Fill all the fields.
5. Submit the request for temporary work visa.

Cost and processing time

According to the Qiwa platform, the visa costs Saudi Riyal 1,000 (Dh978.97) and is issued instantly. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 27,2023

saudiarabia.jpg

Saudi Arabia has introduced a temporary work visa earlier this month wherein foreign job seekers, especially Indians, can work for up to six months.

Temporary work visa

The temporary work visa enables companies in Saudi Arabia to issue a temporary work visa, where holders can work for three months from the date of entry in Saudi Arabia. The permit can be extended for a similar period, allowing the employee to work in Saudi Arabia for up to six months.

The visa also does not require the company to issue a separate work permit and residency for the worker for the duration of the job.

The visa is issued electronically and is valid for one year from the time of being issued. Companies can apply for the visa through the Qiwa platform.

Qiwa platform

Qiwa is the newly launched digital platform that provides services related to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, which allows employers in Saudi Arabia to digitally create and authenticate employee contracts.

The platform also allows employees to approve, reject or request changes to their contract through their account on Qiwa.

Once both parties agree to the contract, it is considered authenticated and approved by the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Employers and employees can access the platform through the website – qiwa.sa

The platform is available in six language options - Arabic, English, Bengali, Hindi, Tagalog, and Urdu.

How companies can apply for the visa

According to Qiwa, the request must be submitted by the companies through their Qiwa account. However, they need to fulfil certain criteria, including the fact that the company has a valid commercial registration (if the company’s business activity requires it to have one) and there are no existing remarks from the wages protection system on the establishment.

Companies can apply for a temporary work visa for a foreign worker through the Qiwa platform by following these steps:
1. Log in to your company account.
2. Choose ‘temporary work visa service’ from e-services.
3. Click on submit temporary work visa request.
4. Fill all the fields.
5. Submit the request for temporary work visa.

Cost and processing time

According to the Qiwa platform, the visa costs Saudi Riyal 1,000 (Dh978.97) and is issued instantly. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.