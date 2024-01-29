  1. Home
  2. 3 US troops killed, 25 injured in drone attack in Jordan

3 US troops killed, 25 injured in drone attack in Jordan

News Network
January 29, 2024

UStroops.jpg

A drone attack on a small US outpost in Jordan has left three American service members dead and at least 25 others injured.

The attack took place at Tower 22 in Jordan near the border with Syria on Sunday, marking the first US troops to have been killed in the region since the beginning of the Gaza war in early October.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that three American soldiers were killed and 25 injured in a one-way drone attack that “impacted at a base in northeast Jordan.”

"On January 28, three US service members were killed and 25 injured from a one-way attack UAS that impacted at a base in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border. 

The CENTCOM said, in accordance with DoD policy, the identities of the service members will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified.

A US official told Reuters news agency that at least 34 service members were being examined for possible traumatic brain injury.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a statement claiming responsibility for the drone attack on Al-Tanf base at the Syria-Jordan border.

In December, US officials said that military bases housing American troops in Iraq and Syria had been attacked at least 97 times since October 17.

A message to US: Hamas 

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said the attack sent a clear message to the United States.

“The killing of three American soldiers is a message to the American administration that unless the killing of innocent people in Gaza stops, it must confront the entire Ummah,” Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas spokesperson, said in a statement.

“The continuation of the American-Zionist aggression against Gaza is capable of setting the entire region ablaze,” he added.

‘Natural, legitimate response’

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad also reacted to the attack while condemning the US administration’s warning that it would lead to escalation of situation in the region.

“The operation that targeted American forces came as a natural and legitimate response to the US presence as an occupying force in our region,” the Palestinian movement said.

It added that the operation was also a response to the United States’ “shameless support” for the genocide waged by the Israeli regime “against our people in the Gaza Strip for nearly four months, which the American administration leads and provides cover for at all levels.”

The latest attack comes amid escalating tensions in the region as Israel continues its brutal war against the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

Since the start of the aggression, Israel has killed more than 26,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

News Network
January 22,2024

koppal.jpg

Koppal (Karnataka), Jan 22: Along with Hindutva activists and group of Muslims offered special ‘puja’ at a local Shri Ram temple in Koppal city of Karnataka on Monday.

The leaders from both communities gathered at Shri Ram Mandir in Bhagyanagar locality of Koppal city and participated in the worship with devotion.

Muslims stood with the Hindu leaders and took ‘aarti’ and ‘prasada’ after the worshipping with devoutness.

The gesture was appreciated and hailed by the Ram bhakts across the state.

The photos and videos in this regard have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the police department has beefed up security in the premises of the major temples in Bengaluru.

The police were also carrying out patrolling to ensure no untoward incident takes place as a large number of devotees were flocking temples, especially Hanuman and Ram temples in the IT city.

News Network
January 23,2024

Gazakhanyunis.jpg

Israel has killed at least 190 people in a time span of 24 hours in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed the death toll in the city of Khan Younis on Monday.

Israel targeted a house adjacent to Nasser Hospital.

Video footage showed people digging graves inside the hospital complex due to the large number of casualties.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the health ministry, said the Israeli troops were committing “horrific crimes.”

“Dozens of martyrs and wounded are still in the targeted places and roads. The Israeli occupation prevents the movement of ambulances to retrieve the martyrs and wounded west of Khan Yunis.”

Gaza’s media office says Israeli forces bombed the Al-Aqsa University shelter, the University College accommodation, the Khalidiya School shelter, the Mawasi School shelter and the Khan Younis Industry shelter. Virtually 30,000 displaced people are taking refuge in the shelters.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 25,000 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza. It has also displaced hundreds of thousands.

Despite the destructive genocidal campaign in Gaza, Israel has failed to achieve any objectives in the onslaught.

News Network
January 16,2024

piyushgoyal.jpg

New Delhi: Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala have emerged as the best performing states in developing startup ecosystems for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and Union territories by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh are also categorised as the best performers.

Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana are among the states and UTs that are categorised as top performers.

The states' startup ranking for 2022 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

A total of 33 states and Union territories (UTs) participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories - best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.

The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs. 

